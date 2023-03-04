Create

All 40+ songs BTS' Jungkook played on his March 4 Weverse livestream

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Mar 04, 2023 21:36 IST
All songs BTS
All songs BTS' Jungkook played during his March 4 Weverse live (Image via Twitter/@BorahaePh7)

On March 4, 2023, BTS' Jungkook surprised fans with yet another Weverse live stream. Just like every other broadcast he's done in the past, this time, Jungkook rolled out a karaoke session. In what has almost become a tradition with his live streams, the number of songs he plays during each live stream only increases every time and fans have been rejoicing at the same.

While his playlist features several famous artists like Park Hyo-sin, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber, fans also noted that he listens to many budding underground artists. The most surprising element of the live stream was when BTS' Jungkook played Naatu Naatu, a song from a recently popular Telugu film. Many Indian ARMYs celebrated the recognition and also praised Jungkook's diverse knowledge of musical genres.

Many of the artists whose songs BTS' Jungkook played during his live stream also expressed their gratitude and naturally freaked out at the news of their songs being sung by him. ARMYs appreciated the importance Jungkook gave to small and growing artists who would've garnered a lot more attention following his live stream. Alongside Hype Boy by NewJeans, Grenade by Bruno Mars, and Lonely by Justin Bieber, here are all the songs that BTS' Jungkook sang to or played during his live stream.

From Naatu Naatu to Just Friends by Audrey Mike: All 43 songs that BTS' Jungkook played during his recent Weverse live stream

1) Naatu Naatu from RRR - Kalabhairava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj

jungkook dancing to naatu naatu ..might loop this everyday idk https://t.co/kruvdH1hxc

2) Violet - Connor Price and Killa

Jungkook jamming to Violet by Connor Price & Killa https://t.co/qZpI8sf52B

3) Plastic Purse - chloe moriondo

☆ jungkook of bts listened to chloe's song (plastic purse) on his weverse livestream https://t.co/jx3aEYVIH8

4) IT'S YOU - MAX feat. keshi

jungkook listening to "it's you" by max ft. keshi 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/MoMVA6rZUs

5) Love Again - The Kid LAROI

jungkook harmonizing to love again by the kid laroi https://t.co/XnUbZ4Eah7

6) Snooze - SZA

YALL JUNGKOOK LISTENING TO SNOOZE BY SZA 😭😭 I'M NOT OKAY https://t.co/hmI6Q3pNt7

7) Senorita - Justin Timberlake

Jungkook singing Justin Timberlake's 'Senorita' https://t.co/LhNKIT0pqZ

8) Grenade - Bruno Mars

JUNGKOOK SINGING GRENADE https://t.co/HRxjEdsNVm

9) 111 - thuy

JUNGKOOK PLAYING 111 BY THUY HUHUU IM SO HAPPY HE KNOWS THIS SONG 😭😭😭😭😭😭

youtube-cover

10) That's Hilarious - Charlie Puth

Jungkook really loves @charlieputh so much!! He was singing along to “that’s hilarious” by Charlie ❤️ https://t.co/gn9SywRWDv

11) Mean It - Lauv and LANY

(Mean it by Lany & Lauv)Jungkook shadow dancing https://t.co/p6dFysXPMC

12) Somewhere, Out There - James Vickery

@jvickerymusic @BTS_twt He was vibing on this song and in actual he knows RRR MOVIE he saw it and he knows dance steps of natu natu also🥶🫠✌️✌️ https://t.co/ulR3xdiDr8

13) Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic

JUNGKOOK singing Leave the Door Open 🫂 https://t.co/HQug3zB5xX

14) Upside Down - JVKE

AND GUYS YOU HEARD HE PLAYED UPSIDE DOWN BY JVKE MY MAN!!JUNGKOOK PLAYED YOUR SONG. @jvkesongs

youtube-cover

15) 10,000 Hourse - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

jungkook singing 10000 hours 🫶🏼 https://t.co/ij5qZfJFS2

16) Ghost - Justin Bieber

jungkook singing ghost today 🥰 https://t.co/uSzozNaGrL

17) The Girl That's Underneath - Jake Miller feat. Jabbar Hakeem

Jungkook : The Girl That's Underneath https://t.co/FHDIvwa3nN

18) Honeymoon - Johnny Stimson

ahhh jungkook sang honeymoon on his live!! beautiful!!! thank you for sharing this song JK!! @BTS_twt https://t.co/FI84I7ru1F

19) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

Jungkook singing One Republic's 'I Ain't Worried' https://t.co/AAcM6SWg0p

20) Bare Wit Me - Teyana Taylor

jungkook dancing bare wit me https://t.co/VvZWxykVch

21) All That Matters - Justin Bieber

Jungkook played 'All That Matters' by Justin Bieber https://t.co/CaPsE1FKA0

22) Hype Boy - NewJeans

jungkook doing the hype boy choreography https://t.co/2Tlx01eKtI

23) Sundays - Emotional Oranges

youtube-cover

24) Overture - Kio

Jungkook singing 그대 떠난 뒤 (after you left) Overture (feat. 김광민) Kio Chang 장기호 (1) https://t.co/SLTdfcRrxG

25) on the street - j-hope and J. Cole

jungkook's precious smile when he saw his hobi hyung waving & saying goodbye to the kid in 'on the street' 🥺JK LIVEhttps://t.co/rHr65R2poF

26) Mirotic - TVXQ

jungkook singing 'mirotic' by TVXQ https://t.co/FYKwrIX4o2

27) Lemon - Kenshi Yonezu

Jungkook singing Lemon 🥹 Umji and JK’s covers are too good, they are my favourites https://t.co/AMv9Jn52k9

28) Breath - Park Hyo-shin

Jungkook singing 숨 (Breath) by Park Hyo Shin (1) https://t.co/5bPSSKWhiO

29) Kill Bill - SZA

JUNGKOOK LISTENING KILL BILL BY SZA 🫠❤️‍🔥 JUNGKOOK LIVE https://t.co/EtMfGnd32W

30) One Life - Justin Bieber

jungkook humming one life omg is this a dream?? 😭 😭https://t.co/LJ7RChPyPE

31) Boyfriend - Justin Bieber

Jungkook singing 'Boyfriend' by Justin Bieber againhttps://t.co/YMTuAhP9EP

32) Lonely - Justin Bieber

Jungkook singing "Lonely" by Justin Bieber! his voice and the lyrics!!I'm sobbing :( #JUNGKOOK #JEONJUNGKOOK #JKLive #Jungkook_WeverseLive #jungkook97 #jungkookie #Jungkooklive #BTSJUNGKOOK #RespectJungkook #WeLoveYouJungkook WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK RESPECT JUNGKOOK https://t.co/NByLenTVug

33) Purpose - Justin Bieber

jungkook singing purpose 🫶🏼 https://t.co/a19857hp3o

34) Beauty and a Beat - Justin Bieber feat. Nicki Minaj

NOT JUNGKOOK SINGING NICKI MINAJ'S PART IN BEAUTY AND A BEAT https://t.co/46nbSsk0uj

35) Despacito - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

jungkook singing despacito!!! https://t.co/z3yNJqQJsb

36) I'm The One - DJ Khaled

WE ALMOST GOT JUNGKOOK SINGING "I'M THE ONE"😭😭😭

youtube-cover

37) Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak

SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW YES YES JUNGKOOK NO WAIT WHYD YOU SKIPGJWKSNF

youtube-cover

38) Ditto - NewJeans

Jungkook turned on newjeans ditto and mimicked Hyein’s intro "Wooo oooOoh" while vibing to her angelic voice https://t.co/S746Ix9TKy

39) blue - keshi

📹 | Clip of #Jungkook from @BTS_twt listening to @keshimusic's "blue" for 3 seconds whilst going live on Weverse https://t.co/lZ9DPdMwRV

40) YoungBlood - 5 Seconds of Summer

was rewatching jungkook’s live yesterday and I heard “youngblood” by 5SOS prolly from his playlist 😭 my 5SOSfam and army heart 😭😭 https://t.co/3AtpppXJWd

41) My Favorite Clothes - RINI

Jungkook knows my favorite clothes by rini my mind is like going crazy. WORLDS COLLIDING FR

youtube-cover

42) Your Gentleman - Claudia

One of songs that #Jungkook listened on his recent live is ‘your gentleman’ from malaysian singer-songwriter @claudiaoverhere 😍🇲🇾 https://t.co/Sx0YdSvog5

43) Just Friends - Audrey Mika

DON’T SKIP JUST FRIENDS HUHUHU PLS CONTINUE JUNGKOOK

youtube-cover

With many conversational breaks in between his four-hour, Weverse live stream filled with dancing, harmonizing, and ad-libbing came to an end. Similar to many of his previous live streams, a drunk and tired Jungkook became sleepy, given that he did fall asleep a couple of times during the broadcast. While other members and K-pop idols restrict their live streams to a maximum of one to two hours, BTS' Jungkook has created his own rituals for the same.

For every BTS' Jungkook live stream on Weverse, fans know that they're here to stay for a few hours as the idol rolls out his own concert. Many have made it a habit to create playlists surrounding the diverse songs that he puts forth through his live-stream karaoke sessions.

Edited by Priya Majumdar
