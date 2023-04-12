Netizens outraged after Tom Sandoval confesses to breaking up with Ariana on Valentine's Day: "LOCK THIS MAN UP"

Recently, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval appeared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast to discuss everything about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, his affair with Raquel Leviss, and more.

Sandoval revealed how he initially broke up with Ariana Madix on Valentine's Day in February 2023, weeks before Ariana Madix discovered that Tom and Raquel Leviss were having an affair.

"I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier. And I told her, I said, 'Listen, we don't have to post anything on social media. Let's talk through this. Like, I understand.'"

He also mentioned how Madix didn't accept the breakup. According to him:

"Obviously, she was very upset. She freaking punched me and all this sh*t."

Tom's announcement that he wanted to break up with Ariana Madix on Valentine's Day shocked many fans, who took to Twitter to call him out.

Fans enraged after Tom Sandoval reveals he broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day

In response to the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast revelation, Twitter witnessed an onslaught of reactions from fans calling Tom Sandoval out for breaking up with Ariana Madix on Valentine's Day.

blonde hair 🖤 black heart @blndhairblckhrt TOM SAID HE BROKE UP WITH ARIANA ON VALENTINES DAY. then he got back together with her. then he continued cheating on her. #pumprules TOM SAID HE BROKE UP WITH ARIANA ON VALENTINES DAY. then he got back together with her. then he continued cheating on her. #pumprules https://t.co/5zQIGBprjC

K🤍 @trymebetchx So Scumdoval not only had an affair with Ariana’s bestfriend but also “broke up” with her on Valentine’s Day. He was really trying his hardest to be the worst person he can be #PumpRules So Scumdoval not only had an affair with Ariana’s bestfriend but also “broke up” with her on Valentine’s Day. He was really trying his hardest to be the worst person he can be #PumpRules https://t.co/FXQrkeyK1a

Tiffany @TiffanysTV Hes going with the "we broke up" narrative that Schwartz tried to put out there last week 🙄 #Scandoval twitter.com/thebravobabe_/… BravoBabe @thebravobabe_ Earlier the same day that Ariana Madix found out about Tom and Raquel‘s affair, she had asked him about fertilizing her eggs for embryos. Gut punch. #PumpRules Earlier the same day that Ariana Madix found out about Tom and Raquel‘s affair, she had asked him about fertilizing her eggs for embryos. Gut punch. #PumpRules https://t.co/PeWYiPCwJX This is just disgustingHes going with the "we broke up" narrative that Schwartz tried to put out there last week 🙄 #PumpRules This is just disgusting 😒 Hes going with the "we broke up" narrative that Schwartz tried to put out there last week 🙄 #PumpRules #Scandoval twitter.com/thebravobabe_/…

WriterComedy @OldMomBro #PumpRules OK if Ariana "knew they were broken up" as Tom Sandoval said, why wouldnt Rachel go to Ariana and see if she was ok with it. They were best friends. A best friend would know if he broke up with her, Give me a break Tom! You narcissist- just go away. #VanderpumpRules OK if Ariana "knew they were broken up" as Tom Sandoval said, why wouldnt Rachel go to Ariana and see if she was ok with it. They were best friends. A best friend would know if he broke up with her, Give me a break Tom! You narcissist- just go away. #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules

Marie C @9woodMac #VanderpumpRules Sandoval said his plan was not going to break up with Ariana after the reunion. He was going to break up with her in therapy. And then he said he already broke up with her on Valentine's day. #PumpRules Sandoval said his plan was not going to break up with Ariana after the reunion. He was going to break up with her in therapy. And then he said he already broke up with her on Valentine's day. #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules https://t.co/Hs2DwBiVFT

2. The fact that this man would say he doesn’t think he could be faithful while ACTIVELY having an affair is disgustingly disturbing

Conclusions: while I didn’t think possible, I hate him even more. 1. I don’t believe Tom broke up with Ariana before2. The fact that this man would say he doesn’t think he could be faithful while ACTIVELY having an affair is disgustingly disturbingConclusions: while I didn’t think possible, I hate him even more. #PumpRules 1. I don’t believe Tom broke up with Ariana before 2. The fact that this man would say he doesn’t think he could be faithful while ACTIVELY having an affair is disgustingly disturbing Conclusions: while I didn’t think possible, I hate him even more. #PumpRules

Val @ValPal007 All I got from that interview is that Ariana truly didn't see this coming and he NEVER broke up with her. He literally, contradicts himself the entire time. #pumprules All I got from that interview is that Ariana truly didn't see this coming and he NEVER broke up with her. He literally, contradicts himself the entire time. #pumprules

ikanread @ikanread I think the dumbest thing from the #Scandoval interview is that Tom claims he broke up with Ariana 2 weeks before she found the video, as if she would still go to his self funded karaoke night 2 weeks after being dumped. #PumpRules I think the dumbest thing from the #Scandoval interview is that Tom claims he broke up with Ariana 2 weeks before she found the video, as if she would still go to his self funded karaoke night 2 weeks after being dumped. #PumpRules https://t.co/Na9RmgtkfZ

Ariana was in denial about their breakup, according to Tom Sandoval

In the podcast interview, Tom Sandoval shared that Ariana was in denial and couldn't accept the breakup, which left Tom confused and unsure of how to proceed. According to him:

"A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she's like, 'I'm not letting you leave me. You're going to have to force me out of this relationship. And I was like, 'Ariana, I don't think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.' I was saying all of these things. I hadn't told her about Raquel yet."

In addition, Tom Sandoval said:

"She was like, 'If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life.' ... I didn't know what to do. She was completely in denial and not accepting it."

On the podcast, Tom mentioned how Ariana even asked him to fertilize her eggs for embryos after the breakup. As Tom mentioned:

"She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up… she asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing eggs, which I never did."

According to reports by People, the couple ended their relationship back in March 2023, after which both Sandoval and Leviss made a public apology.

