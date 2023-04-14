What did Lala Kent say about Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss’ kiss rumor on WWHL? Fans ask for evidence

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live (WWHL), where she spoke about many controversial topics. She addressed the Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss rumors as well, claiming that the two made out. Netizens didn’t want to believe it and demanded evidence.

On WWHL, Andy asked Lala whether she believed the rumor of Brock kissing Raquel. In response, the reality TV star said:

“I don’t believe that for a second.”

On the show, Raquel was one of the best friends of Brock’s wife, Scheana. The former pageant was even closer to Brock, as the two used to go for pizza at 4-5 am. However, the friendship with Raquel came to an end after she had an affair with Tom Sandoval.

Fans reacted to Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss’ kiss rumor

Vanderpump Rules fans shared their opinions on the rumors of Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss’ kiss on Twitter. They mentioned in their tweets that they would only believe once they found some evidence or proof.

Some fans raised questions about the times when Raquel and Brock went for pizza at 5 am. A few wanted the rumor to be true so that Scheana Shay could understand how Katie Maloney felt when the singer pushed her ex-husband Tom Schwartz in Raquel’s direction.

A fan also pointed out that Lala Kent hesitated when she was asked about the rumors on Andy Cohen’s WWHL.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Cindy Sainvilien🇭🇹 @cindoodooch_ I don’t care about Scheana but why are y’all pushing that narrative between Brock and Raquel without solid proof?? #PumpRules I don’t care about Scheana but why are y’all pushing that narrative between Brock and Raquel without solid proof?? #PumpRules https://t.co/BHmcGgWptp

Becca @ImWatchingBravo #WWHL Is there any actual evidence of Brock and Raquel besides a random DM sent to that trashy account or no? #PumpRules Is there any actual evidence of Brock and Raquel besides a random DM sent to that trashy account or no? #PumpRules #WWHL https://t.co/klzT94lRrU

Asteria @AmiPR10 Now I get why Scheana was so eager to fix Raquel up w/Schwartz w/o caring about Katie. She was just trying to get Rachel away from Brock and their 4am "pizza runs" #PumpRules Now I get why Scheana was so eager to fix Raquel up w/Schwartz w/o caring about Katie. She was just trying to get Rachel away from Brock and their 4am "pizza runs" #PumpRules https://t.co/FyxDV5qJqW

🌹𝓡𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵 𝓛𝓲𝔃𝔃𝔂 𝓡🌺𝓼𝓼 @R_Rosesxoxo #WWHL Someone make the rumor make sense because it’s truly heart breaking to even consider the possibility that Brock and Raquel hooked up… it’s unspeakable #PumpRules Someone make the rumor make sense because it’s truly heart breaking to even consider the possibility that Brock and Raquel hooked up… it’s unspeakable #PumpRules #WWHL

Diane Taha @stylecontext Lala kinda hesitated when asked about Brock and Raquel #pumprules Lala kinda hesitated when asked about Brock and Raquel #pumprules

Cathy @CathySaidIt The only thing that could possibly make #PumpRules better is that the rumor of #Raquel and #Brock is true. @scheana needs a good reminder that she is the OG homewrecker. @BrandiGlanville The only thing that could possibly make #PumpRules better is that the rumor of #Raquel and #Brock is true. @scheana needs a good reminder that she is the OG homewrecker. @BrandiGlanville

Kelly Brooks @BbbrooksKelly



If she thinks Brock and Raquel went for a platonic pizza at 4am, I have a bridge to sell her



#PumpRules Scheana may have made up with Katie but her karma is coming.If she thinks Brock and Raquel went for a platonic pizza at 4am, I have a bridge to sell her Scheana may have made up with Katie but her karma is coming.If she thinks Brock and Raquel went for a platonic pizza at 4am, I have a bridge to sell her #PumpRules

A. @heyyarnolddd that’s going to be Schena’s Karma Soooo when is it going to come out that Brock slept with Raquel during one of their 5am pizza outings? “ALLEGEDLY” 🥱🤭 waiting for that tea because I will be seated.that’s going to be Schena’s Karma #PumpRules Soooo when is it going to come out that Brock slept with Raquel during one of their 5am pizza outings? “ALLEGEDLY” 🥱🤭 waiting for that tea because I will be seated. 😂 that’s going to be Schena’s Karma #PumpRules https://t.co/ZSNLPLzbu0

The rumor started when an Instagram user named blondehairblackheart shared a post claiming he received a random DM from an unknown person.

The post stated that Brock and Raquel made out when the latter used to stay with him and Scheana. Brock apparently got drunk and bragged about it to his friends.

While Lala felt there was no truth in the rumor, Scheana’s well-wishers believed the same thing.

Fans do not believe in Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss' kiss rumor (Image via blondehairblackheart/Instagram)

On the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10, Scheana and Brock got married in Mexico. Raquel was one of her bridesmaids. The singer recently replaced the model’s photo from all her wedding pictures posted online.

Lala Kent had also replaced a picture of her with Raquel with her own face.

Lala Kent warns Scheana about Raquel on Vanderpump Rules

On Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay was the only close friend of Raquel, apart from Ariana Madix. Katie Maloney and Lala Kent tried to be friends with her by inviting her to the former’s divorce trip. But there, Raquel stole Lala’s fling, Oliver Saunders, and made out with him.

At the time, Lala called out the former pageant, saying that she would never trust her man with Raquel. Lala also warned Scheana about her friend when they were in Mexico for her wedding. The singer was upset with the SUR employee as she was not participating in her wedding events.

In response, Lala Kent said:

“My life is intense right now. I want to surround myself with women who rally around and support each other, pull each other up. Raquel reminds me of the girls who would go and be with Randall [Lala’s ex-fiance], like the dirtiness of it.”

Scheana declined to agree with Lala. However, once Raquel and Tom Sandoval’s affair news was out, Scheana broke all ties with the former model.

Raquel even filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana, stating that the latter punched her. She dropped the charges after the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion taping.

Viewers can watch episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo, which airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET.

