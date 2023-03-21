Why did Andy Cohen yell at Larsa Pippen during RHOM reunion? WWHL host reveals

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) reunion special part 2 aired last week, and featured a yelling match between the housewives with Andy Cohen joining in. The episode aired on March 9, 2023, and during the segment hosted by Cohen, a yelling match broke out between Larsa Pippen and Dr. Nicole Martin.

It is worth noting that the two housewives haven't been on each other’s good side all season. Dr. Martin believes that Larsa is extremely fake and doesn’t share details of her private life while on the show.

However, as their argument continued, during a heated exchange, Pippen implied to Dr. Martin that their son was a "b*stard," which was when Andy Cohen jumped in. Cohen, who is a single father, wasn't having it and reportedly screamed at Pippen.

The talk show host opened up about the incident during Monday’s segment of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. He said that he wanted to give viewers a “little more inside tea" and added that he yelled at Larsa Pippen but went on to apologize to her for his behavior.

He said that he didn't usually "editorialize," which was something he did with the Housewives of Miami. Cohen said that it seemed to him like Larsa was "weaponizing to Nicole" that her child was born out of wedlock. He continued:

"Likes she was saying…I could be calling out that your son was born out of wedlock. Now when you say, I could be using something as a weapon, you’re basically doing it."

Andy Cohen apologizes to Larsa Pippen for his behavior during the RHOM reunion

In January 2023, when the RHOM season 5 reunion was being filmed, the talk show host took to social media to apologize to the reality star.

In the Instagram story, he said that he was still shooting and that he didn't have "screaming at Larsa" on his bingo card for the day. In the background, the reality star is heard asking the host if he was going to apologize, and he says, "I'm sorry, Larsa."

Another cast member, Marysol Patton, was also heard in the background asking Andy why he needs to apologize to the reality star. He added that he didn’t like screaming at women and that he said it on the break.

During SiriusXM’s Monday episode of Andy Cohen Live, the late-night host elaborated on what went down. He stated that Larsa Pippen told Nicole Martin that she could say that the latter's child was born out of wedlock.

During the episode, he mentioned the apology video and added that people have been trying to figure out why he yelled at the RHOM cast member, and admitted to “kind of” remembering the incident. He added that when he watched the clips, he was like “ah-ha, that was it.”

Andy Cohen spoke about his heated exchange with the RHOM season 5 cast member and said:

"It was a little bit of semantics because Nicole kept saying, “You called my son a b*stard.’ And she said, ‘I didn’t, I just said that he was born out of wedlock.’ And to me, to even bring it up…So then I said, ‘Well, that was an a***** thing to say to her’ and I was pretty heated about it."

The WWHL host further attributed his anger to being a single father himself. He has two kids, a four-year-old son Benjamin, and a ten-month-old daughter Lucy. He added in the clip that he was super sensitive to the idea of parenthood being weaponized and that’s why he jumped in when he did.

Tune in on Thursday, March 23, to watch RHOM season 5 reunion part 3 on Peacock.

