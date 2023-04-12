Netizens outraged after Tom Sandoval confesses to breaking up with Ariana on Valentine's Day: "LOCK THIS MAN UP"

Recently, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval appeared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast to discuss everything about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, his affair with Raquel Leviss, and more.
Sandoval revealed how he initially broke up with Ariana Madix on Valentine's Day in February 2023, weeks before Ariana Madix discovered that Tom and Raquel Leviss were having an affair.
"I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier. And I told her, I said, 'Listen, we don't have to post anything on social media. Let's talk through this. Like, I understand.'"
He also mentioned how Madix didn't accept the breakup. According to him:
"Obviously, she was very upset. She freaking punched me and all this sh*t."
Tom's announcement that he wanted to break up with Ariana Madix on Valentine's Day shocked many fans, who took to Twitter to call him out.
Fans enraged after Tom Sandoval reveals he broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day
In response to the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast revelation, Twitter witnessed an onslaught of reactions from fans calling Tom Sandoval out for breaking up with Ariana Madix on Valentine's Day.
Ariana was in denial about their breakup, according to Tom Sandoval
In the podcast interview, Tom Sandoval shared that Ariana was in denial and couldn't accept the breakup, which left Tom confused and unsure of how to proceed. According to him:
"A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she's like, 'I'm not letting you leave me. You're going to have to force me out of this relationship. And I was like, 'Ariana, I don't think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.' I was saying all of these things. I hadn't told her about Raquel yet."
In addition, Tom Sandoval said:
"She was like, 'If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life.' ... I didn't know what to do. She was completely in denial and not accepting it."
On the podcast, Tom mentioned how Ariana even asked him to fertilize her eggs for embryos after the breakup. As Tom mentioned:
"She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up… she asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing eggs, which I never did."
According to reports by People, the couple ended their relationship back in March 2023, after which both Sandoval and Leviss made a public apology.