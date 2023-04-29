“It’s crazy”: Marlo Hampton calls out Kandi Burruss for her “choke” remark from RHOA season 15 trailer

RHOA (Real Housewives of Atlanta) season 15 is all set to premiere on Bravo on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET, bringing drama and controversy, as well as rekindling old fights from RHOA's previous seasons. Quite a bit of drama was also teased in the trailer for the upcoming RHOA season.

In the clip, Kandi Burruss is seen snapping at co-star Marlo Hampton, saying:

“The only reason why I’m crying right now is because I can’t choke your a*s b*tch.”

Bravo @BravoTV We also replay #RHOA in our heads while meditating. Season 15 arrives May 7th! For more info head to bravo.ly/3KhIvrl We also replay #RHOA in our heads while meditating. Season 15 arrives May 7th! For more info head to bravo.ly/3KhIvrl https://t.co/VHfMoKATUG

Marlo Hampton and Whitfield discussed Burruss' statement during the Housewives Nightcap interview on Access Hollywood recently. In addition to mentioning how "awful" it is, Marlo Hampton said:

“Who's fighting in this age? Yeah, it's crazy, that's not good, because I don't want to choke anyone. I'm going to choose my words.”

Accusations made by RHOA cast member Kandi Burruss against Marlo Hampton

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross are among the cast members of Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Monyetta Shaw and her new friend Courtney Rhodes are also set to appear together.

There hasn't been a clear explanation for why Kandi Burruss made those statements in the trailer for this season. But in Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap interview, Marlo Hampton mentioned that Burruss should be held accountable.

All through the previous season, there was an on-again, off-again feud between the two, with both actors arguing over different topics. While they did end up resolving their issues in the last episode of RHOA season 14, it didn't last long and their relationship deteriorated further when the 14th season's reunion rolled around.

Kandi's husband Todd Tucker was accused of using his wife for fame and money by Marlo Hampton after RHOA season 14. At the season 14 reunion, Marlo apologized to Kandi Burruss for what she said.

Following that, during Watch What Happens Live, Kandi Burruss said:

“I know that a lot of people are going to think I’m coldhearted for saying this, but I felt like the speech was rehearsed."

Burruss then accused Marlo Hampton of using her past trauma to manipulate others into feeling sorry for her.

Kandi Burruss' statement towards Marlo in the trailer of season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be explained in greater detail this season. Aside from this, another story that has been making headlines before the show's premiere is that Sidora is divorcing her husband, Ralph Pittman.

The trailer for the show featured the couple going to therapy to work things out. At the end of the trailer, Sidora is seen talking about divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 will premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes