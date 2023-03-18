Marysol Patton claims RHOM star Adriana de Moura is unhappy with her and Alexia Nepola’s RHUGT gig

Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are all set to share the journey of their recent trip to Thailand on RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), which will premiere in a few days. From the interviews that the cast members have been doing, it appears that this season is going to be quite dramatic.

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton recently shared some thoughts about Adriana de Moura being unhappy about seeing them on RHUGT. Both women say that their friendship with Adriana de Moura began getting strained when they chose to be part of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3.

Marysol Patton recently featured on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast by Page Six and shed light on the subject as she said:

“I told Alexia, ‘Don’t tell the girls because somehow Adriana will find out.’ We knew all the girls would be happy for us, but we knew Adriana would be p*ssed.”

Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Miami will star in the upcoming season of RHUGT.

Also joining the group are Leah McSweeney from The Real Housewives of New York City, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola shared the news on a cast trip to Florida

It all started when Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton learned that Peacock was interested in having the duo participate in their upcoming season. The conversation took place during the cast's trip to Florida for RHOM.

During that time, Marysol Patton warned Alexia Nepola not to tell other castmates about the development. However, the excitement was too great for Alexia Nepola to stay calm.

In the interview, she described the situation and how 'excited' she was to have been selected for RHUGT's new season.

She said:

“‘Miami,’ we just had one season and we come back, everyone’s loving us, we’re going with ‘Potomac,’ ‘Salt Lake City.’ When I’m happy and I think you’re my [friend], I’m going to share my happy news.”

Further, she described how Adriana de Moura's behavior changed as a result of this news:

“The minute she found out, we get to the Keys, [Nepola gets] attacked on the bus and it never stops. I said, ‘She is going to find out, she is going to make us pay for it and we’re going to have a hellish season.’ And that’s exactly what happened.”

In season 5 of RHOM, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton engaged in an all-out feud with Adriana de Moura. The duo spoke up on the show about Adriana mentioning that she is dating a married man.

Taking the situation into her own hands, Adriana de Moura asked the man on camera if he was single or married. He responded by stating that he is single.

She also shared how Marysol's ex-boyfriend once told her, “I was never in love with Marysol.” Adriana de Moura also compared the foot injury she suffered during the Bahamas trip to Alexia's son Frankie's near-fatal car accident in 2011. This led to a variety of on-and-off verbal exchanges between the duo.

Stream RHUGT's newest season only on Peacock

The latest episode of RHUGT airs on Peacock on March 23 at 3.01 am ET. Based on the trailer released on February 24, fans await a lot of drama, conflicts, and confessions that will soon take place. For viewers, it will be thrilling to watch eight housewives exploring exotic locations and eating delicious Thai food.

Be sure not to miss RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip) season 3 on Peacock on March 23.

