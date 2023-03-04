All 40+ songs BTS' Jungkook played on his March 4 Weverse livestream

On March 4, 2023, BTS' Jungkook surprised fans with yet another Weverse live stream. Just like every other broadcast he's done in the past, this time, Jungkook rolled out a karaoke session. In what has almost become a tradition with his live streams, the number of songs he plays during each live stream only increases every time and fans have been rejoicing at the same.

While his playlist features several famous artists like Park Hyo-sin, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber, fans also noted that he listens to many budding underground artists. The most surprising element of the live stream was when BTS' Jungkook played Naatu Naatu, a song from a recently popular Telugu film. Many Indian ARMYs celebrated the recognition and also praised Jungkook's diverse knowledge of musical genres.

Many of the artists whose songs BTS' Jungkook played during his live stream also expressed their gratitude and naturally freaked out at the news of their songs being sung by him. ARMYs appreciated the importance Jungkook gave to small and growing artists who would've garnered a lot more attention following his live stream. Alongside Hype Boy by NewJeans, Grenade by Bruno Mars, and Lonely by Justin Bieber, here are all the songs that BTS' Jungkook sang to or played during his live stream.

From Naatu Naatu to Just Friends by Audrey Mike: All 43 songs that BTS' Jungkook played during his recent Weverse live stream

1) Naatu Naatu from RRR - Kalabhairava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj

2) Violet - Connor Price and Killa

Military Wife🪞 •FAN ACCOUNT• @OT7_06_13

Violet by Connor Price & Killa Jungkook jamming to Violet by Connor Price & Killa https://t.co/qZpI8sf52B

3) Plastic Purse - chloe moriondo

chloe updates 🎸 @chloepicz

☆ jungkook of bts listened to chloe's song (plastic purse) on his weverse livestream https://t.co/jx3aEYVIH8

4) IT'S YOU - MAX feat. keshi

tannie⁷ •̀ㅅ•́ @taesnowhite



jungkook listening to "it's you" by max ft. keshi jungkook listening to "it's you" by max ft. keshi 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/MoMVA6rZUs

5) Love Again - The Kid LAROI

니아! (nia) @armysfilter jungkook harmonizing to love again by the kid laroi jungkook harmonizing to love again by the kid laroi https://t.co/XnUbZ4Eah7

6) Snooze - SZA

tannie⁷ •̀ㅅ•́ @taesnowhite I'M NOT OKAY YALL JUNGKOOK LISTENING TO SNOOZE BY SZAI'M NOT OKAY YALL JUNGKOOK LISTENING TO SNOOZE BY SZA 😭😭 I'M NOT OKAY https://t.co/hmI6Q3pNt7

7) Senorita - Justin Timberlake

8) Grenade - Bruno Mars

9) 111 - thuy

mannda⁷💐 @flowerrjk_ JUNGKOOK PLAYING 111 BY THUY HUHUU IM SO HAPPY HE KNOWS THIS SONG JUNGKOOK PLAYING 111 BY THUY HUHUU IM SO HAPPY HE KNOWS THIS SONG 😭😭😭😭😭😭

10) That's Hilarious - Charlie Puth

rhea⁷ @theraputhic Jungkook really loves @charlieputh so much!! He was singing along to “that’s hilarious” by Charlie Jungkook really loves @charlieputh so much!! He was singing along to “that’s hilarious” by Charlie ❤️ https://t.co/gn9SywRWDv

11) Mean It - Lauv and LANY

7bts.update @7btsupdates (Mean it by Lany & Lauv)



Jungkook shadow dancing (Mean it by Lany & Lauv)Jungkook shadow dancing https://t.co/p6dFysXPMC

12) Somewhere, Out There - James Vickery

⁷lachibolala¹³⁰⁶²⁰¹³__yet to come¹⁰⁰⁶ @Mrunaljadhav11 @jvickerymusic @BTS_twt He was vibing on this song and in actual he knows RRR MOVIE he saw it and he knows dance steps of natu natu also🥶🫠 @jvickerymusic @BTS_twt He was vibing on this song and in actual he knows RRR MOVIE he saw it and he knows dance steps of natu natu also🥶🫠✌️✌️ https://t.co/ulR3xdiDr8

13) Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic

ROCKSTAR JK. @rockstarJKK JUNGKOOK singing Leave the Door Open 🫂 JUNGKOOK singing Leave the Door Open 🫂 https://t.co/HQug3zB5xX

14) Upside Down - JVKE

bts @coffeebtsbooks

JUNGKOOK PLAYED YOUR SONG. AND GUYS YOU HEARD HE PLAYED UPSIDE DOWN BY JVKE MY MAN!!JUNGKOOK PLAYED YOUR SONG. @jvkesongs AND GUYS YOU HEARD HE PLAYED UPSIDE DOWN BY JVKE MY MAN!!JUNGKOOK PLAYED YOUR SONG. @jvkesongs

15) 10,000 Hourse - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

16) Ghost - Justin Bieber

17) The Girl That's Underneath - Jake Miller feat. Jabbar Hakeem

praewa.เจอจองกุกแล้ว🐰 @Praepleng_yns Jungkook : The Girl That's Underneath Jungkook : The Girl That's Underneath https://t.co/FHDIvwa3nN

18) Honeymoon - Johnny Stimson

Johnny Stimson @johnnystimson



@BTS_twt ahhh jungkook sang honeymoon on his live!! beautiful!!! thank you for sharing this song JK!! ahhh jungkook sang honeymoon on his live!! beautiful!!! thank you for sharing this song JK!! @BTS_twt https://t.co/FI84I7ru1F

19) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

20) Bare Wit Me - Teyana Taylor

21) All That Matters - Justin Bieber

ً @kpopliebers



Jungkook played 'All That Matters' by Justin Bieber https://t.co/CaPsE1FKA0

22) Hype Boy - NewJeans

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons jungkook doing the hype boy choreography jungkook doing the hype boy choreography https://t.co/2Tlx01eKtI

23) Sundays - Emotional Oranges

24) Overture - Kio

BTS PICS⁷🪞FACE 🕺 ON THE STREET @GirlWithLuv_24 Jungkook singing 그대 떠난 뒤 (after you left) Overture (feat. 김광민) Kio Chang 장기호 (1) Jungkook singing 그대 떠난 뒤 (after you left) Overture (feat. 김광민) Kio Chang 장기호 (1) https://t.co/SLTdfcRrxG

25) on the street - j-hope and J. Cole

Eshi⁷ ♥︎JKz BAE♥︎ @JeonEsHi97 jungkook's precious smile when he saw his hobi hyung waving & saying goodbye to the kid in 'on the street' 🥺



JK LIVE

jungkook's precious smile when he saw his hobi hyung waving & saying goodbye to the kid in 'on the street' 🥺JK LIVEhttps://t.co/rHr65R2poF

26) Mirotic - TVXQ

27) Lemon - Kenshi Yonezu

Aly⁷ 🪞 @gfriendeclipse Jungkook singing Lemon 🥹 Umji and JK’s covers are too good, they are my favourites Jungkook singing Lemon 🥹 Umji and JK’s covers are too good, they are my favourites https://t.co/AMv9Jn52k9

28) Breath - Park Hyo-shin

29) Kill Bill - SZA

Ikra♡JK @JEONJUN20577224 ‍

JUNGKOOK LIVE JUNGKOOK LISTENING KILL BILL BY SZA 🫠JUNGKOOK LIVE JUNGKOOK LISTENING KILL BILL BY SZA 🫠❤️‍🔥 JUNGKOOK LIVE https://t.co/EtMfGnd32W

30) One Life - Justin Bieber

비브탄 ♡̷̷ @biebtanpurple



jungkook humming one life omg is this a dream?? jungkook humming one life omg is this a dream?? 😭 😭https://t.co/LJ7RChPyPE

31) Boyfriend - Justin Bieber

ً @kpopliebers



Jungkook singing 'Boyfriend' by Justin Bieber againhttps://t.co/YMTuAhP9EP

32) Lonely - Justin Bieber

33) Purpose - Justin Bieber

34) Beauty and a Beat - Justin Bieber feat. Nicki Minaj

vmk archives @oursvmk NOT JUNGKOOK SINGING NICKI MINAJ'S PART IN BEAUTY AND A BEAT NOT JUNGKOOK SINGING NICKI MINAJ'S PART IN BEAUTY AND A BEAT https://t.co/46nbSsk0uj

35) Despacito - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

36) I'm The One - DJ Khaled

p⁷ @zaqstylieber WE ALMOST GOT JUNGKOOK SINGING "I'M THE ONE" WE ALMOST GOT JUNGKOOK SINGING "I'M THE ONE"😭😭😭

37) Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak

macaw on the street 🪞 @telepathyibo SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW YES YES JUNGKOOK NO WAIT WHYD YOU SKIPGJWKSNF SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW YES YES JUNGKOOK NO WAIT WHYD YOU SKIPGJWKSNF

38) Ditto - NewJeans

newtannies ⁷𓃺 slow @newtannies Jungkook turned on newjeans ditto and mimicked Hyein’s intro "Wooo oooOoh" while vibing to her angelic voice Jungkook turned on newjeans ditto and mimicked Hyein’s intro "Wooo oooOoh" while vibing to her angelic voice https://t.co/S746Ix9TKy

39) blue - keshi

40) YoungBlood - 5 Seconds of Summer

rooda⁷🍀 @jeongwoni54cm



my 5SOSfam and army heart was rewatching jungkook’s live yesterday and I heard “youngblood” by 5SOS prolly from his playlistmy 5SOSfam and army heart was rewatching jungkook’s live yesterday and I heard “youngblood” by 5SOS prolly from his playlist 😭 my 5SOSfam and army heart 😭😭 https://t.co/3AtpppXJWd

41) My Favorite Clothes - RINI

piatot♡⁷🌕☀️|🪞🛣 @tnynamu7 Jungkook knows my favorite clothes by rini my mind is like going crazy. WORLDS COLLIDING FR Jungkook knows my favorite clothes by rini my mind is like going crazy. WORLDS COLLIDING FR

42) Your Gentleman - Claudia

43) Just Friends - Audrey Mika

desa | on the street 3.3 😎 @2seok4lyf DON’T SKIP JUST FRIENDS HUHUHU PLS CONTINUE JUNGKOOK DON’T SKIP JUST FRIENDS HUHUHU PLS CONTINUE JUNGKOOK

With many conversational breaks in between his four-hour, Weverse live stream filled with dancing, harmonizing, and ad-libbing came to an end. Similar to many of his previous live streams, a drunk and tired Jungkook became sleepy, given that he did fall asleep a couple of times during the broadcast. While other members and K-pop idols restrict their live streams to a maximum of one to two hours, BTS' Jungkook has created his own rituals for the same.

For every BTS' Jungkook live stream on Weverse, fans know that they're here to stay for a few hours as the idol rolls out his own concert. Many have made it a habit to create playlists surrounding the diverse songs that he puts forth through his live-stream karaoke sessions.

