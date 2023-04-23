Who is Carole Radziwill? RHONY alum talks about her "regret" from joining the Housewives franchise

Former RHONY star Carole Radziwill recently confessed in an interview with The Mountains magazine that she regrets dumbing herself down on the show. Carole is an award-winning journalist who quit RHONY in 2018 after appearing in six seasons. She confessed:

“My one little regret is I did make myself smaller to be on the show.

Carole Radziwill wished that she would have mentioned the fact that she was in Afghanistan during the war, reported in the Gulf War, and even spent time in refugee camps in Cambodia. She even revealed that she avoided such words to “fit in with the women.” She added that she also did not want to show off her career.

Carole Radziwill had reported the Gulf War from Isarael

Carole Radziwill grew up in upstate New York. She studied at Hunter College, earning a BA degree and a Master’s degree from New York University. She got an internship at the ABC News Network in 1988, which was her first gig as a journalist. She has since reported on many foreign stories in Cambodia, Haiti, and India.

Carole was stationed in Israel in 1990 and reported on the Gulf War from there. She spent six weeks in Afghanistan in 2001, reporting live from the U.S. military base in Kandahar. The former RHONY star has produced many magazine shows like Day One and Primetime Live, covering topics like the Menendez Brothers murder trial and cancer research.

Moreover, she has won three Emmy Awards, a GLAAD Award and a Robert F. Kennedy Humanitarian Award. In 2003, Carole left ABC to write her first book, What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love, which was on the New York Times Best Seller List for more than 20 weeks.

She also wrote a monthly column called Lunch Date in Glamour Magazine. Carole opened her own media company called Radzi Media in 2014 and wrote her second book The Widow’s Guide to S*x & Dating. She currently resides in New York City with two cats and a mini goldendoodle named Baby.

Carole Radziwill wants to join RHUGT

Radziwill did not watch the show before joining the cast in season 5 and confessed that:

"I’d never been around women who would talk like they talked or drank like they drank."

At the time, Carole spent time with the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. She was afraid that she "would’ve been considered much more formidable." However, she decided that she "didn’t want to show off" in the end.

She admitted that her mistake was thinking that she could “join the circus and that you [she] could leave the circus any time.” However, she realized later on that:

"once you join the circus, and you become a circus performer, you can’t put the genie back in the bottle."

The former RHONY star quit the show in 2018 after confessing that it was affecting her health and that she was facing some issues with Bravo producers.

Carole Radziwill also said that she would go on a girls trip with “the coolest, most fun chick from each city” if she was asked to join The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which features former fan-favorite cast members going on a vacation together. However, she does not know who they will be as she does not watch the show.

As of yet, Bravo has not confirmed if the network wants to bring back Carole Radziwill in its popular Real Housewives franchise.

