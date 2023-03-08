“I can't wait”: RHOM fans react to season 5 reunion trailer, call it “insane”

The reunion trailer for Peacock’s RHOM three-part reunion has dropped on social media and fans can’t keep calm!

In the trailer, Larsa Pippen, Marysol Patton, Alexia Echevarria, and Lisa Hochstein can be seen sitting on one couch while newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Nicole Martin sit on the other side. Adriana de Moura and Alexia can be heard fighting backstage, where the latter yells:

"I don’t apologize to the devil."

Andriana will also receive an anonymous letter on set, claiming that the writer is being “abused” by Marysol. Kiki Barth is also seen telling Lisa that she knows some of the models that Lenny, her husband, has slept with. Larsa will open up about her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

Julia will reveal that she and her wife Martina Navratilova are battling two forms of cancer, as the latter has been diagnosed with breast and throat cancer. Alexia and Larsa will also verbally attack Nicole about her husband Antony Lopez’s behavior. The trailer also features the women agreeing with Andy Cohen that Larsa often “hits below the belt.”

RHOM fans were blown away by multiple fight segements in the 2-minute-long trailer and called it "insane." Fans also said that they can't wait to watch the three reunion episodes, which premieres on March 9.

RHOM fans impressed with the epic reunion trailer

In one segment of the RHOM trailer, when Nicole defends her husband, even Andy Cohen gets frustrated and screams at the ladies, saying:

"Ok! Ok! We’re all talking at the same f**king time… ugh, I’m f**king exhausted."

The trailer will also show Kiki facing a wardrobe malfunction.

Fans were impressed by the trailer and said that they couldn't wait for the "spicy" reunion.

shane @shxnep this reunion bout to be the most stressful one yet. and we’re getting andy’s theatrics. #RHOM this reunion bout to be the most stressful one yet. and we’re getting andy’s theatrics. #RHOM

FitnessByBravo @TotalMaxFitness #RHOM

Looks like it’s a battle between the OGs and the newbies during the 'Real Housewives of Miami' season 5 reunion. Of course Kiki is the MVP with another funny moment. Looks like it’s a battle between the OGs and the newbies during the 'Real Housewives of Miami' season 5 reunion. Of course Kiki is the MVP with another funny moment. #RHOMLooks like it’s a battle between the OGs and the newbies during the 'Real Housewives of Miami' season 5 reunion. Of course Kiki is the MVP with another funny moment. 😂 https://t.co/WneBu9ec5i

Dave Quinn @NineDaves



Watch the trailer for the three-part reunion here:



youtube.com/watch?v=dVz6-v… My goodness, the #RHOM season 5 reunion looks SUPER good. Y'all haven't been sleeping on this season, have you?Watch the trailer for the three-part reunion here: My goodness, the #RHOM season 5 reunion looks SUPER good. Y'all haven't been sleeping on this season, have you? Watch the trailer for the three-part reunion here: youtube.com/watch?v=dVz6-v…

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail and I’m SO happy they’re getting 3-parts! #rhom FULL reunion trailer is out y’all and the ladies are not playing. I counted no less than 10 fights erupting and we are about to be fedand I’m SO happy they’re getting 3-parts! #rhom FULL reunion trailer is out y’all and the ladies are not playing. I counted no less than 10 fights erupting and we are about to be fed 😬 and I’m SO happy they’re getting 3-parts! https://t.co/5lHbK9CnCK

What happened on the RHOM season 5 finale?

The last episode of RHOM, titled Melting Pot Meltdown, was released on Peacock last Thursday, March 7.

Lisa defended her trip to New York in front of Marina by revealing that she was getting dental work. She also revealed that Lenny had been flirting with other women on the phone.

Elsewhere, Julia and Martina talked about the issue of adoption.

Nicole and her dad Mike went to a therapist, where the former said that her dad never held himself accountable.

Mike revealed that Nicole was hit by a car when he was supposed to take care of her, which made him think of leaving his family. The two decided to make up for their lost time. Adriana apologized to Alexia for comparing her ankle injury to her son Frankie's accident, but the latter refused to forgive her.

Fans can tune into the RHOM reunion on Peacock on March 9, which will be dropped on the application at 03:01 am ET.

