4 foreign artists whose concerts BTS' Jungkook has attended

Though BTS' Jungkook isn't quite the social butterfly who's spotted at social events in concerts and other similar locations, he never fails to be a fanboy when his favorite artists are rolling out their concerts. It's no secret that Jungkook is quite passionate about music, and the diversity in his taste in music is easily one of his most appreciated qualities as a singer himself.

While the idol has shown up at concerts organized by K-pop artists quite a handful of times, his engagement with foreign artists and their concerts has been limited. Only four foreign artists have been ticked off from the list of artists he'd like to witness perform live, which includes Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, and more. Especially since the idol always tries to maintain a low profile at these concerts, it only further cements the fact that the idol is there to truly enjoy the live music.

From rappers to pop artists: All four foreign artists' concerts that BTS' Jungkook attended

1) Harry Styles' Love on Tour

On March 20, 2023, BTS' Jungkook was spotted at Harry Styles' Love on Tour which made a stop in Seoul, Korea, along with his fellow members RM, SUGA, and V. The concert was held in the famous and typical concert spot, KSPO Dome in Seoul, and as soon as fans figured out BTS' presence at the concert, they effortlessly stole the show.

Throughout the duration of the concert, Jungkook was seen having a gala time with the other BTS members and was singing along to most of the songs performed by Harry Styles. This fanboy behavior, however, didn't come as a surprise since the idol showcased his love for the British singer quite a few times with his covers and occasional mentions of the artist.

2) The Kid LAROI at Coachella 2023

One of the most recent concerts by a foreign artist that BTS' Jungkook attended was of The Kid LAROI during Coachella 2023. Though the idol tried to maintain a low profile and attend the show without being recognized, as soon as the idol entered the venue, everyone realized it was BTS' Jungkook. The Coachella live stream also showed the idol a couple of times, further confirming fans' theories that it was in fact him.

As the idol enjoyed the American rapper's performance, he later started a live stream expressing how he never expected to be recognized. With his new haircut to further camouflage his presence being in vain, the idol was still impressed by his eagle-eyed fans. Regardless, given the videos of him at The Kid LAROI's show, it was quite evident that the idol was having a great despite having come alone.

3) Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour

The first foreign artist concert that BTS' Jungkook was spotted at was Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour back in 2019. While BTS was overseas for their own World Tour, they also engaged in some external activities, one of which being attended Ariana Grande's concert. This concert that Jungkook attended stood out more due to the impact it had on him.

While it's natural that BTS' Jungkook enjoyed himself, vibing to the many exciting songs performed by the American pop artist, his post explaining his experience after the show adds volume. The idol went on to Twitter and uploaded a picture of himself holding a customized dollar bill from the Sweetener Tour with the caption,

I felt and learned a lot after seeing her on stage, I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!

4) Silk Sonik

The American musical duo Silk Sonik consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak rolled out a concert in April 2022, following the release of their debut single. Leave The Door Open. While this was around the time when BTS' activity was at its minimum with the announcement of their solo careers, fans rejoiced at the sight of the members coming together to watch the musical duo roll out their performances.

While V was the only member who couldn't make it to the concert, the other members' presence at Silk Sonik's show was quite a historical moment. Though there wasn't much footage of them enjoying the show, both Silk Sonik and the individual members, specifically BTS' Jungkook, posted a set of pictures that were taken backstage after the show, communicating that the members had a good chat with the musical duo.

With four people ticked off the list of foreign artists that BTS' Jungkook wants to see live performances of, fans are intrigued as to the other artists on his list and the next concert he will be popping up at.

