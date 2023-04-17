Who is Ariana Madix's new man? Kissing Daniel Wai at Coachella sparks backlash online: "she’s moved on quickly”

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix attended Coachella 2023 with friends this weekend. The reality TV star’s picture with her “new man” from the festival soon went viral after a clip of them kissing hit online. The guy is fitness instructor Daniel Wai, who has also shared a few photos of them together.

Ariana too posted photographs from Coachella. While some fans were happy to see her with a new man, many slammed her for moving on too quickly.

Ariana was in a ten-year relationship with Tom Sandoval before he cheated on her with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. Netizens have been invested in the drama ever since the news of the former couple’s break-up came out.

Fans advise Ariana Madix to “take some time” over Daniel Wai's kiss news

When fans learned about Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s split, they bashed the restaurant owner and supported Ariana. However, the recent Coachella update made them change their minds.

While social media users were happy with Ariana trying to move on, they advised her to take some time to heal from Scandoval drama. At Coachella 2023, she was spotted kissing the fitness instructor Daniel Wai, and since then, netizens have been calling him Ariana’s new man.

She received backlash for moving on from her previous relationship where her boyfriend cheated on her.

Take a look at fans’ reactions as they shared their opinions in the comment section on Instagram and YouTube:

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies were also in attendance at Coachella 2023 with Ariana Madix.

Who is Daniel Wai?

Daniel Wai is a fitness coach who was spotted kissing Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix at Coachella 2023. Both posted stories that included photos of them leaning on each other and holding hands on their respective Instagram handles.

According to Daniel’s official fitness website, he is a major in “Computer Science and a secondary degree in Business and minor in math.” He has been passionate about fitness since he was a teenager. To pursue his dreams and passions, he took boxing and weight training classes. He holds a certificate from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Corrective Exercise Specialist.

Speaking about fitness as a career, he mentioned on his website:

"Training to me is not just a profession but a labor of love and dedication. I am passionate about the work I do and to me, it is truly the most fulfilling and satisfying career.”

He aims to be an inspiration to others and encourage them to live a happy and healthy life.

Meanwhile, Daniel has grabbed headlines for accompanying Ariana Madix at Coachella 2023 amid Scandoval drama. According to ET Online, a source mentioned that the two met at a friend’s wedding in Mexico. Interestingly, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got married in Cancun, Mexico.

The outlet also reported that Daniel was with Ariana Madix when she got a tattoo at the Camp Pooh party. Vanderpump Rules alum Dayna Kathan also joined Ariana at the event.

While Ariana Madix had a blast at Coachella, Raquel Leviss reportedly checked into a mental health facility. Reports suggested that the former pageant might have gone to a 5-star wellness resort instead of a facility. Further, speculation was rife that Tom Sandoval was with Raquel at the resort.

Meanwhile, fans are engaged with the Scandoval saga and are making up many theories around it. The drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

The Bravo show airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 9.00 pm ET.

