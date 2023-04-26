“She’s in a mental health facility”: Tom Sandoval confirms Raquel’s whereabouts while slamming Peter Madrigal for wrongful speculations

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval recently confirmed that Raquel Leviss was in a mental health facility. Earlier, Raquel’s rep had announced she was checking into the facility, but netizens didn’t believe it. They speculated that she went to a five-star wellness spa. Things escalated when Sandoval’s co-stars, Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan commented on a post that Raquel was at a spa.

Debunking the rumors, Tom Sandoval said:

“Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan, these people have absolutely no idea what’s going on. Like she’s [Raquel] in a mental health facility. I went to a resort.”

Earlier, speculations were rife that Sandoval and Raquel had checked into a wellness resort in Arizona together. But the TomTom co-owner confirmed that he went there alone.

Tom Sandoval hints at having no contact with Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval ripped the doubters who raised eyebrows at Raquel Leviss’ mental health facility decision. Netizens bashed the Vanderpump Rules stars on social media for lying as they speculated that Raquel went to a luxurious wellness resort with Sandoval.

In a recent interaction with the media, he confirmed Raquel’s whereabouts and hinted that he had no contact with her.

A slightly agitated Tom Sandoval said:

“Dude, I am gonna just tell you, Raquel is in a mental facility. No visitors. She is there. Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact…that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

He also threw shade at Vanderpump Rules stars Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan after the two commented on an Instagram post stating that Raquel was at a spa.

Viewers saw Peter at the beginning of season 10 as he was seen going on dates with Raquel post her split with James Kennedy. But since the affair rumors came out, Peter has been seen taking a dig at his former flame on social media. He also got together with Sandoval’s ex, Kristen Doute, and revealed on her podcast that the TomTom co-owner called him after watching episode 1 to find out whether he slept with Raquel.

Dayna, on the other hand, is Ariana Madix’s BFF. She was last spotted at Coachella 2023 with Ariana and her new man, Daniel Wai.

For those unaware, Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Raquel. He and the actress ended their nine-year relationship after the news broke.

Meanwhile, he went to the Miraval Resort & Spa, a wellness resort in Arizona, to focus on himself. But when he left, his experience didn’t turn out to be good, as the resort shared a now-deleted post featuring a photo with a background similar to Vanderpump Rules’ poster. The caption included the lyrics of the show’s theme song.

Sandoval slammed the Arizona location on social media for taking advantage of his mental health and peace. The post read:

“I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this past weekend alluding to me staying there this week.”

He further wrote:

“Special shout-out to the general manager who refuses to take any responsibility for the actions of his team even though he considered the post ‘in poor taste.’ Regardless of where you stand in all this, we all deserve the chance to work to be better.”

Meanwhile, viewers are eagerly waiting for the Scandoval drama to unfold in Vanderpump Rules season 10.

The Bravo show airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET.

