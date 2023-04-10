RHOA star Kandi Burruss sparks debate online following startling relationship confession: “UR DAUGHTER IS WATCHING”

RHOA star Kandi Burruss recently confessed on her podcast that she and her husband, Todd Tucker, have often welcomed a third person into their relationship. While rumors about the same have milled multiple times, the TV star has rarely shared the details publicly. Her recent confession shocked fans that led to a debate on social media.

Some fans recalled RHOA stars Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks’ past remarks on Kandi’s relationship, and some slammed the songwriter for her confession. They felt Kandi shouldn’t have spoken about it publicly as her children might have watched it.

Fans' reaction to Kandi's relationship confession (Image via @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

The conversation took place on a new episode of Kandi Koated Nights podcast, where a fan asked about her open relationship situation with her husband, Todd.

Fans upset with Kandi’s confession on an open relationship question

On an episode of the Kandi Koated Nights podcast, RHOA star Kandi Burruss was asked whether she was in an open relationship with her husband, Todd Tucker. The reality TV star agreed and stated that “it worked great.”

DJ AONE, co-host of the podcast, looked shocked. He then asked whether she and Todd still preferred inviting a third person to share intimate moments or if it was something the couple preferred in the past.

In response, Kandi mentioned that they don’t go for random people. She added:

“It doesn't happen that often. Does it happen in the past 6 months? Yes. I'll just leave it at that. I'm done.”

Her confession didn’t sit well with her fans, who reminded her to think about her kids - Riley, Kaela, Ace, and Blaze.

The video went viral after an Instagram account called The Neighborhood Talk uploaded it on their page. Take a look at fans’ comments on the post:

Fans' comment on Kandi's relationship confession (Image via @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Fans also bashed Kandi for sharing too much information about her private life.

Fans' comment on Kandi's relationship confession (Image via @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

RHOA costars once accused Kandi of being involved with Shamea Morton

In 2017, RHOA stars Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks sparked speculation that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd got romantically involved with mutual friend Shamea Morton. In a scene with Sheree Whitfield, Porsha stated:

“They are really close - she's [Shamea] close to both of them.”

Phaedra added:

"Close to her and Todd - she doin' both."

Kandi later shut down the rumors on a Bravo blog, stating that Shamea was a good friend and nothing else.

She said:

“First of all, what Phaedra said was some bulls**t, but what she did was just an example of what I was talking about. She's been doing shady things and saying shady things behind my back for years now. That is why I really don't mess with her like that.”

Kandi continued:

“Phaedra is whispering made-up stories, telling them this untrue Shamea story, and her rationale is 'we are close.' Girl, you're reaching! If that's the case, Phaedra and I used to be close. And right after that Porsha's telling me I'm wrong for saying something about my ex friend, but she just co-signed a story Phaedra made up about Shamea, who is her current best friend. SMH.”

Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss has moved forward from the Porsha and Phaedra drama but has landed into new controversy.

RHOA star and her husband Todd were recently accused of threatening singer Tamar Braxton. The latter stated that she and Kandi were arguing when Todd intervened and threatened the Queens Court star. Kandi, however, denied all the allegations.

The Real Housewives star is a busy celebrity whose show SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B aired its finale on Sunday on Bravo. The show revolved around the journey of two popular R&B groups and the drama around the members.

Next month, Kandi will return to RHOA with a brand new season 15 on Bravo. New episodes will air on the network at 8 pm ET on Sundays and on Peacock the following day.

