"There's a place in hell for you": Megan Fox and MGK Halloween costume accused of mocking Christianity

Actress Megan Fox and rockstar Machine Gun Kelly have been in the limelight for a while because of what people claim to be their 'weird relationship'. The couple are once again facing backlash, this time for their controversial Halloween costumes.

While Kelly was dressed as a Christian priest in a robe, Fox was dressed as a 'sinner,' in skimpy clothing.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (image via Getty/Emma McIntyre)

Their costume sparked severe outrage from Christians online, claiming the choice of costume to be disrespectful and abhorrant. An Instagram user who saw the couple's costume said, "There's a place in hell for you," which was seemingly a sentiment shared by a lot of others too.

Netizens condemn the couple's costume (image via Instagram/meganfox)

Megan Fox and Beau face backlash over Halloween costume

MGK chose to dress up as a Christian priest in a robe and Fox was dressed as a 'sinner.' Though the singer's costume seemed passable, the actress' costume raised many questions.

Fox was seen scantily dressed in black lingerie, with fishnet tights and black pvc bondage. Their costumes were kept in with a Stanley Kubrik theme. The Instagram post that Fox shared had her sitting while Kelly pretended to place a communion wafer in her mouth, and it was captioned:

"On Sundays we take communion 🙏🏻📿"

The costume in question (image via Backgrid/Vegan and Vasquez)

The couple's costume was not well received by netizens who claimed that their 'sexy' rendition was a mockery of the religion.

Netizens stormed Megan Fox's Instagram post to admonish the couple. They claimed that this is a reflection of Hollywood and called this act 'cultural appropriation.'

Some users banded together to "pray" for the two, while others outright called them out for disrespect. One user even thought that this could be a cry for attention, claiming that celebrities would do anything on social media, including humiliate and degrade themselves.

Even non-Catholics and aetheists condemned the outfits, stating that they were distasteful on their part. A user even asked Megan Fox to leave the punk-rock star as he was a bad influence on her.

Instagram reacts to Fox and MGK's Halloween Costume 1/2 (image via Instagram)

Instagram reacts to Fox and MGK's Halloween Costume 2/2 (image via Instagram)

The post started a conversation on social media about how this act was supposed to be considered cultural appropriation. Some also claimed that if the two had dressed up to mock any other religion, they would immediately be canceled.

Some Christian people on Instagram left several Bible quotes in the comment section of the post begging them to seek retribution for their "sins." They are visibly upset to see their religion being mocked while tabloids lauded celebrities for their daring acts.

However, Megan Fox and MGK's costume drama did not end there. The duo also dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee when the latter attended the 1995 opening of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Fox went blonde and wore a red and pink latex dress, while her beau wore a white sleeveless t-shirt sporting tattoos.

This was equally problematic, as Tommy Lee was accused of, and spent six months in jail for, felony spousal abuse. Fans are upset that by wearing the costumes, the couple was being insensitive towards Pamela and glorifying Tommy Lee's actions.

