How many times has Porsha Williams been married? All about her first husband as RHOA star marries Simon Guobadia

RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially tied the knot with Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia in a traditional Nigerian law and custom ceremony. The wedding reportedly took place in the presence of 250 guests at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta.

The pair will also be having a separate American ceremony at a church in Atlanta with 350 guests on Saturday evening. The ceremony will reportedly be followed by a ball and an after party.

Prior to the wedding, Williams told People that she was extremely excited about her nuptials:

“I am ridiculously excited. I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I mean, I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I'm calm and excited.”

The reality star, however, mentioned that she was only “anxious” about her seven different wardrobe changes:

“It's going to be a true fashion extravaganza. I just couldn't turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it.”

On the day of the traditional wedding, Porsha Williams wore designer Lakimmy’s red gown that is considered to be customary for an Edo bride (as her new husband hails from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria).

She also wore an okuku headpiece adorned with Benin coral beads. Shortly after, Williams donned a royal blue gown followed by a golden gown, both designed by Tabik. Guests attending the ceremony were also asked to wear traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired clothing in purple and teal colors.

As per their tradition, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia provided the cultural fabric to make the outfits of their family members. The former said that she “personally chose the fabrics” and the custom was a “beautiful expression of fashion, love and family.”

In addition to their outfits, traditional Benin singers and dancers also performed at the wedding ceremony. Williams also chose traditional decorations to make guests feel like they were in Nigeria:

“I want them to feel like they have taken a flight and landed in Benin. The whole room should be transformed with beautiful colors of browns and rose golds and tans and creams. It should be really, really beautiful and give you that authentic African feel.”

The TV personality even wanted the trees in the room to make the venue feel like a “luxurious inside/outside space.” Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia also arranged traditional Benin foods like okra stew, meat pies, snails and egusi, and from local restaurant Little Lagos for the menu.

They even had dishes like fried lobster, steak and cornbread to represent Williams' southern roots alongside a traditional Benin cake. Porsha Williams said she “knew” she wanted to “honor” her husband’s culture at their wedding ever since they got engaged in May 2021.

Meanwhile, Guobadia said that he was “surprised” Williams wanted to arrange the wedding in a traditional way:

“To embrace my culture and want to be married in that fashion is something that blows my mind.”

The businessman also said that Williams “embraced” Nigeria during a trip to his hometown in October:

“If you didn't know any better, you could've sworn she'd been to Nigeria a few times.”

Upon returning from their trip, an ancestry DNA test surprisingly showed Williams was also 44 percent Nigerian. In addition to embracing the culture, the couple also told People that they are excited to bring together their respective families.

While Simon Guobadia has five children from previous marriages, Porsha Williams shares daughter Pilar with ex-partner Dennis McKinley. She has also been married once in the past to former NFL star Kordell Stewart.

Everything to know about Porsha Williams’ first husband Kordell Stewart

Porsha Williams was previously married to NFL star Kordell Stewart (Image via Getty Images)

Porsha Williams married Kordell Stewart in 2011 and the former pair was introduced as newlyweds in the fifth season of the Bravo series Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Stewart is an American football quarterback and former NFL star. He played 11 seasons in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, and the Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

The athlete was born on October 16, 1972, in New Orleans and attended John Ehret High School in Louisiana. He played college football at the University of Colorado under Coach Bill McCartney after receiving a scholarship in 1991.

Stewart is known as one of the best quarterbacks in school history with multiple records, including most passes completed, most passing yards, and most touchdown passes.

He garnered immense recognition for the “Miracle at Michigan”, a Hail Mary pass he completed to win against the Michigan Wolverines.

He was eventually selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft before becoming the quarterback in 1997. Stewart stayed with the Steelers until 2002 and signed as a free agent with the Chicago Bears the following season.

Following his release, he was signed by the Baltimore Ravens in 2004, where he played until 2005. During the peak of his career, Kordell Stewart was nicknamed the “Slash” as he could play multiple positions as a quarterback/receiver/rusher.

Stewart reportedly met Porsha Williams at downtown Atlanta’s Luckie Lounge in 2009. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and their lavish wedding was documented on WE TV’s Platinum Weddings. Their journey as a couple was chronicled in RHOA Season 5 before the pair decided to call it quits.

Reports suggest that Stewart filed for divorce from Porsha Williams, saying that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and accusing his wife of choosing fame over being a housewife.

Their bitter divorce was finalized in December 2013 and the former reportedly did not provide Williams with any spousal support. Following her divorce, Porsha Williams started dating Dennis McKinley.

The duo welcomed a child together and were briefly engaged before calling it quits. The former eventually moved on with Simon Guobadia and tied the knot with him this week.

