Why do fans think Ally Lewber and Katie Maloney were first to notice Tom and Raquel’s affair on Vanderpump Rules?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired episode 11 on Wednesday, hinting at the start of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair. In the episode, Ally Lewber and Katie Maloney were seen calling out Sandoval for being on the dance floor at 1 am with Raquel. Fans believed that the two ladies were the first ones to notice the infamous affair.

While Ally revealed that she saw Sandoval and Raquel post-midnight on the dance floor, Katie mentioned the incident to the Tom Tom co-owner and put him on the spot. Thus, fans thought that Katie and Ally were the first to point out that something was going on between Raquel and Sandoval.

For those unaware, Tom Sandoval cheated on long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel. The cheating scandal came out in the open in March and has since escalated. Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming episodes will feature the affair.

Vanderpump Rules fans cheer on Ally for being the “whistleblower” for Sandoval

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11, James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber saw Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss dancing together at 1 am at The Abbey. She was surprised to see the two without Ariana Madix.

Fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on how they didn’t expect Ally to be the one noticing something between Sandoval and Raquel. Later, Sandoval was put on the spot when Katie mentioned the same thing to him.

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11, Ally Lewber was seen talking to her boyfriend James Kennedy. She shared an incident that she witnessed in West Hollywood.

She said:

“I saw Sandoval and Raquel dancing together at The Abbey. It was like 1AM. We were like, ‘Where is Ariana?’”

Ally added that she felt weird as she would never be comfortable with her boyfriend hanging out with a girl post-midnight.

James replied:

“I've noticed how much Raquel has been hanging out with the Toms, both of them. So yeah, best of buds these days.”

Later in the episode, Katie, Sandoval, and other cast members were seen celebrating Lala Kent’s birthday. There, Lala addressed Raquel’s fling Oliver Saunders being married when the former pageant made out with him in Las Vegas.

After Lala called Raquel a “mistress,” Katie said:

“This is Raquel we're talking about, so I don't know why we expect her to make a wise choice.”

She then labeled Raquel as a “dumb b**ch.” Tom Sandoval didn’t take it well and mentioned:

“You seem like you get a lot of joy out of that.”

The two had an argument, followed by Katie saying:

“You get a lot of joy out of Raquel as well, I think.”

He responded:

“Yeah, cool person.”

Katie stated:

“You go to The Abbey together at one o'clock in the morning.”

Her words annoyed Sandoval, and he replied:

"Dude, what the f**k are you saying, dude? Get the f**k out of here, man.”

While he tried to deny the 1 am shenanigan, Ally already confirmed that she saw them together at The Abbey.

Earlier in the episode, Lisa Vanderpump too pulled Sandoval’s legs when he asked Raquel to sit between him and Tom Schwartz. When she did, Sandoval was smiling, to which, Lisa said:

“Why do you like it so much? You've got a smile on your face.”

The episode also showed slight disagreements between Ariana Madix and Sandoval. In the upcoming episode, the two will be seen having relationship troubles.

Vanderpump Rules airs new episodes on Bravo at 9 pm ET on Wednesdays.

