Real Housewives Ultimate Trip season 3 premiere recap: Why are fans hating on Heather Gay?

The Real Housewives of Ultimate Trip (RHUGT) season 3 aired its first three episodes on Thursday, March 24, 2023, at 3.01 am on Peacock. It documented the cast members beginning their trip to Thailand and having some fun. While some pledged no drama, others brought it on with full force and indulged in gossips and rumors, resulting in conflicts and heated arguments.

On this week's first three episodes of RHUGT season 3, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) cast member was severely criticized by viewers for her behavior. She urged Leah to drink even after learning about the latter's sobriety journey. The star also avoided questions about her former castmate Jen Shah, who is serving her time in prison for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme.

Cast members of season 3 include Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC), Candiace Dilliard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant from Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum Porsha Williams, and Leah McSweeny from Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY).

Heather Gay delves straight into drama on RHUGT season 3

Season 3 of RHUGT saw the ladies enjoying their trip in Thailand. While some members chose to create memories, others, including Gizelle Bryant and Heather Gay, were engrossed in the drama. The latter got a lot of heat from viewers for her behavior throughout the three episodes.

The RHOSLC star knew that Leah had written a book sharing her addiction and sobriety journey, called Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness, One Bad Decision at a Time. However, Heather chose to reach out to her fellow RHUGT cast members and encouraged them to have Leah drunk.

However, Gizelle managed to throw the RHOSLC housewife under the bus. In a conversation with Leah, the RHOP star told Leah:

"Right before we got here, Heather was like "Let's get Leah to drink.""

To manage the awkwardness between her and Leah, the Beauty Lab Laser owner responded and said:

"I didn't know it would ruin your life. I thought, you would just wanna, like, throw it down."

Fellow RHUGT cast members also tried questioning Heather about her relationship with former RHOSLC castmate Jen Shah. She was shocked at all the constant questioning but maintained that she "showed up" for her friend but never supported her actions.

The Bad Mormon author also proceeded to call her cousin and fellow RHUGT cast member Whitney "thirsty" and "disgusting." She also explained how Whitney was trying to do everything in her power to please Gizelle.

Fans slam Heather for her behavior on RHUGT season 3

Fans took to social media to express their concerns about RHUGT castmate Heather Gay's behavior. They felt that her way of dealing with Leah's situation was unwarranted for. Viewers were also unhappy with the way the RHOSLC star called her own cousin "thirsty," irrespective of the feud they had.

Check out what they have to say.

Fatt Mord @TheFattMord this girls trip makes me dislike heather even more her energy is incredibly strange in this #RHUGT3 this girls trip makes me dislike heather even more her energy is incredibly strange in this #RHUGT3

Jerome Coleman @wjeromecoleman Heather really is something else. She read Leah's book about her alcohol and pill addictions and told Leah she would support her being sober on this trip, but then Heather tried to get Gizelle and Porsha to help her get Leah drunk! #RHUGT3 Heather really is something else. She read Leah's book about her alcohol and pill addictions and told Leah she would support her being sober on this trip, but then Heather tried to get Gizelle and Porsha to help her get Leah drunk! #RHUGT3 https://t.co/7j22ME3y5L

Bravo Addict @BravoAddictX Heather really read Leah’s book and thought it would be a good idea to get her drunk 🙄🙄🙄 #RHUGT3 Heather really read Leah’s book and thought it would be a good idea to get her drunk 🙄🙄🙄 #RHUGT3

D @wirefick Heather lost all my respect forever #RHUGT3 Heather lost all my respect forever #RHUGT3

JWalk @TVTalkWithJWalk Heather still riding with Jen Shah AFTER the guilty verdict. She’s off #RHUGT3 Heather still riding with Jen Shah AFTER the guilty verdict. She’s off #RHUGT3 https://t.co/5od2PNIPUr

linda🇨🇦mcgowan🍁 @linmcgowan #RHOSLC So Heather admits she still rides for Jen Shah after she plead guilty swindling millions from innocent elderly people, Got It!!! #RHUGT3 So Heather admits she still rides for Jen Shah after she plead guilty swindling millions from innocent elderly people, Got It!!! #RHUGT3 #RHOSLC https://t.co/HkV6SIt5im

ELR @e_sjlager Everything Heather is saying about Whitney wanting attention from Gizelle applies to her too so idk why she’s going on this rant 🤡🤷🏻‍♂️ #RHUGT3 Everything Heather is saying about Whitney wanting attention from Gizelle applies to her too so idk why she’s going on this rant 🤡🤷🏻‍♂️ #RHUGT3

ELR @e_sjlager #RHUGT3 Whitney is 1000% correct. Heather’s stories are inconsistent and she changes it depending who she’s talking to. We saw it all last season of #RHOSLC Whitney is 1000% correct. Heather’s stories are inconsistent and she changes it depending who she’s talking to. We saw it all last season of #RHOSLC #RHUGT3

Season 3 of RHUGT has only begun and is already generating a lot of attention and buzz from viewers on social media. Fans have loved seeing Porsha Williams back on their screens, while they are also criticizing Gizelle Bryant for stirring up the drama. As the installment progresses, more issues are set to come to the surface, generating even more arguments.

Tune in to a brand new episode of RHUGT season 3 next Thursday, March 31, 2023, at 3.01 am ET on Peacock.

