Tom Sandoval’s Instagram post slamming wellness resort sparks outrage online: “Typical Scandoval narcissism”

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval slammed the Miraval Resort & Spa for their now-deleted post that implied him staying at their Arizona location along with Raquel Leviss. The TomTom co-owner called out the resort and its manager for adding fuel to the fire that has already escalated around Sandoval. However, netizens were not impressed with his move and pointed out the “irony,” stating that Sandoval didn’t take accountability for his wrongdoings.

Fans bashed him on social media, calling out his narcissism and the way he played the victim.

A few days ago, Raquel’s rep announced that she was checking into a mental health facility, however, fans claimed that she went to Miraval Resort & Spa with Sandoval. The latter’s recent Instagram post slamming the wellness resort mentioned that he went there alone.

Fans claimed that Tom Sandoval wanted to gain sympathy with his recent post

On Monday, Tom Sandoval shared two Instagram stories. The first one was him slamming the Miraval Resort & Spa, Arizona, and the second one included the wellness resort’s post.

Sandoval wrote:

“I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this past weekend alluding to me staying there this week.”

Further, he stated that the resort has fed into the speculation and negativity surrounding him at the moment. He went to the Arizona location “alone” to work on his mental health and find some peace.

Calling out the resort’s manager, Sandoval wrote:

“Special shout-out to the general manager who refuses to take any responsibility for the actions of his team even though he considered the post ‘in poor taste.’ Regardless of where you stand in all this, we all deserve the chance to work to be better.”

Seeing Sandoval asking someone else to take responsibility for their actions, netizens were furious. In the comments section of the Instagram handle, glorifiedgossipgirl, fans bashed Tom Sandoval:

Stephanie Sidley @StephanieSidley



#PumpRules #Scandoval Tom Sandoval is doing an #ad for Miraval Resort & Spa in the most vain way possible. I know he needs the money, but this is so obviously pathetic. Playing victim is a Kardashian PR move. No one would have known where he was if he didn’t say anything. #loser Tom Sandoval is doing an #ad for Miraval Resort & Spa in the most vain way possible. I know he needs the money, but this is so obviously pathetic. Playing victim is a Kardashian PR move. No one would have known where he was if he didn’t say anything. #loser#PumpRules #Scandoval https://t.co/S16fHNZZGv

In the now-deleted Instagram post of Miraval Resort & Spa, the photo had a background that featured on many Vanderpump Rules posters.

It further used the lyrics of the show’s theme song as its caption:

"You know that it’s our time, these are the best days of our life.”

Earlier, speculations were rife that Sandoval would check into the wellness resort with Raquel Leviss after the latter was said to have gone to a mental health facility.

The former pageant’s rep announced the development last week. The statement read:

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.”

The rep continued:

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and the production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been receiving a lot of flak since their affair news became public. The TomTom co-owner cheated on Ariana Madix and ended their nine-year relationship due to the scandal.

At the recent Coachella festival, Ariana was seen making out with a “new man,” identified as Daniel Wai, a fitness instructor. The two also posted several photos of them together, leaning on each other and holding hands.

Meanwhile, the cheat and affair drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

New episodes air on Wednesdays at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

