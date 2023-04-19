What time will Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 10 air on Bravo? Oliver Saunders returns and more

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is all set to return with a brand new episode this week on Bravo. Although Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' off-camera affair has become a hot topic, viewers are still eagerly waiting for new installments every Wednesday. This time, Oliver Saunders will return to the show and take Raquel on a date.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 10 will air on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. The official synopsis reads:

“Back in Los Angeles, Lala celebrates her birthday with an epic party; Raquel sets her sights on Oliver after being rejected by Schwartz; Tom and Ariana discuss their plans to make embryos together; Ally and James witness a suspicious interaction.”

The title of the episode is Mistress In Distress, referring to Raquel finding out about Oliver’s marriage.

Raquel finds out about Oliver Saunders’ marriage on Vanderpump Rules

In a preview for Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 10, Raquel Leviss tells Scheana Shay and Brock Davies that Oliver Saunders, the son of Garcelle Beauvais from RHOBH, is not separated from his wife.

Oliver and Raquel made out in Las Vegas, and in the new episode, he can be seen returning to go on a date with her. However, she reveals before the date that he was not separated as his wife bashed Oliver on social media for sleeping around with multiple women, even tagging Raquel in the post.

While discussing the post with Scheana and Brock in the episode 10 preview, the former pageant queen says:

“I mean, we were making out in Vegas. Like it seemed like he was definitely separated from her. It wasn’t even a question.”

Scheana advises her to talk to him in person, while Brock mentions that she should speak to Oliver’s ex. Raquel then picks up her phone to contact her.

Meanwhile, Kristina Kelly and Lala Kent can be seen discussing the topic of Oliver Saunders’ marriage. The former states that Raquel didn’t know about it, while Lala called the model a “mistress.”

Sandoval defends Raquel-Schwartz’s kiss to Katie

In the last couple of episodes, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ kiss became the highlight among the Vanderpump Rules cast. Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney bashed the two after finding out about their make-out session.

In the upcoming episode, Charli Burnett will tell Raquel that she made a bad move by going after Schwartz. The two agree to disagree on the topic.

Meanwhile, a preview features Katie visiting Schwartz to pick up their dogs and leaving within a minute. The TomTom co-owner finds it awkward and expresses his disappointment to Tom Sandoval. Katie is later seen at Sandoval’s house, where the two, along with Ariana Madix, discuss the infamous kiss.

Sandoval defends it by stating that Schwartz and Raquel were single and that they did what a single person in Mexico does. An angry Katie calls Raquel “wh**e” and mentions that she and Schwartz were clear that they would never date anyone from their group.

Ariana and Sandoval come to Raquel’s defense and request Katie not to call their friend a “wh**e.” However, Ariana supports Katie regarding the deal the ex-married couple made of not dating in the circle. While defending Raquel and Schwartz, Sandoval says:

“Yeah, it shouldn’t [bother Katie]. If you’re not with somebody and they do something stupid like that…”

Ariana cuts him off and says:

“They [Katie and Schwartz] made a deal.”

Katie Maloney further mentions that she felt disrespected and that Schwartz might not like it if she did the same thing. While the preview and sneak peek clips are intense, viewers can expect a lot more drama in the upcoming episode.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 10 will air on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes