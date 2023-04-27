“Is James on something?”: Netizens wondered why James Kennedy was talking “so fast” on Andy Cohen’s WWHL

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy appeared on WWHL, aka Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday. He dished on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair, the show’s latest episode, and the most awaited season 10 reunion. While fans enjoyed James’ interview with Andy, they wondered why he was speaking so fast.

Fans took to Twitter to share their opinions and questioned whether James Kennedy was on something like drugs.

Andy Cohen welcomed VPR star James and TikTok influencer Tinx on Watch What Happens Live in the April 26 episode. The SUR employee shared his viewpoints on his ex-fiance Raquel’s affair with Sandoval.

Twitter reacts to James Kennedy’s “hyperactive” responses on WWHL

James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules was seen responding quickly to WWHL host Andy Cohen’s questions. The speed of delivering a sentence was faster than normal. Thus, fans wondered whether he was high.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

James Kennedy gives preview of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion

On WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked James Kennedy to share a few details on the most-awaited Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

At first, he nervously said no and requested everyone to wait for it to air. Andy continued to dig out some information from him, and thus the host asked:

“You all went in there so hot. Was it satisfying for you? Did you feel like when you left… Did you feel like you had said everything you wanted to say?”

James responded:

“Yeah, because look look I don't do my talks on socials, okay! I think everyone can agree with that. You know Lala's got her thing yeah, I've got mine. I get it out on camera on the show. I get it off my chest okay, and then and then I let it go. I let it go, I let it go, I flew to like the British Virgin Islands to DJ on like a Island that night, midnight.”

James was not the only one creating hype around the reunion. Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, and even host Andy hinted that it was intense.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will feature cast members slamming Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for hurting Ariana Madix. The latter and Sandoval were in a nine-year-long relationship, which ended after she found out he was cheating on her with Raquel.

The most recent cast member to dish on the reunion was Lisa, who said:

"When we started the reunion, first, it was just too intense. I said, ‘We’re not going to get through five minutes. You need to sit down, and we need to try to actually talk this through.’ But I understand, a lot of people felt that they’d been kind of lied to for so many months and had huge, huge opinions.”

Earlier, Lala Kent mentioned that the arguments among the cast members became so “aggressive,” making it difficult for Andy to control the fights. She added that security was called to break off the altercations.

Lala said:

“Andy got involved [and] he could hardly control it. I won’t say who was trying to brawl or whatever. But it was very heated the entire day.”

Meanwhile, the Scandoval drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10. So far, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy have spilled beans on WWHL regarding Sandoval and Raquel.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of WWHL on Bravo’s site or on YouTube.

