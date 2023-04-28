Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13 preview: Did Lisa catch Sandoval lying over Raquel staying the night at his house?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is slowly nearing the Scandoval drama. In next week’s sneak peek, Lisa Vanderpump called out Tom Sandoval for lying about Raquel Leviss. The latter informed the restaurant owner that she overslept at the TomTom co-owner’s apartment while his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix was at her grandmother’s funeral. To confirm the story, Lisa called Sandoval, who hesitated while answering.

He kept on saying she “dipped out,” and tried to talk over Lisa when she continued to ask whether Raquel spent the night at his house.

Sandoval acted like he did something wrong and called Lisa “Dude,” which irked her.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss confirmed she stayed at Sandoval’s house

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail Next week on #PumpRules TODD is spilling the tea about Raquel & Sandoval?! Okay so let’s back this up, I’m confused why the entire cast was so shook about Scandoval when it was playing out the entire season?! Also Raquel’s type is “taken” says Schwartz 🤔 and Sandoval’s smirk 🫤 Next week on #PumpRules TODD is spilling the tea about Raquel & Sandoval?! Okay so let’s back this up, I’m confused why the entire cast was so shook about Scandoval when it was playing out the entire season?! Also Raquel’s type is “taken” says Schwartz 🤔 and Sandoval’s smirk 🫤 https://t.co/WWHOx2LVul

The sneak peek for Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13 started with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies going for “glamping.”

They went for a day to celebrate Raquel’s birthday. At the ranch, the group smashed pumpkins and fed pigs. The next shot featured Lala Kent when James Kennedy walked in at her new office. She told him that Raquel had spent the night at Sandoval’s.

When James asked who told her, Lala said Katie Maloney. The latter found out when she was at Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd’s property, Villa Rosa. There, the singer and Lisa were making sandwiches in the kitchen when Ken walked in and dropped a bomb.

He said:

“I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana is away. And she stayed all night.”

Katie looked shocked and quipped about whether he was spreading rumors. Lisa then mentioned that she only told Ken. When Katie asked how she knew, the Vanderpump Rules preview clip was rewound to the previous day when Lisa held a tasting menu at SUR. Raquel arrived an hour and a half late for the tasting, so Lisa asked where she was.

Raquel apologized for being late and replied:

"I overslept. I stayed up late. I went back to Tom's [Sandoval] place, and we went in the Jacuzzi with [Tom] Schwartz.”

Lisa then asked where she stayed the night, and Raquel mentioned Sandoval’s place. Seeing Lisa’s expression of disgust, the SUR employee said:

“Nothing happened, though.”

She added:

“It was just easier to sleep on the couch and stay the night.”

Lisa pointed out that the fact that she stayed when Ariana was out of town for her grandmother’s funeral didn’t look good.

After Raquel confirmed her last night’s stay, Lisa called Sandoval to hear his side of the story. He first said that Raquel “dipped out,” which apparently means left. But the boss lady put pressure on Tom Sandoval to tell the truth as he was acting as if he was caught doing something bad.

He started to deflect and then said “yes” to the former pageant star staying the night at his place. Viewers will find out more about the storyline next week on Bravo.

In the past couple of episodes, the cast members have started to become suspicious about Sandoval and Raquel’s connection on Vanderpump Rules. James Kennedy’ girlfriend Ally Lewber saw the two dancing at 1:00 am at The Abbey without Ariana Madix. Since then, Katie, Lala, James, and Ally have been connecting the dots.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13 will air on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET.

