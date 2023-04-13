"I'm terrified": Vanderpump Rules fans intrigued as Lala teases a shocking finale scene between Ariana and Raquel

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent answered various questions, including those regarding Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss. Lala was asked about the seven months when Tom Sandoval and Leviss had an affair. Did Leviss act as the closest friend to Ariana, or did she stay away from her? In response, Lala said:

“You guys are going to die. There’s one conversation in the finale episode, and she’s sick.”

Lala’s response has fans sharing their reactions on social media, with one even saying, “I’m terrified.”

Vanderpump Rules co-stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss were close friends until a scandal arose involving Raquel and Tom Sandoval. Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss first met during season 5 of Vanderpump Rules in 2016 and have remained friends ever since.

By 2021, their social media pages were filled with pictures of them together. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Tom Sandoval, TomTom’s cofounder, cheated on Ariana Madix with Leviss. This led to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval breaking up. A few days after this, Leviss came out on social media to apologize to Madix, as she wrote:

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices, foremost to Ariana and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Fans react to The Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's revelation of how Ariana and Raquel's finale scene will play out

Viewers have been sharing their reactions after the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, which featured Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

According to some fans, they will learn what will happen at the end of May. Some fans noted the suspense created by the show and how excited they were about it. Meanwhile, other fans shared their reaction to how the plot is developing.

"I was really grossed out": Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent on Tom Schwartz's comments about the cheating scandal

The Watch What Happens Live episode continued with more questions about Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss and the cheating scandal. A fan asked Lala what Tom Schwartz meant when he said it was an open secret during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live a few days back.

In response, Lala mentioned:

“I was really grossed out by that I feel like if I would have been Schwartz I would have said if you don't tell her I'm going to tell her and everybody in the group was shocked I mean even though I suspected it when it's like confirmed it feels it's just different it felt dirty.”

Tom Schwartz recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and revealed many details about his best friend, Tom Sandoval, and his affair. In the interview, Tom Schwartz revealed that he knew everything back in August 2022 but chose not to reveal it to Ariana. In his words:

“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was linear. Then in January, he came to me and told me he was in love with Raquel.”

Tom Schwartz also mentioned the following:

“I was flabbergasted but not surprised because, I think, there’s a lot of people out there who kind of knew it was an open secret.”

According to People, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their relationship in March 2023, after which both Sandoval and Leviss apologized publicly.

There hasn’t been a confirmed date for The Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.

