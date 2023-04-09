When did Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay meet? Vanderpump Rules stars' friendship explored as they party with Ariana Madix

It looks like Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair has turned the entire Vanderpump Rules cast into one tight group. Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney, who have had a lot of fights in the past couple of years, were recently seen partying together with Ariana Madix.

Just a month after it was revealed that Scandoval was cheating on his girlfriend of 9 years, Ariana, with Raquel, the 37-year-old reality TV star partied hard with her friends at Emo Nite in Los Angeles. They were all wearing black clothes and Shay’s husband Brock Davies also accompanied the ladies.

Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay met in 2013 as the original cast members of Vanderpump Rules and were initially friends. However, this did not last long and they fought in the first season itself.

In the ongoing Vanderpump Rules season 10, Maloney accused Katie of trying to set up her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, with Raquel at her wedding nuptials.

Details about Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay’s rivalry/ friendship on Vanderpump Rules

In 2013, Shay started to feel left out when Maloney and cast member Stassi Schroeder grew closer. The latter also felt that Shay had sabotaged Tom Schwartz, her partner at the time, in an interview, because of which the ladies got into a heated argument in Scheana’s birthday party.

In season 2 of Vanderpump Rules, Shay and Tom confronted Katie about her drinking, which also caused a major fight between them. Just when things were calming down between the ladies, they got into another argument in 2016 over an apology to Lala Kent. Maloney and Schroeder attacked Shay verbally and left her in tears.

Just a couple of weeks after Tom and Katie announced their split, the latter accused Shay of trying to help her husband move on with Raquel. She said:

"Inviting Schwartz and Raquel to her birthday, it was very obvious."

This was before the cast found out about Raquel’s affair with Sandoval. Shay defended herself by releasing a couple of text messages between them, where Katie was telling her to push Tom to move on. She said in an interview:

"So I took that and ran with it and I told Raquel, ‘Katie kind of gives you her blessing if you want to pursue that.’ And then you’ll see the rest play out."

Schwartz made out with Leviss at Shay’s wedding, which Katie did not attend. In an episode of Vanderpump Rules, Maloney called out Shay for meddling in her relationship “like a little troll.”

The ladies put aside their differences for some time and enjoyed the party with Ariana Madix. They were also seen shooting for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

Ariana, Scheana and Katie were seen enjoying a fun night out

On Friday, April 7, Ariana, Katie and Scheana partied hard at the Emo Nite in Los Angeles. They were wearing matching black hoodies, with the words “Every Nite Is VPR Nite.” They first had drinks and dinner at SugarTaco, enjoyed the spicy watermelon margaritas, and finally headed to the venue.

Shay even made the crowd chant “F**k Tom,” as seen in videos on social media. The bar also played news coverage of Scandoval, which was booed by the group. Shay's husband Davies kept on cheering the ladies.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

