What questions did Scheana Shay ask Brock Davies over Raquel Leviss' kiss rumors? Details explored

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, aka WWHL, where she addressed Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss’ kiss rumor. Since "Scandoval" took over the internet, speculations have been rife that Scheana’s husband Brock made out with Raquel. The singer shut down the rumors in last week’s episode of WWHL, stating that she questioned her husband over this:

“I absolutely did question him because after all the Tom [Sandoval] and Raquel stuff, which I didn’t think was true, I obviously had to ask.”

Scheana asked him about the alleged hookup, and Brock denied the allegations.

For those unaware, Brock and Scheana got married on the show in the latest season and Raquel was her bridesmaid. The latter used to be pretty close friends with the couple.

Scheana Shay asked a “follow-up” question to Brock over the hookup drama

On WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay multiple questions related to Raquel Leviss. One of them was about Brock Davies and Raquel’s hookup rumor:

“[What are your] thoughts on the new rumors swirling that Brock and Raquel may have hooked up?”

In response, Scheana said:

“I don't think there's any truth to that. I absolutely did question him, because after all of the Tom and Raquel stuff, which I didn't think was true, I obviously had to ask and he said, ‘Absolutely not.’"

The singer then asked a follow-up question:

“But I was like but follow-up question, did she ever try [to hookup with Brock]? Because as much as I trust my husband I don't trust that h*e. He said no, he said he never put that energy off, and we know Sandoval did.”

In season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana and Brock were seen being among the few of those cast members who supported Raquel Leviss during her rough days. Scheana even stood up for her against Lala Kent, while Brock helped her face Oliver Saunders’ truth.

In fact, Scheana revealed on her podcast that she let Raquel crash in her condo after the model broke up with James Kennedy. But the host didn’t appreciate Raquel admitting to having s*x in her bedroom and on the kitchen counter where she feeds her baby. After Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair came to light, the friendship died.

Scheana Shay opens up on Raquel Leviss’ punching allegations

Raquel Leviss filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay before the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping. The former alleged that the singer punched her, causing injuries near her eye.

In the latest WWHL episode, Andy revealed that Scheana found out about Tom Sandoval and Raquel’s affair the night she appeared on another episode of the talk show. At that time, she arrived with Raquel on WWHL around March 1, 2023. Apparently, the altercation between the ladies happened on the same night.

Speaking about the restraining order, Andy stated that Raquel has now dropped the charges. He further asked Scheana:

"Did you physically assault her an hour after getting off air with me that night?”

The singer responded by showing her big nails that she couldn’t possibly punch her as she couldn’t make a fist with her manicured nails. Scheana further admitted that she shoved her, but didn’t punch her in the face.

After Andy asked whether she threw Raquel’s phone, the podcast host said yes. She was then asked whether she regretted her actions towards her ex-friend, and Scheana replied no.

Meanwhile, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 storyline revolves around Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz’s kiss. However, last week’s episode gave a glimpse of the brewing tension between Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Vanderpump Rules airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes