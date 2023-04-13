Does Lala Kent believe Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are in love? Vanderpump Rules star opens up on WWHL

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair and Tom Sandoval's breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix are causing a lot of drama. A recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen featured Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent. On the show, she discussed all the drama surrounding Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss and even shared her perspective on the cheating scandal.

During the conversation, Lala Kent revealed when she got suspected of the affair:

“I started becoming suspicious want to say in August. When it began, allegedly.”

In addition, Lala Kent also stated that Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval are equally responsible for the cheating scandal, as she said, "Raquel was [Ariana Madix’s] best friend, and that’s who you lean on when your man does dirty stuff." Additionally, Lala mentioned how she thought the couple would break up before Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss hooked up.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix dated for nine years before Ariana discovered Tom Sandoval's affair in March 2023, which led to their breakup. Lala also pointed out that Leviss is "in love" with Tom Sandoval, while Sandoval, on the other hand, "is incapable of that type of emotion."

Tom Schwartz was "the decoy" between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair, according to Lala Kent

Lala was asked if Tom Schwartz knew what was happening between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss as Schwartz and Leviss made out at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding. The question also asked if Lala believed Tom Schwartz was "the decoy?" In response, Lala stated:

“I think Schwartz was absolutely the decoy [but] I don’t think he realized it and that’s what’s so gross about it.”

Lala also discussed how Tom Sandoval was likely to be happy to see his best friend, Tom Schwartz, making out with Leviss and how that might distract people from what Tom Sandoval and Leviss were doing.

Leviss and Tom Schwartz made out during Vanderpump Rules' April 5 episode in celebration of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' August 2022 wedding in Cancún.

Lala fully supports Ariana following the Sandoval and Leviss affair news in March.

A few days ago, Tom Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and gave away all the information he knew about the cheating scandal. Between the conversations, Tom Schwartz mentioned that he learned about Tom Sandoval and Leviss' hookup in August 2022. In response, he said he was unaware of the affair between the stars.

According to Tom Schwartz, his friend Tom Sandoval shared that he had fallen in love with Leviss in January 2023. Tom Schwartz pointed out:

"It was like a crisis -- midlife crisis. And what happened in the fall, there's a lot of gray area there. Apparently not though. I didn't think it was a linear thing. From my point of view, it became an emotional affair, which is still inappropriate."

Tom Schwartz also mentioned:

“I was flabbergasted but not surprised because, I think, there’s a lot of people out there who kind of knew it was an open secret.”

People reported that news of the affair broke out in March 2023, and shortly thereafter, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their relationship. After the incident, Tom Sandoval and Leviss posted apologies on their social media accounts.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion filming was completed on Thursday, March 23, 2023, though its release date has yet to be announced.

