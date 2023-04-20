Tom Sandoval X Ariana Madix’s fertility conversation reminded fans of Schwartz-Katie’s split on Vanderpump Rules: “Funny how the tables turn”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had a small argument in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11. They started the discussion with her frozen eggs which led to Sandoval blaming Ariana for listening to others over her boyfriend. Fans found the scene familiar as they compared it to one of the major reasons why Katie Maloney decided to leave Tom Schwartz. She used to be often upset with Schwartz for taking Sandoval’s side over his then-wife.

Viewers felt that Sandoval had similar complaints about his partner as Katie used to have before she and Schwartz split.

A. @heyyarnolddd Funny how the tables turn. Oh… Tom explaining to Ariana that he feels like she takes everybody else’s side but hisssss… hmmm, this sounds familiar! Oh, that’s right! KATIE, used to say this all the time about Tom Schwartz. Sandoval encouraged Schwartz behavior.Funny how the tables turn. #PumpRules Oh… Tom explaining to Ariana that he feels like she takes everybody else’s side but hisssss… hmmm, this sounds familiar! Oh, that’s right! KATIE, used to say this all the time about Tom Schwartz. Sandoval encouraged Schwartz behavior. 😏 Funny how the tables turn. #PumpRules https://t.co/Ex0bl0zmlY

For those unaware, Katie and Schwartz ended their 12 years of marriage in March 2022. Throughout the season, she mentioned multiple times that one of the reasons for the split was that her then-husband never took a stand for her.

Vanderpump Rules fans slammed Tom Sandoval for asking Ariana to support him

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail #PumpRules How do y’all feel about this scene between Tom and Ariana where Tom is telling her he feels like she’s… dismissive of him and doesn’t have his back essentially? 🫠 How do y’all feel about this scene between Tom and Ariana where Tom is telling her he feels like she’s… dismissive of him and doesn’t have his back essentially? 🫠😬 #PumpRules https://t.co/FL6qSzVPIC

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11, Ariana and Sandoval talked about having kids in the future. The Tom Tom co-owner previously mentioned that he was excited when Ariana had asked to fertilize her frozen eggs.

However, he was reluctant to get on board when the two had the same conversation in the latest episode. After a little banter, Sandoval expressed that talking to Ariana was difficult as she never agreed with him. He then blamed her for not listening to him and paying attention to others’ viewpoints.

The conversation reminded fans of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz as the former used to have similar issues with him. Interestingly, Sandoval was the one who Schwartz used to listen to rather than pay attention to Katie’s viewpoint.

Take a look at Twitter reactions where fans slammed Sandoval:

Kelly Merka @kmerk15 #bravo Wait a damn minute, Sandoval is whining to Ariana that she doesn't take his side m, yet he praised Schwartz for doing the same to Katie for YEARS?!? #pumprules Wait a damn minute, Sandoval is whining to Ariana that she doesn't take his side m, yet he praised Schwartz for doing the same to Katie for YEARS?!? #pumprules #bravo

BRM @realitybrittt Sandoval telling Ariana he wants her to take his side more is literalllyyy what Katie has been asking Schwartz to do for yearsss. And Sandoval thought that was so crazy of Katie to ask of her husband lmao. #pumprules Sandoval telling Ariana he wants her to take his side more is literalllyyy what Katie has been asking Schwartz to do for yearsss. And Sandoval thought that was so crazy of Katie to ask of her husband lmao. #pumprules

K.C. @kcbisou



Also, now we know why he chose to cheat with Rachel. Because she’s a Yes Man and weak.

#PumpRules #WWHL So Sandoval wants Ariana to be a partner that supports him & takes his side, but doesn’t understand that Katie wanted the same thing from Schwartz? #hypocrite Also, now we know why he chose to cheat with Rachel. Because she’s a Yes Man and weak. So Sandoval wants Ariana to be a partner that supports him & takes his side, but doesn’t understand that Katie wanted the same thing from Schwartz? #hypocrite Also, now we know why he chose to cheat with Rachel. Because she’s a Yes Man and weak. #PumpRules #WWHL

Black Lives Matter | J 👩🏽‍⚖️ @aj9mcc #scandoval Interesting to see Sandoval whinging about Ariana taking other people’s sides over his when his best friends marriage literally just imploded because said friend would never take his wife’s side (and almost always took Sandoval’s side)…🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 #pumprules Interesting to see Sandoval whinging about Ariana taking other people’s sides over his when his best friends marriage literally just imploded because said friend would never take his wife’s side (and almost always took Sandoval’s side)…🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 #pumprules #scandoval

K🤍 @trymebetchx @dailybravomail Sounds like Katie talking to Schwartz even tho Sandoval always made Katie seem unreasonable @dailybravomail Sounds like Katie talking to Schwartz even tho Sandoval always made Katie seem unreasonable 😒

brianna zoffka @bzoffka

1. how ironic that this is the same stuff katie has dealt with with schwartz and sandy has always made her out to be a monster

2. pretty clear indication of why he is into rachel. the yes girl. the go along with everything girl. the groupie girl. @dailybravomail i’m of 2 thoughts:1. how ironic that this is the same stuff katie has dealt with with schwartz and sandy has always made her out to be a monster2. pretty clear indication of why he is into rachel. the yes girl. the go along with everything girl. the groupie girl. @dailybravomail i’m of 2 thoughts:1. how ironic that this is the same stuff katie has dealt with with schwartz and sandy has always made her out to be a monster 2. pretty clear indication of why he is into rachel. the yes girl. the go along with everything girl. the groupie girl.

Fans also felt that Sandoval was trying to make the conversation look like a fight between him and Ariana. They felt that his off-camera affair with Raquel Leviss made him change his mind about kids with Ariana.

Nesta Quinn @backtothebreath #PumpRules #Vanderpump OMG. #Sandoval is a disgusting POS. Now that he’s having an affair, he suddenly doesn’t want to plan for kids. He can’t even look at #Ariana . He’s just talking & looking away as he tries to talk her out of their relationship. He is disgusting. #scandoval OMG. #Sandoval is a disgusting POS. Now that he’s having an affair, he suddenly doesn’t want to plan for kids. He can’t even look at #Ariana. He’s just talking & looking away as he tries to talk her out of their relationship. He is disgusting.#scandoval #PumpRules #Vanderpump

sophia 🇦🇫 @smhatef omg i cannot watch sandoval trying to do a soft breakup with ariana knowing it’s because he’s with raquel on the low. absolutely infuriating. #PumpRules omg i cannot watch sandoval trying to do a soft breakup with ariana knowing it’s because he’s with raquel on the low. absolutely infuriating. #PumpRules

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11, Sandoval asked Ariana whether they would ever have kids after a discussion on fertilized embryos. She responded by saying that maybe or maybe not.

Sandoval got frustrated and said:

“It’s tough sometimes to talk to you about stuff ’cause you never agree with me.”

He continued:

“It feels like, for the past few months, I will explain to you a situation, I’ll explain my point of view, and it feels like, to me, that you are very quick to take the other person’s point of view when I tell you something. And I don’t want anybody to ever have my back unconditionally, but it just sometimes makes me feel that you question my intelligence. You think I’m an idiot in ways.”

Ariana was quick to respond as she stated:

“Tom, I wouldn’t be with anybody I thought was an idiot, first of all. And second of all, if I thought you were an idiot, I would be so f**king nice to you all the time because I would be like, ‘Awww, poor thing.’”

Sandoval further stated that he felt he annoyed her, while Ariana responded by saying that she was also annoying.

Although Sandoval tried to dig deeper, Ariana mellowed down the conversation with jokes and sarcasm.

Meanwhile, the two parted ways after Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss came out in the open. The entire drama will soon be part of Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming episodes.

Viewers can tune in to Bravo every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET to watch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Poll : 0 votes