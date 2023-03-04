All 40+ songs BTS' Jungkook played on his March 4 Weverse livestream

On March 4, 2023, BTS' Jungkook surprised fans with yet another Weverse live stream. Just like every other broadcast he's done in the past, this time, Jungkook rolled out a karaoke session. In what has almost become a tradition with his live streams, the number of songs he plays during each live stream only increases every time and fans have been rejoicing at the same.
While his playlist features several famous artists like Park Hyo-sin, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber, fans also noted that he listens to many budding underground artists. The most surprising element of the live stream was when BTS' Jungkook played Naatu Naatu, a song from a recently popular Telugu film. Many Indian ARMYs celebrated the recognition and also praised Jungkook's diverse knowledge of musical genres.
Many of the artists whose songs BTS' Jungkook played during his live stream also expressed their gratitude and naturally freaked out at the news of their songs being sung by him. ARMYs appreciated the importance Jungkook gave to small and growing artists who would've garnered a lot more attention following his live stream. Alongside Hype Boy by NewJeans, Grenade by Bruno Mars, and Lonely by Justin Bieber, here are all the songs that BTS' Jungkook sang to or played during his live stream.
From Naatu Naatu to Just Friends by Audrey Mike: All 43 songs that BTS' Jungkook played during his recent Weverse live stream
1) Naatu Naatu from RRR - Kalabhairava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj
2) Violet - Connor Price and Killa
3) Plastic Purse - chloe moriondo
4) IT'S YOU - MAX feat. keshi
5) Love Again - The Kid LAROI
6) Snooze - SZA
7) Senorita - Justin Timberlake
8) Grenade - Bruno Mars
9) 111 - thuy
10) That's Hilarious - Charlie Puth
11) Mean It - Lauv and LANY
12) Somewhere, Out There - James Vickery
13) Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
14) Upside Down - JVKE
15) 10,000 Hourse - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
16) Ghost - Justin Bieber
17) The Girl That's Underneath - Jake Miller feat. Jabbar Hakeem
18) Honeymoon - Johnny Stimson
19) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
20) Bare Wit Me - Teyana Taylor
21) All That Matters - Justin Bieber
22) Hype Boy - NewJeans
23) Sundays - Emotional Oranges
24) Overture - Kio
25) on the street - j-hope and J. Cole
26) Mirotic - TVXQ
27) Lemon - Kenshi Yonezu
28) Breath - Park Hyo-shin
29) Kill Bill - SZA
30) One Life - Justin Bieber
31) Boyfriend - Justin Bieber
32) Lonely - Justin Bieber
33) Purpose - Justin Bieber
34) Beauty and a Beat - Justin Bieber feat. Nicki Minaj
35) Despacito - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee
36) I'm The One - DJ Khaled
37) Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak
38) Ditto - NewJeans
39) blue - keshi
40) YoungBlood - 5 Seconds of Summer
41) My Favorite Clothes - RINI
42) Your Gentleman - Claudia
43) Just Friends - Audrey Mika
With many conversational breaks in between his four-hour, Weverse live stream filled with dancing, harmonizing, and ad-libbing came to an end. Similar to many of his previous live streams, a drunk and tired Jungkook became sleepy, given that he did fall asleep a couple of times during the broadcast. While other members and K-pop idols restrict their live streams to a maximum of one to two hours, BTS' Jungkook has created his own rituals for the same.
For every BTS' Jungkook live stream on Weverse, fans know that they're here to stay for a few hours as the idol rolls out his own concert. Many have made it a habit to create playlists surrounding the diverse songs that he puts forth through his live-stream karaoke sessions.