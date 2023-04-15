Fact Check: Did Raquel Leviss check into a mental health facility? Netizens say otherwise

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has received a lot of flak since the news of her and Tom Sandoval’s affair came out in the open in March 2023. However, she is back in the news again after there were reports of her checking into a mental health facility to seek treatment. Meanwhile, fans have claimed on social media that Raquel has gone to a wellness resort with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Sandoval.

Vivian @VivianMpls @AntennasU @jogollygolly @Andy @scheana @MichaelRapaport Raquel is not in a mental health facility. She and Sandoval have checked into a 5 star wellness resort in Arizona

Raquel's rep gave a statement to the media about her treatment program and said:

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.”

The former pageant was apparently scheduled to check into the facility before the reunion taping but wanted to finish the shooting before she checked in.

Raquel Leviss’ rep informed publications about her seeking mental health counseling. The rep added

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and the production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Fans claim Raquel Leviss checked into a 5-star wellness resort

Vanderpump Rules season 10 star Raquel Leviss has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Despite that, when the news of her mental health facility admission came to light, some fans were happy that she was addressing the issue. However, netizens soon started questioning whether she really checked into a facility or into a luxurious wellness resort in Arizona.

While some called the supposed trip to the resort sneaky and dishonest, others just reiterated their hate for Leviss and Sandoval.

MissLouLou @MissLou10939637 So Raquel hasn’t gone to a mental health facility to work on her issues. She has gone to a spa to work on her tan. With Tom?! And this misleading info was put out there to make us all feel bad for giving her a hard time. Even this feels sneaky and dishonest! So Raquel hasn’t gone to a mental health facility to work on her issues. She has gone to a spa to work on her tan. With Tom?! And this misleading info was put out there to make us all feel bad for giving her a hard time. Even this feels sneaky and dishonest!

Morgan Fogarts @MFogarts #vanderpump #LosAngeles Just when I thought it wasn't possible to hate two people anymore... Raquel checks herself into a wellness resort under false pretenses of being in a mental health facility #Scandoval #vanderpump rules #sur Just when I thought it wasn't possible to hate two people anymore... Raquel checks herself into a wellness resort under false pretenses of being in a mental health facility #Scandoval #vanderpump #vanderpumprules #sur #LosAngeles

ArrozConPollo ✈️ @KiannaBanana if Raquel is at a wellness center or a facility it doesn’t matter. as long as she’s looking out for her mental health cuz people are just going overboard on this girl #Scandoval if Raquel is at a wellness center or a facility it doesn’t matter. as long as she’s looking out for her mental health cuz people are just going overboard on this girl #Scandoval

♥️♥️Carly♥️♥️ @Carly4243 @pinkypalmXo I just heard Raquel and Tom are in a wellness resort in Arizona. Not an actual mental health facility! @pinkypalmXo I just heard Raquel and Tom are in a wellness resort in Arizona. Not an actual mental health facility!

chiefs.girl @Ms_LilShadow @SoulwellPublish Turns out GG was right because Raquel didn't check into a mental health facility she checked into miraval which is a spa a five-star Spa @SoulwellPublish Turns out GG was right because Raquel didn't check into a mental health facility she checked into miraval which is a spa a five-star Spa

kat @Kitty__Pick raquel’s reps claiming she entered a mental health facility when she is actually at a Mirival resort - which is not only a wellness retreat but also the same place kelly dodd whackamoled shannon beador’s head w a mallet… girl 🥴 raquel’s reps claiming she entered a mental health facility when she is actually at a Mirival resort - which is not only a wellness retreat but also the same place kelly dodd whackamoled shannon beador’s head w a mallet… girl 🥴 https://t.co/Ci2m9wK4y7

TheBBWH @TheeBBWH



She’s not in a mental health facility.

It’s a wellness retreat with a full bar and Tom is joining her.



#Scandoval #PumpRules twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Don’t cry for Raquel….RachelShe’s not in a mental health facility.It’s awellness retreat with a full bar and Tom is joining her. Don’t cry for Raquel….Rachel She’s not in a mental health facility. It’s a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ wellness retreat with a full bar and Tom is joining her.#Scandoval #PumpRules twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Ty7FvIe2EB

Meanwhile, the first cast member to react to the news was Lisa Vanderpump. In a recent interaction with the media, she was informed of the news just as she was playing with a dog outside. After learning about Raquel checking into a mental health facility, the Vanderpump Rules star said that she wasn't aware of it.

She said that she wasn't aware of the news but needed to get on the phone to find out details about it. When she was asked if people needed to stop hating on Raquel Leviss, the Vanderpump Rules star agreed with the reporter.

The Scandoval drama is still at an all-time high

It is unclear whether Raquel Leviss went to a mental health facility or a wellness resort. However, netizens did claim that Tom Sandoval joined her at a wellness resort in Arizona.

Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that the TomTom co-owner was spotted at a Southern California music festival in Indio, California. He donned a black customized outfit written “T Sandy” on the left side.

Vanderpump Rules stars are known to go wild during the Coachella festivals. It will be interesting to see whether Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix will attend the event as well.

Meanwhile, the Scandoval drama has not mellowed down yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming episodes as those will feature the scandal. The season 10 mid-season trailer gave a glimpse at what to expect when Ariana was seen screaming at Sandoval after discovering that he was cheating on her.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval have since apologized through social media posts. Viewers will see the two facing Ariana for the first time since the cheating scandal at the show’s reunion.

Sharing details on the reunion, co-star Lala Kent told E! News:

"It was explosive. I definitely ate, I blacked out a little bit. I went off, James [Kennedy] went off. We dragged them pretty hard."

Explaining the feeling after the taping, she said:

"I didn't expect to leave feeling so gross. I just felt dirty that I was associated with two people that were capable of something like this.”

Sandoval and Raquel have not put a label on their relationship since the cheating scandal became breaking news. Only time will tell whether the two are truly in love or it’s just Sandoval’s “mid-life crisis” as stated by Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

