How old are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan? RHOM star addresses their big age difference

RHOM star Larsa Pippen has found love again! Larsa is dating Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, following her divorce from Scottie Pippen.

Marcus is 32 years old and Larsa is 48 years old. Therefore, there is a 16-year age gap between them. Larsa stated to Tamron Hall in an interview that she is not averse to dating a younger man:

"I've dated guys a lot older than me—Scottie is 10 years older than me—so I don't really view age as you're mature or immature. I don't feel like that determines if you're mature or not. I feel like if you can drink at 21, you can go to war at 18, there's different circumstances."

Larsa also revealed that Marcus’ parents were happy with their relationship as they saw how the couple “motivate each other.”

Larsa Pippen opened up about moving on from the past relationship and finding love

On The Tamron Hall Show, which aired on February 28, Larsa said she and Marcus "met at a party four years ago," and they had been friends for a very long time. They do have a lot of mutual friends, as both of them are from Chicago. Pippen’s ex-husband Scottie and Michael Jordan were teammates for years.

Larsa and Scottie have four kids together, and she called him her "best friend." She also said in an interview:

"People don't think you should have a life once you get divorced. They think once you're divorced, you're done."

She revealed that she was “scrutinized a lot” for marrying an athlete and now had overcome many obstacles. Pippen did not want to be judged for dating someone and wanted to be able to “live happily.”

Larsa Pippen has also dated Tristan Thompson

Larsa married retired athlete Scottie Pippen in 1997 when she was just 23 years old, and Scottie was 32. They announced their split in 2015. The couple filed for divorce in 2016 but decided to give their marriage another chance in 2017. The couple ultimately divorced in 2018 due to "irreconcilable differences."

After her split, Larsa dated the “Mask Off” rapper Future in early 2015. She also clarified the rumor that she did not cheat on Scottie with Future in a tweet in 2020:

"Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it’s beyond imagination … Cheating wasn’t the problem."

In late 2016, Larsa Pippen dated Tristan Thompson before he got with Khloe Kardashian. She also revealed in November 2020 that she had brought him to an LA party and introduced him to Kim Kardashian and other members of her family. 10 days after that, Thompson started dating Khloe. Larsa said on the Hollywood Raw podcast:

"I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great."

Later, Larsa Pippen dated basketball player Eric Moreland in 2019, and the pair even celebrated Larsa’s 45th birthday together. The RHOM star was seen in Miami in November 2020 holding hands with NBA player Beasley. He was married at the time, and shortly after that, his wife requested a divorce. According to a source who spoke to US Weekly in September 2022, Pippen was now seeing Marcus Jordan.

Fans can watch Larsa Pippen on RHOM, whose fresh episodes air on the Peacock streaming app every Thursday at 3 am ET.

