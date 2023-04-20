Tom Sandoval X Ariana Madix’s fertility conversation reminded fans of Schwartz-Katie’s split on Vanderpump Rules: “Funny how the tables turn”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had a small argument in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11. They started the discussion with her frozen eggs which led to Sandoval blaming Ariana for listening to others over her boyfriend. Fans found the scene familiar as they compared it to one of the major reasons why Katie Maloney decided to leave Tom Schwartz. She used to be often upset with Schwartz for taking Sandoval’s side over his then-wife.
Viewers felt that Sandoval had similar complaints about his partner as Katie used to have before she and Schwartz split.
For those unaware, Katie and Schwartz ended their 12 years of marriage in March 2022. Throughout the season, she mentioned multiple times that one of the reasons for the split was that her then-husband never took a stand for her.
Vanderpump Rules fans slammed Tom Sandoval for asking Ariana to support him
In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11, Ariana and Sandoval talked about having kids in the future. The Tom Tom co-owner previously mentioned that he was excited when Ariana had asked to fertilize her frozen eggs.
However, he was reluctant to get on board when the two had the same conversation in the latest episode. After a little banter, Sandoval expressed that talking to Ariana was difficult as she never agreed with him. He then blamed her for not listening to him and paying attention to others’ viewpoints.
The conversation reminded fans of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz as the former used to have similar issues with him. Interestingly, Sandoval was the one who Schwartz used to listen to rather than pay attention to Katie’s viewpoint.
Take a look at Twitter reactions where fans slammed Sandoval:
Fans also felt that Sandoval was trying to make the conversation look like a fight between him and Ariana. They felt that his off-camera affair with Raquel Leviss made him change his mind about kids with Ariana.
In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11, Sandoval asked Ariana whether they would ever have kids after a discussion on fertilized embryos. She responded by saying that maybe or maybe not.
Sandoval got frustrated and said:
“It’s tough sometimes to talk to you about stuff ’cause you never agree with me.”
He continued:
“It feels like, for the past few months, I will explain to you a situation, I’ll explain my point of view, and it feels like, to me, that you are very quick to take the other person’s point of view when I tell you something. And I don’t want anybody to ever have my back unconditionally, but it just sometimes makes me feel that you question my intelligence. You think I’m an idiot in ways.”
Ariana was quick to respond as she stated:
“Tom, I wouldn’t be with anybody I thought was an idiot, first of all. And second of all, if I thought you were an idiot, I would be so f**king nice to you all the time because I would be like, ‘Awww, poor thing.’”
Sandoval further stated that he felt he annoyed her, while Ariana responded by saying that she was also annoying.
Although Sandoval tried to dig deeper, Ariana mellowed down the conversation with jokes and sarcasm.
Meanwhile, the two parted ways after Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss came out in the open. The entire drama will soon be part of Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming episodes.
