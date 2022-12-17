How did RHUGT season 3 put pressure on Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria’s friendship? Cause explained

Filming RHUGT (Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip) season 3 was difficult on Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria's friendship. Patton admitted that the third season of the Peacock's reality show put "pressure" on their friendship as they had to share a room and were filmed continuously.

Marysol Patton opened up about how RHUGT season 3 stirred up tension with her best friend, Alexia Echevarria. She told Page Six:

“We were the only girls that shared a room … It’s not [easy]. It’s a lot of luggage, it’s a lot of cameras, it’s a lot of people, a lot of stimuli, getting ready, s—t everywhere.”

Further adding:

“We were the only ones that shared a room so that just adds to the pressure of the whole thing.”

RHUGT Alexia Echevarria is like a sister to Marysol Patton

Despite all the highs and lows in Asia, RHUGT star Marysol says that her best friend Alexia is like a sister to her. She even said they constantly bicker with each other but love each other unconditionally. She said:

“She’s like my sister and sisters bicker. We bicker off-camera, we bicker on-camera. But we love harder and laugh harder than anybody, so you know, we’re doing real life in front of the cameras, so you get to see a little real life of our everyday.”

She even pointed out that despite their friction on RHUGT, she and Alexia are "totally fine" and "talk every day, like, 300 times a day." She said:

“And we laugh and we have deep conversations and we giggle and we argue and we laugh and we hang up and [say], ‘I love you, girl.’ And that’s it. That’s us.”

However, sharing a room was not the only factor that created drama in the upcoming season of RHUGT. As per Marysol, Leah McSweeney also added to a lot of drama during their trip to Thailand.

Marysol told HollywoodLife during a recent episode of Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast that she didn't have fun with Leah on the trip. She said:

“She’s kind of very monotone. There’s no ups, there’s no fun. And I think she got pissed cause I can drink, and I’m a fun drunk, and she can’t drink. So she unloads her grump on me. She was kind of like not well some of the time and didn’t really participate. I would say she was not the funnest person to vacation with.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Alexia Nepola also said that Leah "kind of showed up by herself and didn't wanna be there apparently."

Marysol and Alexia also revealed that Candiace Dillard Bassett caused her fair share of drama too on RHUGT. Marysol said that "Candiace was really great one-on-one," but whenever they went out in groups, Candiace "would have these crazy outburst."

Candiace's behavior often left Marysol wondering where that outburst came from as "it was kind of like out of nowhere." Leah previously said that season 3 is going to be more "intense" and "wild" than the previous two seasons, and there "was some spillage over" of drama from the ladies from the other cities.

Besides Marysol, Alexia, Leah, and Candiace, season 3 of the reality show also stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of Salt Lake City, Gizelle Bryant of Potomac, and Porsha Williams of Atlanta.

The network has yet to announce the premiere date for RHUGT season 3.

