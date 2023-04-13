“No class”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Katie Maloney for watching Scheana Shay’s wedding from hotel balcony

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired its latest episode on Wednesday, featuring Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. The couple picked a beautiful resort in Mexico for the event, but their guest list had a few names missing. Scheana’s feud with Katie Maloney escalated in season 10, which led to the latter making a decision not to attend her co-star’s D-Day.

But Katie was still present at the wedding but in a different way. Although she was not at the event, Katie and her friend Kristina Kelly were staying at the same resort and were watching Scheana’s wedding from their balcony.

Vanderpump Rules fans didn’t appreciate Katie’s behavior, especially when Scheana made it clear that she didn’t want her co-star judging her on her wedding day.

Scheana and Katie’s feud started when the latter found out that the singer was trying to play cupid for Tom Schwartz (Katie’s ex-husband) and Raquel Leviss. Both the ladies had big fights in the first half of season 10.

Fans called Katie Maloney a “creep” over the balcony scene

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 10, Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly were slammed for watching Scheana Shay’s wedding from the hotel balcony.

The bride was concerned that the two would ruin her big day. Despite a few controversial scenes throughout the episode, the wedding segment went smoothly. However, Katie’s balcony scene didn’t sit well with the show’s fans.

Take a look at Vanderpump Rules fans’ reactions:

In the latest episode, Kristina was already on the balcony watching the ceremony. As the groomsmen and bridesmaids started walking down the aisle, Katie popped her head out towards the balcony to see if Raquel was paired up with Schwartz.

Katie and Kristina, wearing bathrobes, then started watching the entire ceremony. When Scheana Shay walked down the aisle, Kristina mentioned that it looked beautiful. Katie added that the vision was making her “wanna cry.”

Viewers were upset with Katie watching the wedding because she was the one who made a big deal by not attending it. She was invited to the ceremony and even booked the room like the others. But her tiff with Scheana made her change her plans and thus Katie decided not to be a part of Scheana’s big day. However, she didn’t cancel that room, instead invited Kristina Kelly to the same hotel at the same time.

Katie didn’t give up the room even after Scheana requested her as one of her bridesmaids couldn’t find a room at the hotel. But Katie didn’t budge, and as a result, Scheana was on edge throughout her pre-wedding events.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 10 recap

Scheana Shay’s wedding was not the major plot of Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 10. The highlight was the aftermath of Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ kiss.

The two made out a day before the wedding. When Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie found out, she was furious at both of them. She sent hateful messages to Schwartz and told him not to talk or see her. But he wanted to have a conversation with her, so he crashed Katie and Kristina’s dinner.

But things didn’t end well as Schwartz threw shade at Katie, instead of apologizing. He said:

“Your feelings can be exhausting, I’m not going to lie. This does not affect me at all because I don’t give a f**k anymore. I love you but this does not hurt me because I am disconnecting from you. You need humility.”

James Kennedy, Raquel’s ex, was also unhappy with the situation, but he didn’t raise his voice this time. He, however, made sure his emotions of anger were sarcastically delivered.

The drama will continue in the upcoming episodes, which will also include Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

