The affair between Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss is all over the news these days, with new details emerging every day. Additionally, Leviss has filed a restraining order against co-star Scheana Shay as a result of her accusation that she was physically assaulted by the latter. Raquel reported that the incident happened during a heated argument on March 2. As per TMZ, Raquel even shared a picture of her bruised eye and a cut on her forehead indicating Scheana punched her. In response to the accusations, the latter has denied any such action.

Actress Scheana Shay is also best friends with Tom Sandoval's former girlfriend, Ariana Madix. On Friday, March 3, 2023, TMZ reported that Ariana and Tom broke up after she learned that he cheated on her with Raquel.

Raquel has decided not to pursue the restraining order in light of the upcoming Bravo reunion show. Having been good friends, the co-stars are trying to resolve this for the reunion. In her Instagram story on Wednesday, Leviss mentioned that she would be participating in the reunion:

“Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person.”

Raquel Leviss' case for restraining order against her Vanderpump Rules co-star will be in court on March 29

The judge approved Raquel's request for a temporary restraining order when she submitted it. Shay was instructed to stay 100 yards away from Raquel. Her residence, vehicle, and workplace were included. As a result, March 29 has been set as the date for the hearing.

According to Raquel Leviss, her lawyer has filed for removing the restraining order:

"I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th."

Additionally, she mentioned:

"The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress."

During Thursday's Vanderpump Rules reunion, Raquel Leviss even displayed the restraining order document and her plans for implementation to Andy Cohen. Both co-stars were present, but because of the court order, they had to stay 100 feet apart. The segment was therefore filmed separately due to this.

Later, Shay's attorney, Naema Rahmani, spoke with ET about the matter:

"Rachel had Andy 'serve' Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning. It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different."

Additionally, Rahmani pointed out that the restraining order cannot be dropped without the case going to court.

"There is no way for Rachel to 'drop' the temporary restraining order before next week’s hearing."

She also pointed out that the documents that Raquel has in her defense are incorrect, and noted that the file stamp on the document that she was showing is not present. She also called Raquel's actions a "public relations stunt."

Furthermore, she stated that Raquel Leviss had filed a "false police report" and should apologize for saying she was punched by Scheana.

Raquel Leviss shared the following after this interview:

"The document was a dismissal form that the court asked us to submit and I wanted to show Scheana my intentions and that we had informed the judge we weren’t moving forward."

Both teams behind the scenes apparently tried their best to make it work and made an agreement just to film the reunion together, according to ET. Unfortunately, things did not turn out as planned.

Poll : 0 votes