Is Porsha Williams returning to RHOA? Reality TV star responds to Andy Cohen’s questions in WWHL

As part of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand, Porsha Williams returned to the world of reality shows after a break. Not only was her return to The Real Housewives shocking to fans, but she also revealed something that has been making headlines.

Porsha Williams recently discussed the possibility of returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and answered a few questions.

This was in conjunction with her promotion for the newest season of Ultimate Girls Trip. While she was there with co-star Gizelle Bryant, Andy Cohen asked her if she would be returning to RHOA as his first question.

Porsha Williams responded by saying:

“I knew that would be the number one question. I think you said break. I said pause. That might be possible. I’d say, never say never.”

She was a part of the Bravo show for nine years and in season 13, she decided it wasn't for her anymore. If she chooses to return, viewers will have to wait a bit longer.

Fans can expect the season 15 airing date to be announced in a few weeks as it has already been filmed. If she returns, fans can catch her in season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha Williams announced her decision to leave Bravo show RHOA in an Instagram post

Porsha Williams made the announcement that she was leaving the show via Instagram on September 30, 2021. She posed a slideshow that has images and videos of her from the show along with her announcement about leaving the show.

In the caption of the post, she wrote that after ten "life-changing, gratifying," and "incredible" changes, she has decided to start a new chapter in her life. Telling her fans that she won't be returning to the show, Porsha said that it was a very tough decision to make and come to terms with as well.

While she did not mention any specific reason for leaving, she said that she has given her decision a lot of thought and knows that it is the right decision. The RHOA star noted that she loved her fans and supporters endlessly and thanked them for making her time on the show "a truly special one."

She also mentioned how grateful she is for all the love she has received from her fans who have always supported and motivated her throughout her career.

In an interview with People, Porsha explained that she had a few reasons for leaving RHOA. She said that one of them was that she was turning 40 and was close to hitting her 10-year mark on the show.

Porsha added:

"I really just had to reassess where I was and what I wanted totally out of my life. So that's where that decision came from."

Two months after her announcement about leaving RHOA, Porsha returned with another show devoted to her and her family called Porsha's Family Matters. The show, which aired on November 28, 2021, featured a total of seven episodes and didn't have a season two.

Porsha's Family Matters featured her life with her current husband Simon Guobadia, and her co-parenting relationship with her ex Dennis McKinley.

Porsha Williams' costars in RHUGT include Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Heather Gay, Leah McSweeney, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, and Whitney Rose, along with Heather Gay and Candiace Dillard Bassett. Viewers can tune into Peacock to check out The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand, as it premiered on March 23, 2023.

