Who is Jody Glidden? Meet RHOM star Lisa Hochstein’s boyfriend as she confirms dating the “great guy”

Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star Lisa Hochstein has found love amid her divorce proceedings with ex-Lenny Hochstein. The reality TV personality finally confirmed that she is dating Jody Glidden after they were seen together on a few public outings and in other spotted Instagram exchanges.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Lisa revealed that she was dating Jody Glidden, the co-founder and CEO of Introhive. She said:

“I guess it’s sort of out of the bag. Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me … you may or may not see him at the (RHOM season 5) reunion, but I don’t wanna dive into that too much. We’ll just see how that unfolds.”

Lisa went on to describe how her relationship with Jody differed from her prior relationships, referring to her tumultuous marriage to her ex-husband Lenny in the process. Her marriage to him ended abruptly in May 2022 after he was overheard on RHOM season 5 talking about separating from the celebrity.

RHOM star Lisa Hochstein opens up about dating Jody Glidden

RHOM star Lisa Hochstein opened up about dating Jody Glidden, the CEO of Introhive. An AI-powered SaaS platform helps companies make money and improve their sales by studying their data and understanding other dynamics of the organization. He built the company along with co-founder Stewart in 2011, and the duo has worked their way up to have millions of clients and hundreds of employees.

Lisa Hochstein opened up about her relationship with Jody and told Entertainment Tonight:

“[Jody] has empathy, he cares, wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. He wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with or used to having from my previous relationship.”

The RHOM star explained that she wished to be happy again and confessed to feeling "bits and pieces" of happiness. Lisa noted that she wanted to be in a long-term relationship and "would love to get married." She further said:

"I just want to be standing on my own two feet and look back at this and not be angry about it."

The couple had several Instagram exchanges where the RHOM star posted pictures, with Jody commenting and complimenting his girlfriend. Lisa has 660K followers on Instagram, while her boyfriend's follower count stands at over 8.9K. The duo are yet to go official on their social media handles.

RHOM star Lisa Hochstein reflects on her divorce proceedings with ex-Lenny Hochstein

Lisa married Lenny in October 2009 and welcomed son Logan in July 2015 and daughter Elle in September 2019. After initially denying rumors about the couple's split, Lenny confirmed in May 2022 that they were separating after he was spotted partying with model Katharina Mazepa in Miami.

The RHOM season 5 teaser saw Lenny revealing in a hot mic moment to his friend Vito that he will be divorcing Lisa. When Vito termed himself "officially single," Lenny confirmed his intentions to divorce his wife without realizing it was being recorded. He said:

"In a couple months, I might be single too.”

Since November 2022, the former couple has been fighting in court over financial provisions. While Lisa revealed that Lenny had restricted her credit card access, the latter explained that the she was making enough money from the show, but had reportedly made “excessive temporary support” demands.

Speaking about all that has played out on the show, Lisa told Entertainment Tonight:

"It's out there, there's nothing I can do about it. I'm not excited about everything that happened. Obviously I wish it didn't go down like that. But it did, and it's real life."

While Lisa is now focusing on happier times and has found love with Jody, Lenny also told US Weekly in January 2023 that his primary focus was their kids and that he wanted to give them a great life. He is also not opposed to the concept of marriage just because his relationship with Lisa didn't work out.

RHOM season 5 is available to stream on Peacock.

