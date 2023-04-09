"We weren't prepared for this": Lisa Vanderpump dishes on "Scandoval," Vanderpump Rules reunion, and more

Vanderpump Rules’ restauranteur and star, Lisa Vanderpump, recently appeared on Steve-O’s Wild Ride, where she opened up about everything that happened on the Bravo show. Lisa has been keeping quiet so far and has not been doing any interviews in light of the scandal.

Steve-O asked Lisa about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair and whether it was not “the greatest thing that could have happened.” Lisa stated that the ratings have been great since the affair and that it’s fantastic television but “at a great cost.”

She added:

"We weren’t filming then. We weren’t prepared for this. We’ve just shot the reunion, and that was very, very intense and emotional. And I love htem all, all their follies and foibles. I love them all so much."

Lisa Vanderpump opened up about the Vanderpump Rules cast while on Wild Ride

Steve-O recently welcomed Lisa Vanderpump to his podcast and stated that she hasn't done any interviews about the same and has stayed away from the press ever since the affair came to light.

Lisa told the podcast host that while she’s been avoiding doing any interviews, the only reason the restauranteur agreed to the podcast was due to her relationship with the Jacka** star.

The Vanderpump Rules star tells Steve-O that it’s been a nightmare "Scandoval" but that they’re dealing with it. She added that reality television is so unpredictable, and as a producer for the show, she’s seen the course it has taken and that it’s "really flowing up."

Steve-O added that he agrees it's a nightmare since people's feelings got hurt but further asks Lisa, from the producer's point of view, how she sees the scandal. She tells him that while the affair has produced great ratings, she feels personally invested in the entire cast since she’s known them for over a decade.

She said:

"After 11 years and these people, kids they were, when they first started working for me about 14-15 years ago. I’m very emotionally invested in them."

She added that she’s been on so many journeys with them, and while it is indeed great television, it comes at a great price. Lisa revealed to the host that the Vanderpump Rules reunion they just filmed was quite heated and emotional. Lisa claimed to adore each of them despite their "follies and foibles."

Steve-O further commented on Tom Sandoval’s appearance and called him beautiful, while Lisa laughed and said that she doesn’t think Ariana would agree with him very much at the moment.

She added:

“It was a piece of sh*t in the reunion”

Steve-O added that he’s a “beautiful piece of sh*t,” and Lisa said the entire Vanderpump Rules cast is beautiful. She said that when she sat down at the reunion and looked around, Andy Cohen even said they were all beautiful.

She added:

"Lala, look at her. She is extraordinary looking. I mean all the girls."

Lisa further added that they’re a "great-looking bunch" and that the cast members take advantage of that when it comes to getting down and dirty and being naughty.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs episodes every Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

