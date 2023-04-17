"Looking for 15 minutes of fame": Fans slam Vanderpump Rules alum Billie Lee after her photos with Tom Sandoval go viral

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal has not mellowed down yet. Most of the cast mates have taken Ariana Madix’s side, leaving the TomTom co-owner alone. The reality star was recently spotted hanging out with VPR alum Billie Lee on Friday, April 14, in Los Angeles; the duo were snapped on the roadside as they emerged from an event.

Although Billie has been friends with Sandoval and Ariana for ages, fans expected her to be on Team Ariana. However, the recent viral images left netizens claiming that she went out with Sandoval to gain her “15 minutes of fame,” adding that Billie was trying to find an opportunity to get back on Vanderpump Rules.

Fans react to Billie and Sandoval's viral photos (Image via pagesix/Instagram)

For those who don’t remember, Billie made her debut on VPR in season 6, at the time, she appeared in 10 episodes as a hostess at a West Hollywood restaurant.

"I cannot stand Billie": Netizens left unhappy seeing Vanderpump Rules stars Billie and Tom Sandoval together

Finding an ally? Tom Sandoval steps out with 'Pump Rules' alum Billie Lee amid Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules fans claimed that Tom Sandoval found his ally in Billie Lee. The latter’s appearance on camera didn’t impress netizens as they felt she was trying to return to the Bravo show. Take a look at fans’ reactions below:

Kristen in the comments of cici loves you's Instagram post about Billie Lee hanging out with Sandoval.

P @PuppyCatMom @thebravobabe_ Probably trying to get back on the show. @thebravobabe_ Probably trying to get back on the show.

🤸🏼Tiffany Wilson🤸🏼 @TjW07 @thebravobabe_ Trying so hard to be relevant and get back on the show🤨 @thebravobabe_ Trying so hard to be relevant and get back on the show🤨

In the photos, Sandoval can be seen having finally gotten rid of his mustache in an all-black outfit with his white sneakers. Billie too wore white sneakers, along with a powdered blue dress with a crop hoodie jacket on top of it. In 2019, the trans-star left the hit Bravo show, claiming that her exit took place on her own terms. The LGBTQ+ activist later hinted that she might have been fired.

In an interview with I Feel Tried, the actor said:

“People were trying to get on camera, people wanted to be famous. And like, all I wanted to do was give a voice to the trans community.”

She added:

“I was actually dismissed. I publicly came out and said that I left … but what happened was toward the end of the seventh season, I was told that Jax [Taylor] and them did not want to film with me.”

In addition to being an actress, reality TV star, and her community activist, Billie is also a writer, producer, and comedian.

Where are Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix now?

In March 2023, Vanderpump Rules fans went into shock after learning that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. Post the news, the former couple ended their nine-year relationship.

While Sandoval was recently spending time with friends like Billie Lee, Ariana allegedly made headlines for spending time with a new man. Recent reports suggested that she was spotted kissing fitness instructor Daniel Wai at Coachella 2023.

Ariana and Daniel, who shared several pictures together from the music festival, were accompanied by Vanderpump Rules co-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Raquel Leviss, on the other hand, was reported to have checked into a mental health facility. Last week, her representative stated:

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.”

The rep added:

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and the production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

However, netizens claimed that Raquel didn’t go to a mental health facility, but instead checked into a 5-star wellness resort.

Meanwhile, viewers are eagerly waiting for the new Vanderpump Rules season 10 episodes as the Scandoval drama will be part of the storyline. The show will air new episodes every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

