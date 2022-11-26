What happened to Sammie Okposo? Tributes pour in as Nigerian gospel singer dies aged 51

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo reportedly passed away on Friday, November 25, at the age of 51. The news of his death was confirmed to The Punch by his project manager Hillary Vincent:

"Yes it’s true. It happened this morning."

The confirmation of his demise was further announced in an official statement by his family signed by Hecter Okposo:

“It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to God that I announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, Minister of God, Sammie Okposo."

The statement further said that details of the singer's burial will be "communicated soon" and requested that Okposo's family be allowed to grieve in peace:

"We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with angels. We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time."

Doctör Penking™ @drpenking Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo is dead. He slumped and died in his home this morning.

May God comfort his wife and every family member he has left behind. Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo is dead. He slumped and died in his home this morning. May God comfort his wife and every family member he has left behind. https://t.co/5KIkzcZ6CX

Although no immediate cause of his death has been mentioned so far, PM News alleged that the musician slumped and died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Prior to his tragic passing, Okposo had a close call with death in May 2020 when the propeller shaft of his car pulled off while the vehicle was in motion.

Godman Akinlabi @PGeeman



I sympathize with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.



Rest in peace, my brother. Saddens me to hear of the passing of @sammieokposo . He blessed our world with his God-given gift and left indelible marks on earth.I sympathize with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.Rest in peace, my brother. Saddens me to hear of the passing of @sammieokposo. He blessed our world with his God-given gift and left indelible marks on earth.I sympathize with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace, my brother. https://t.co/MH5BB14rGD

At the time, he thanked Jesus for being his "savior, deliverer, protector and shield" and said the "devil and his cohorts" failed to cause him any harm.

Fans mourn the loss of Sammie Okposo

Sammie Okposo was one of the most prominent names in the Nigerian gospel music industry. The multi-award winning artist was a prolific singer, music producer, psalmist, performer and also the CEO of Zamar Entertainment.

In the wake of his sudden demise, several fans and well-wishers took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the musician:

Niyi Lawal @theniyilawal This Sammie Okposo's death really hit hard. His songs were a part of us growing up.



We literally sang his songs in the assembly, classes and church.

The world lost a music icon, Keep resting This Sammie Okposo's death really hit hard. His songs were a part of us growing up.We literally sang his songs in the assembly, classes and church.The world lost a music icon, Keep resting

Dr. Ope Banwo @opebanwo Sammie Okposo Takes A Final Bow. I mourn the passing of a friend and worshiper per excellence. Like david, @sammieokposo was a man desperately after God’s heart even as he struggled with his humanity like all of us. We thank God for his life & pray for loved ones left behind Sammie Okposo Takes A Final Bow. I mourn the passing of a friend and worshiper per excellence. Like david, @sammieokposo was a man desperately after God’s heart even as he struggled with his humanity like all of us. We thank God for his life & pray for loved ones left behind 😭😭 https://t.co/molEySBQMG

Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 @SirDavidBent Sammie Okposo's passing is shocking though. He was only fifty-one years old. A very talented gospel singer in his time. Hope his family finds comfort following this loss. Why is that the life expectancy of men is generally low in this age? It is a bit scary. Sammie Okposo's passing is shocking though. He was only fifty-one years old. A very talented gospel singer in his time. Hope his family finds comfort following this loss. Why is that the life expectancy of men is generally low in this age? It is a bit scary.

Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa @IAOkowa The news of Sammie Okposo’s death has been shocking. This is because he was a valued asset to Delta State and Nigeria — especially as his songs continue to inspire many to worship our Heavenly Father. The news of Sammie Okposo’s death has been shocking. This is because he was a valued asset to Delta State and Nigeria — especially as his songs continue to inspire many to worship our Heavenly Father. https://t.co/vZQSz5mwCc

Senator Shehu Sani @ShehuSani Sammie Okposo;A great loss to the nation.Adieu. Sammie Okposo;A great loss to the nation.Adieu.

Dr Dípò Awójídé @OgbeniDipo May the soul of Sammie Okposo rest in peace and may God console his family and friends. He was such a talented Gospel Artist. May the soul of Sammie Okposo rest in peace and may God console his family and friends. He was such a talented Gospel Artist.

The Elephant Man @cobhamsasuquo . This hurts. This cuts deep. There will never be another Sammie Okposo. He was a gift. He was a Force. My heart and prayers are with his family. Sigh... Rest well Uncle Sammie This hurts. This cuts deep. There will never be another Sammie Okposo. He was a gift. He was a Force. My heart and prayers are with his family. Sigh... Rest well Uncle Sammie 💔💔💔.

JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa 🏾 The Sammie Okposo news came as a shock to me. May his soul rest in peace. I wish his family, friends and fans love and strength at this time The Sammie Okposo news came as a shock to me. May his soul rest in peace. I wish his family, friends and fans love and strength at this time 🙏🏾❤️

WE$T @Oba_West_

Rest in peace The news of your death is really shocking Mr. Sammie Okposo.Rest in peace The news of your death is really shocking Mr. Sammie Okposo. Rest in peace 💔😭 https://t.co/Z7iZY3x4st

WarepamorSammy 🇳🇬 @Warepamorsammy Been finding it difficult to say anything all day cos it's unbelievable wishing its not true dat u are no more it breaks my heart,pains my soul&hurt me bad The Legend Sammie Okposo neva thought I'll be writing RIP for you so soon. Heaven has gained an angel but this one pain me Been finding it difficult to say anything all day cos it's unbelievable wishing its not true dat u are no more it breaks my heart,pains my soul&hurt me bad The Legend Sammie Okposo neva thought I'll be writing RIP for you so soon. Heaven has gained an angel but this one pain me😭 https://t.co/Qkka6A6CoP

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Okposo will be missed by his fellow musicians, colleagues, friends, family and fans. However, he will always be remembered for his work and cherished for his music by contemporaries and future generations alike.

A look back into the life of Sammie Okposo

Sammie Okposo is remembered as one of the most prominent gospel singers of Nigeria (Image via Twitter/Brother PD)

Sammie Okposo was one of the most recognized Nigerian gospel music artists. He was born on May 30, 1971, and raised in the Delta State of Nigeria.

He began his career as a soundtrack producer in the Nigerian film industry in 1992 before releasing own album titled Unconditional Love in 2002. He garnered a lot of popularity with his hit single Welu Welu followed by his next album Addicted in 2004.

Okposo went on to collaborate with several popular gospel artists, including Marvellous Odiete, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Donnie Mcclurkin, Cece Winans and Israel Houghton, among others.

The musician also performed across Africa, North America and Europe and earned global recognition for curating a series of concerts called Sammie Okposo Praise Party. or SOPP.

He has also earned numerous awards and accolades for his work in the gospel music industry. In January 2022, Okposo issued a public apology to his wife via social media following an infidelity scandal.

The singer also stepped down from the ministry to seek restoration and forgiveness. On the career front, Okposo's most recent album, The Statement, was released in 2018 and produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Kevin Bond.

