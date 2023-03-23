Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton’s feud with Leah McSweeney explained as RHUGT season 3 premieres on Peacock

RHUGT season 3 will premiere this week and feature eight housewives from across the franchise as they get ready to film a “mini-season” in Thailand. However, with personalities as loud and explosive as the cast’s, there’s bound to be conflict.

The upcoming season will feature conflicts between Miami and New York as cast members Alexia, Marysol, and Leah’s feud becomes one of the main storylines for season 3. The RHOM stars opened up about their feud with Leah McSweeney ahead of the season premiere and said that her behavior was part of her master plan to cause trouble on the show.

“She was always grumpy” Marysol Patton on Leah McSweeney ahead of RHUGT season 3

In the upcoming season, eight housewives from across the franchise will come together to film a mini-season that stretches across two weeks as the cast members take a trip to Thailand.

It's eight housewives in a foreign country, as Leah McSweeney said in the teaser; what could go wrong? Just about everything. The Miami Housewives and BFFS banded together to feud with one New York housewife, Leah McSweeney herself.

The two RHUGT season 3 cast members spoke of their issues with their co-stars ahead of the season premiere. Marysol Patton appeared on Pay Attention Puh-Lease! and opened up about her equation with Leah while on the show in December 2022. She stated that the fellow cast member is “very monotone” and that she got along least with her.

The reality star from Bravo continued by stating that Leah, who is currently sober, appeared offended whenever others would drink.

She added:

"She was kind of like not well some of the time and didn’t really participate. I would say she was not the funnest person to vacation with."

Marysol added that Leah had a spoilt, "poopy mood," which didn't improve over the course of their two-week stay. She further stated that everyone observed that she wasn’t pulling her weight as much as the rest of the RHUGT season 3 cast and that they all felt that they were making an effort, working hard, and getting paid the same. However, Leah would always get to go rest and lay down.

She added:

"We’re all here hustling trying to make a show."

Alexia also said on the podcast that she felt that McSweeney didn’t want to be in Thailand during RHUGT season 3 and was unsure why she was. The RHOM star further added that her face and body language stated that she didn’t want to be there and would say that she doesn’t know what she was doing there.

Alexia did admit that talking to Leah McSweeney was better during one-on-one conversations, but she was still unable to form a close bond with her. She continued by saying that at first, she believed they would become friends, but that changed when she discovered she couldn't manage to be in a group scene.

The RHOM BFFs appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on February 2, 2023, and stated they would never want to vacation with the RHONY star again.

RHUGT season 3 will premiere on Peacock on March 23.

