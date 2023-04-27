Vanderpump Rules recap: Scheana Shay’s remark about trusting Brock with Raquel in same bed left fans in shock

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12 was full of drama. From Tom Sandoval lying to producers about Raquel Leviss to Scheana Shay defending her blindly, the latest episode had it all. Fans were left shocked when the Scheananigans podcaster made the remark, claiming that she would trust her husband Brock Davies with Raquel in the same bed.
The remark happened when Ally Lewber met Scheana to talk about what she saw at The Abbey the other day. The newcomer stated that she witnessed Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss at The Abbey at 1.00 am post-midnight dancing, without Ariana Madix around.
Vanderpump Rules fans slammed Scheana Shay for being fine with Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s post-midnight dance shenanigan. She was also trolled for her comment, stating she would not mind her husband Brock sharing the same bed with Raquel.
According to Scheana, Brock Davies and Sandoval were like big brothers to the former pageant.
In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12, Ally Lewber was seen discussing Sandoval and Raquel’s dance segment with boyfriend James Kennedy. The latter advised Ally to talk to Scheana about it.
When the two met, Ally told the singer about the night at The Abbey. Going by Scheana’s expressions, the conversation didn’t sit well with her.
In a confessional, Scheana said:
“Everyone wants to think that Raquel is the girl after everyone else’s man, like I would dance with Sandavol at The Abbey at 2.30 am. I see nothing weird about that. But just because it’s Raquel, it must be something else.”
Scheana then told Ally that Sandoval and Raquel were her close friends, and she would immediately go tell the TomTom co-owner about it. She added that she was hearing The Abbey story for the first time and that she didn’t believe Ally’s words.
Ally further asked:
“Would you feel comfortable Brock going to the club at 1.00 am with Raquel?”
Scheana said yes and added:
“Brock is like big brother as Sandoval is like a big brother to Raquel. I would trust him in the same bed with her.”
During the beach outing on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana then told Sandoval what Ally said and how Katie Maloney was escalating the topic, implying that Ariana Madix and Sandoval were in an open relationship.
Sandoval and Katie fight in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12
After Scheana Shay told Tom Sandoval about the dance drama and Katie’s open relationship implications, the musician had a fight with Katie Maloney.
In a confessional, Sandoval said:
"It's annoying that Katie would say something like that. It's insulting to not just me but Ariana as well. Raquel and I we're not like, dancing all close in the dark corner of a speakeasy. A bunch of us just went to The Abbey. Two of those people happen to be Raquel and I."
Sandoval yelled at Katie, saying that she never took accountability for any action. He then mentioned how his friend/Katie’s ex Tom Schwartz had a tough time when she decided to part ways. Seeing him pulling the blame game, Katie said in her confessional:
“Whenever Sandoval has any heat or pressure applied to him, this is like, his go-to, to just turn around and deflect and start saying, 'Oh, what about you? You're never accountable for anything.' It's just very manipulative.”
In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval and Raquel came under the radar. The cast members have raised their eyebrows, and now only time will tell whether the Scandoval drama starts next week.
Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.