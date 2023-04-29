Why was Kenya Moore “really surprised” with Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce? RHOA star responds

Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Drew Sidora's divorce from Ralph Pittman Jr. has been making headlines, and castmate Kenya Moore recently had something to say about it.

While the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is around the corner, Kenya told E! News during her interview on April 25 that she was shocked by the couple's split.

Additionally, Moore compared Ralph Pittman Jr. to her ex, Marc Daly, during the interview. She also discussed many feuds and dramas fans can expect in the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, which is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, will premiere on May 7, 2023, at 8/7c on Bravo.

When Kenya Moore was asked about Drew Sidora's divorce from Ralph Pittman Jr., she expressed shock by saying:

“I was actually really surprised because they had seemed like they were doing better, you know, they were in counseling, they were more affectionate when we would see them, they would show up for each other, it just was different so I was really rooting for them. Then I was just kinda heartbroken when I saw that they had filed.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore shows support for Drew Sidora

Following Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Jr's divorce, Kenya Moore shared her reaction to the news and how she is supporting her friend. She also explained how she has met people like Ralph Pittman Jr. in her life:

“She’s got me. She’s got her girls. She’s got a family that really cares about her so she’s gonna be okay and I’m gonna make sure of it. I’m gonna make her okay. We have a similar situation. We both have been married to a similar personality.”

Moore added:

“There’s that bond and I felt just really protective of her when I would see her in a situation where I didn’t feel like she was being heard or seen. It just kind of like infuriated me and I just had to jump in there. But she’s capable, she’s smart, she’s beautiful, she’s got an amazing career, and trust me, she’s got beautiful kids, she’s gonna be okay.”

The trailer for season 15 has already been released, which features Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Monyetta Shaw will be joining the season along with Courtney Rhodes, who is described as "a multi-faceted entrepreneur who has built multimillion-dollar businesses and brands and is ready to bond with the ladies of the ATL."

Kenya expressed her amazement at the trailer and explained how this season will feature, “drama, tears, man drama, everyone is into everyone else’s business, you know, Housewives.”

Furthermore, during the interview, Kenya was asked about her dating life, pointing out that she has a new man in her life, to which she replied, “I don’t know if he’s a new man in my life but I’m dating.”

As shown in the trailer for this upcoming season, Marlo Hampton mentions that Kenya is dating someone she has dated before. In response to this, Kenya stated:

“We don’t talk about Marlo. Some people would love to have the man that they’re talking about and some have the man that others are talking. So we’ll have to wait and see.”

On May 7th, 2023, viewers can catch the latest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo at 8/7c.

Poll : 0 votes