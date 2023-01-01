Singer Machine Gun Kelly has to look out as fiancee Megan Fox appears to have shot her shot on Instagram. Fox took to the popular social media app yesterday to let her 20 million followers know that she is looking for a girlfriend.

For those who aren't aware, Fox came out as bisexual in 2009 and she got engaged to the punk rocker in early 2022. Arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world, Fox reeled in several men and women who volunteered to take up the position as her girlfriend.

MGK and Fox have been together for 2 years (Image via Getty/Jerritt Clark and Kevin Mazur)

MGK, however, slightly abashed, commented on her post claiming that she is at "capacity" and that she cannot file for such a "request." He said:

"i don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request"

Machine Gun Kelly's response to Fox's post (Image via Instagram/Meganfox)

Machine Gun Kelly tried to curb fiance's search for a new girlfriend

Megan Fox recently posted a selfie on Instagram with a caption that claimed she was looking for a girlfriend despite being engaged to singer Machine Gun Kelly. Though it all seems like fun and games, MGK commented on her post trying to curb her from her search.

The post featured Fox wearing a purple top with a plunging neckline and a fuscia furry bucket hat sitting in the passenger seat of the car. She posted two selfies and a video and the post has garnered over 3.1 million likes. The comments section was flooded with volunteers who wished to be her girlfriend.

She captioned her post with:

"Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs"

The Jennifer's Body actress has been open about her sexual fluidity for a long time. In 2008 she confessed to GQ in an interview that she had a crush on former adult movie star Jenna Jameson and actress Olivia Wilde. Fox also confessed to having a short-term relationship with a stripper when she was 18.

In the June 2009 cover interview with Esquire, Fox came out as bisexual and even claimed that everyone was born bisexual until they chose their preferences due to societal pressures. She said:

"I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society. I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met when they were shooting the crime thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and started dating a few months later. They got engaged in January 2021 at the Ritz Carlton Dorado Beach resort, with Fox claiming that they "drank each other's blood" after he proposed under a banyan tree.

The post for a new girlfriend comes shortly after Fox was not seen during the Kardashian Christmas Eve party with Machine Gun Kelly, hosted by the couple's friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

