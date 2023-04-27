Vanderpump Rules recap: Scheana Shay’s remark about trusting Brock with Raquel in same bed left fans in shock

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12 was full of drama. From Tom Sandoval lying to producers about Raquel Leviss to Scheana Shay defending her blindly, the latest episode had it all. Fans were left shocked when the Scheananigans podcaster made the remark, claiming that she would trust her husband Brock Davies with Raquel in the same bed.

The remark happened when Ally Lewber met Scheana to talk about what she saw at The Abbey the other day. The newcomer stated that she witnessed Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss at The Abbey at 1.00 am post-midnight dancing, without Ariana Madix around.

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail like my girl needs that puffer asap! ‍ #PumpRules twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The WAYYYYYY Scheana is SO wrong here, it’s killing me. Not her huffing and puffing saying she’d trust Brock with Raquel in the same bedlike my girl needs that puffer asap! The WAYYYYYY Scheana is SO wrong here, it’s killing me. Not her huffing and puffing saying she’d trust Brock with Raquel in the same bed 😂 like my girl needs that puffer asap! 😮‍💨 #PumpRules twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qvoBjYHWIH

Vanderpump Rules fans slammed Scheana Shay for being fine with Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s post-midnight dance shenanigan. She was also trolled for her comment, stating she would not mind her husband Brock sharing the same bed with Raquel.

According to Scheana, Brock Davies and Sandoval were like big brothers to the former pageant.

Twitter users took a dig at the singer while they mentioned how she must be currently feeling as the Scandoval drama is out in the open.

#VanderpumpRules Still trust Raquel with Brock in the same bed, Scheana?? Still trust Raquel with Brock in the same bed, Scheana??#PumpRules#VanderpumpRules https://t.co/bgFbaQNvgt

Danielle @NaturalBellax #scandoval When Scheana said “I would trust Raquel in the bed with Brock” gasp #Pumprules When Scheana said “I would trust Raquel in the bed with Brock” gasp #Pumprules #scandoval https://t.co/JdP9ZnFdzb

Scheana defending Sandoval and Raquel and saying “I’d trust her in the same bed as him [Brock]” Scheana defending Sandoval and Raquel and saying “I’d trust her in the same bed as him [Brock]” #PumpRules Scheana defending Sandoval and Raquel and saying “I’d trust her in the same bed as him [Brock]” https://t.co/wserg1QeGy

All About Reality... @RealityTVBabe00 Scheana is going to BAT for Raquel with Allie. Yikesssssss!!! Also, I wouldn’t want my significant other in bed with someone else! All of that is so damn odd to me! #PumpRules Scheana is going to BAT for Raquel with Allie. Yikesssssss!!! Also, I wouldn’t want my significant other in bed with someone else! All of that is so damn odd to me! #PumpRules

clarice @clarice0398 #PumpRules not she would trust her in the same bed as him scheana!!!!! 🫠 not she would trust her in the same bed as him scheana!!!!! 🫠😭 #PumpRules

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12, Ally Lewber was seen discussing Sandoval and Raquel’s dance segment with boyfriend James Kennedy. The latter advised Ally to talk to Scheana about it.

When the two met, Ally told the singer about the night at The Abbey. Going by Scheana’s expressions, the conversation didn’t sit well with her.

In a confessional, Scheana said:

“Everyone wants to think that Raquel is the girl after everyone else’s man, like I would dance with Sandavol at The Abbey at 2.30 am. I see nothing weird about that. But just because it’s Raquel, it must be something else.”

Scheana then told Ally that Sandoval and Raquel were her close friends, and she would immediately go tell the TomTom co-owner about it. She added that she was hearing The Abbey story for the first time and that she didn’t believe Ally’s words.

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail #PumpRules The way Ally doesn’t believe a single thing coming out of Scheana’s mouth here LOL I know she’s smiling watching this episode back while Scheana is sweating bullets 🤭 The way Ally doesn’t believe a single thing coming out of Scheana’s mouth here LOL I know she’s smiling watching this episode back while Scheana is sweating bullets 🤭😌 #PumpRules https://t.co/vB27tmP0lI

Ally further asked:

“Would you feel comfortable Brock going to the club at 1.00 am with Raquel?”

Scheana said yes and added:

“Brock is like big brother as Sandoval is like a big brother to Raquel. I would trust him in the same bed with her.”

During the beach outing on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana then told Sandoval what Ally said and how Katie Maloney was escalating the topic, implying that Ariana Madix and Sandoval were in an open relationship.

Sandoval and Katie fight in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail This whole little performance Sandoval is putting on is so pathetic. Honestly, how he’s going to film with anyone next season, if he’s offered a contract again, is hard to imagine. Do y’all think he’s gonna come back or be offered a contract again? 🫠 #PumpRules This whole little performance Sandoval is putting on is so pathetic. Honestly, how he’s going to film with anyone next season, if he’s offered a contract again, is hard to imagine. Do y’all think he’s gonna come back or be offered a contract again? 🫠 #PumpRules https://t.co/4kJzMHeqI9

After Scheana Shay told Tom Sandoval about the dance drama and Katie’s open relationship implications, the musician had a fight with Katie Maloney.

In a confessional, Sandoval said:

"It's annoying that Katie would say something like that. It's insulting to not just me but Ariana as well. Raquel and I we're not like, dancing all close in the dark corner of a speakeasy. A bunch of us just went to The Abbey. Two of those people happen to be Raquel and I."

Sandoval yelled at Katie, saying that she never took accountability for any action. He then mentioned how his friend/Katie’s ex Tom Schwartz had a tough time when she decided to part ways. Seeing him pulling the blame game, Katie said in her confessional:

“Whenever Sandoval has any heat or pressure applied to him, this is like, his go-to, to just turn around and deflect and start saying, 'Oh, what about you? You're never accountable for anything.' It's just very manipulative.”

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval and Raquel came under the radar. The cast members have raised their eyebrows, and now only time will tell whether the Scandoval drama starts next week.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

