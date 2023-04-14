How did Lala Kent react to Vanderpump Rules fans claiming Tom Sandoval touched Raquel inappropriately in front of Ariana?

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent appeared on Watch What Happens Live [WWHL] with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 12, where she answered several questions about the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair. She commented on the recent claims made by fans regarding the lovebirds' inappropriate touching scene in the latest episode.

In episode 10 of Vanderpump Rules season 10, viewers pointed out that Sandoval smacked Raquel’s backside in front of his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

When Bravo host Andy Cohen asked Lala whether she clocked the scene, the reality TV star said:

“I did clock that, but you never suspect it because you're like, 'He wouldn't do that in front of all of us, would he, if they were sleeping together?' "It's just -- it's very -- that group has always been very strange. The dynamic.”

For those unaware, Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Raquel for months. The former couple have been dating each other for over ten years.

When did the alleged inappropriate touch scene take place on Vanderpump Rules?

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 10, Raquel Leviss kissed Tom Schwartz. After their make-out session, Schwartz told Tom Sandoval about it and the latter asked whether they were hooking up the entire evening. Schwartz said no and told his BFF that he was going to his room.

Once Schwartz left, Sandoval went to Scheana Shay’s pre-wedding party, taking place in one of the hotel rooms. Ariana Madix, Scheana, and Raquel were sitting at the counter when Sandoval came and started repeating the model’s name.

While Raquel was giggling, Ariana looked annoyed as she said:

“Tom, stop. You're acting weird.”

She further asked:

“Why are you saying, 'Raquel, Raquel, Raquel?’”

Sandoval then told Ariana in front of Raquel that the latter and Schwartz made out. The actress was shocked and commented in her confessional:

“Just when I thought it was safe.”

The moment that fans were talking about (Image via Bravo)

Sandoval and Raquel were the only ones who looked excited about the whole situation. He tried to give Schwartz’s room key to the former pageant, to which Ariana quipped that he was the worst. Then everyone got up, and Raquel squeaked:

“Can we have fun now?”

Ariana said a big yes, and it was at the very moment when fans thought they saw Sandoval smacking Raquel’s backside and the latter pushing away his hand.

It wasn't just viewers, Lala Kent too believed that the moment took place on Vanderpump Rules.

What did Lala Kent’s mother tell her about Raquel?

In WWHL, Lala Kent addressed several questions related to Raquel Leviss. Andy Cohen asked why she got triggered around the model. Explaining her viewpoint on the matter, she also stated what her mother said about Raquel.

Lala explained:

“She [Raquel] seemed like someone who moved in a way that I didn’t quite understand. It seemed a little unfamiliar [to] me and I’m familiar with my situation alright you guys but I also, it’s very nuanced [with] everything that’s happened. It was my mother who said, ‘Be careful with this one. She moves like a snake.’ That was in 2017. And I took her word for it.”

In addition to many revelations, the Vanderpump Rules star also mentioned:

“I [once] caught Sandoval and Raquel under the covers one night at one of the house parties they had and I’m like, ‘And no one thinks that’s weird?’”

She mentioned this incident earlier on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live as well. Kent stated on that show that no one took it seriously as Sandoval and Raquel were good friends. The 32-year-old reality star then confronted Sandoval, Raquel, and Ariana about the incident, and they claimed nothing was going on.

Meanwhile, the drama will soon unfold in the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10. New episodes air every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes