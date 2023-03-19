Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 release date and air time

Fan-favorite series Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) is back with a brand new installment. Season 3 of the reality show will premiere on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 3.01 am ET with its first three episodes on Peacock.

It will document a brand new mixture of housewives spending quality time with each other, while also engaging in conflicts and confrontations, creating a significant amount of drama.

Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) is an extremely popular franchise and has seen two successful installments. This time, the cast members of the series will be heading to Thailand to create memories. The first three episodes will air on the premiere day, followed by an episode every Thursday. The series finale will air on April 20, 2023.

Season 3 will feature ladies who have appeared on different housewives shows.

These include Candiace Dilliard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant from Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC), Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), Leah McSweeny from Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), and Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum Porsha Williams.

Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 3 will see cast members having fun in Thailand

Season 3 of Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) will see the cast members having a tremendous amount of fun while exploring Thailand. They will be seen experimenting with different cuisines, going on yacht trips, visiting elephants, drinking, and partying.

However, the cast will also get into intense feuds, conflicts, and a serious hospital visit all in one season.

Filming for the Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) began in June 2022 and the cast members' Instagram pictures and stories suggested that their trip had already commenced.

Viewers witnessed the first glimpse of the upcoming season during the BravoCon 2022 event and since then, the excitement has only grown to witness the drama between the housewives.

RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer was also called to be a part of the season, however, earlier this month, several news outlets reported that the former housewife castmate will not be appearing on the show. A source told US Weekly:

“She was asked to be on the show a couple of weeks ago and was excited. However, she already had plans for the summer that she couldn’t shift around to participate so unfortunately, she will not be on the Girls Trip.”

Several Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 3 cast members, including Candiace and Whitney, posted pictures on their social media pages in July 2022, indicating that the trip had come to an end.

The exhaustion on their faces told viewers everything they needed to know about the level of intensity of the drama.

The official trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) teased a lot of drama between the cast members. As Leah said:

"I mean, it's eight housewives in a foreign country. What could go wrong?"

While the RHUGT ladies seemed to enjoy their stay in Thailand, things got tense when the cast engaged in multiple blowups.

Candiace questioned Porsha about the latter's marriage to Simon Guobadia, who was previously married to fellow RHOA star Falynn Pina. The RHOP housewife accused Porsha of "stealing somebody's man."

Meanwhile, Gizelle also contributed to the drama by asking Heather about her strained relationship with fellow RHOSLC star and cousin Whitney.

Heather also had to navigate questions about former castmate Jen Shah, who is now serving six and a half years of her time in prison for her involvement in a telemarketing scam.

The RHUGT star talked about the fellow housewife potentially lying to the ladies about her involvement. The series was shot before the verdict came out.

RHOM stars Marysol and Alexia were also seen arguing in the car, with the former accusing her castmate of telling everyone she had a "fake marriage."

RHOP stars Gizelle and Candiace were also seen involved in several heated arguments and name-calling. The teaser ended with tears, drama, and a cast member on a hospital bed.

Season 3 of Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) promises viewers a lot of drama, arguments, conflicts, and confrontations. Viewers have been hooked to the past two seasons that saw several housewives engage in chaos, and this installment will be no different. Fans will have to stay tuned to witness what's to come.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of RHUGT season 3 on Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Peacock.

