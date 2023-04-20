“ICONIC”: Twitter erupts with laughter as Lisa Vanderpump and Garcelle Beauvais throw shade at Lisa Rinna on Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11 was pretty dramatic and eventful. Amid all the chaos, fans found a moment that tickled their funny bones. When RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais visited Lisa Vanderpump (LVP) with her son Oliver Saunders, the two ladies threw shade at Bravo alum Lisa Rinna. They slyly made fun of the latter’s rosé tasting event, which was featured in the Real Housewives show.

Fans found the conversation between LVP and Garcelle hilarious. They couldn’t get over the rosé shade thrown at Lisa Rinna, who was allegedly the reason why LVP left RHOBH.

For those unaware, Garcelle and the Vanderpump Rules lead star have been good friends for a long time. Oliver (Garcelle’s elder son) works at LVP’s Las Vegas restaurant where he met Raquel Leviss and other girls.

Vanderpump Rules fans’ hilarious reactions to Lisa Rinna rosé shade

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11, Garcelle Beauvais and his son Oliver Saunders arrived at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant for lunch. When the host asked what drink she would like to order, Garcelle replied:

“My favorite is... your rosé beats everybody’s rosé.”

LVP leaned forward and asked:

“Did you say everybody’s rosé?”

The RHOBH star repeated, “everybody’s rosé,” with a sarcastic tone and all three burst into laughter.

In a confessional, Lisa Vanderpump said:

“You’re absolutely right! My rosé is much better than any rosé(s) your friends might have tried to create.”

As soon as LVP finished the sentence, the episode aired a scene from RHOBH season 12 episode 13 where Lisa Rinna hosted a rosé tasting at her home.

The rosé shade at Lisa Rinna left the Twitterati laughing. Take a look at fans’ reactions to LVP and Garcelle throwing shade at the RHOBH alum:

Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna’s feud explored

The Vanderpump Rules star was one of the OG housewives of RHOBH. She had been in many feuds throughout her stint on the Bravo show. But the major controversy was the “Puppygate” drama.

In season 9, Dorit Kemsley adopted a puppy from LVP’s rescue center but later gave it to a friend, who passed the dog to a shelter. As the pooch was microchipped, it was traced back to Vanderpump’s rescue center.

The drama started when Vanderpump tried to expose Dorit on the show. Lisa Rinna stood in support of Dorit and accused LVP of staging the entire controversy. The feud escalated to such an extent, on and off camera, that the Vanderpump Rules star left RHOBH mid-season and claimed to never return until Rinna was on the show.

In the previous season of RHOBH, Kathy Hilton also accused Rinna of forcing Vanderpump out of the reality series. In January, Rinna announced her exit from the Real Housewives franchise.

Lisa Vanderpump, on the other hand, is still going strong with his restaurants and the Bravo show. Vanderpump Rules recently saw a big jump in TRP ratings after news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair came out in public.

For those unaware, Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel and ended their nine years of relationship. Meanwhile, season 10 is slowly approaching the moment when Ariana finds out about the cheating scandal.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Vanderpump Rules also stars Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Leiber, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Charli Burnett, and Kristina Kelly.

New episodes air on Wednesdays at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

