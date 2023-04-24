“Very obvious”: Netizens react as Tom Schwartz claims of not having a PR team post his “unhinged” WWHL interview

Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules was bashed online after his latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The WWHL host asked Schwartz multiple questions related to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair, but his answers didn’t sit well with fans.

Recently, he shared an Instagram post where he posed with two puppies. An online user commented on the post asking whether he had hired a PR team, and Schwartz's response left netizens in splits. The TomTom co-owner wrote:

“You can tell from my unhinged interviews I don’t have a PR team, Lexi.”

Fans found it hilarious as Schwartz took a dig at his own WWHL interview. They commented on the post, claiming the Vanderpump Rules star indeed made a "good point."

Tom Schwartz has not only been making headlines off-camera, but also on the show. The latest storyline involves cast members’ reactions to his and Raquel Leviss’ kiss.

“Biggest comeback”: Netizens comment on Tom Schwartz’s “PR team” response

Tom Schwartz’s WWHL interview turned out to be disastrous for him. While it seemed he gave honest answers, fans were not impressed with what they heard on the talk show.

With his latest “PR team” response on his Instagram post, it was clear that Schwartz was pretty aware of the damage the interview caused to his reputation. So his way of taking a shot at himself left fans in splits. Take a look at how netizens reacted to the post below:

Post Tom Schwartz’s WWHL appearance, fans called him a “walking PR disaster.”

RealityLindsey @RealityLindsey Tom Schwartz is a walking PR disaster and as much as I literally can’t with him right now tbh I’m not mad at it..he gave us a lot to digest during #WWHL Tom Schwartz is a walking PR disaster and as much as I literally can’t with him right now tbh I’m not mad at it..he gave us a lot to digest during #WWHL https://t.co/5tiCRFvX4n

Ben O'Callaghan @benocallaghan I’ve worked in / around PR for coming up on a decade and I have seen some pretty ropey interviews in that time. Never have I seen someone give quite as shoddy an interview as Tom Schwartz did on #WWHL (his home turf!) last night. It was a train wreck! I’ve worked in / around PR for coming up on a decade and I have seen some pretty ropey interviews in that time. Never have I seen someone give quite as shoddy an interview as Tom Schwartz did on #WWHL (his home turf!) last night. It was a train wreck!

Speaking about the interview, WWHL host Andy Cohen later said:

“I think one of the reasons that people were so just enraged and activated about Wednesday’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ was that Tom was giving answers, and he would say an answer, and then he would keep talking, and then he would keep talking some more, and then in the final stretch of still talking maybe even totally contradict himself.”

Only time will tell whether Tom Schwartz will ever be able to repair the damage.

Shocking Tom Schwartz’s statements on WWHL that irked netizens

Tom Schwartz’s latest WWHL appearance was hard for fans to watch. From calling Katie Maloney “a monster” to asking people to give Tom Sandoval a hug, his statements received a lot of flak online.

Schwartz revealed on WWHL that he found out about the affair in August 2022. This meant he knew about it before Ariana Madix found out. Instead of calling out his friend, he requested fans to give Sandoval a hug, which didn't sit well with netizens:

"[Sandoval] knows he's a monster for what he did. If you see him, give him a hug. Maybe he doesn't deserve it, but give him a huge. He's down bad.”

Another quote that left fans angry at Schwartz was when he called his ex-wife Katie Maloney a “monster”:

“She's put a lot of work into herself and she's way better now. Katie love you but in the beginning she was kind of a monster okay. She was a monster. She had, she has had a falling out with every single person in her life multiple times.”

Schwartz also called Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair “toxic,” and claimed that she was Sandoval’s “heroine.” He further mentioned that he didn’t enjoy kissing Raquel Leviss.

The entire WWHL interview with Schwartz turned out to be a bad experience. Meanwhile, he has been grabbing attention on the latest episodes of Vanderpump Rules for his kiss with Raquel.

Viewers can watch new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET.

