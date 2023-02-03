BTS’ Jung Kook’s 30+ songs surprise Weverse Live karaoke playlist: Hypeboy, Still Life, and more

On February 2, 2023, BTS’ Jung Kook made a comeback on social media after being inactive for months on all platforms. He surprised his fans on Weverse, alongside his pet dog, Bam, with a live stream that lasted over four hours. As such, ARMYs were ecstatic to finally see the Euphoria singer go live and chat with them.

Jung Kook continued to entertain his fans by making up for all the lost time by hosting his own performance throughout the live. He hopped on platforms from Weverse to Instagram to connect with more people and chat with fans online. Moreover, fellow BTS members RM and V occasionally commented on the group's maknae’s live session. The latter even suggested that they do an Instagram live together.

The golden maknae made sure to cover all the recent popular songs. He was seen singing Sam Smith's UNHOLY, made ARMYs emotional by crooning For Youth/Blue & Grey, filled the room with party vibes by singing NewJeans' Hypeboy, SEVENTEEN's Aju Nice, and many more. The entire livestream was a rollercoaster ride where the BTS member sang over 30 songs.

BTS’ Jung Kook entertains several fandoms by singing Ditto, Hot, Boyfriend, and many more

Twitter fandoms such as Swifties to MOAs appreciated Jung Kook’s vocals as he covered a variety of songs, taking suggestions from ARMYs as well as his personal karaoke list.

1) Vibe by BIGBANG’s Taeyang feat. BTS’ Jimin

2) Unholy by Sam Smith

3) Hype boy by NewJeans

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons jungkook singing hype boy,, omg his voice sounds so good... THOSE RUNS!! jungkook singing hype boy,, omg his voice sounds so good... THOSE RUNS!! https://t.co/Wer3Peg28T

4) Ditto by NewJeans

5) All I wanna do by Jay Park

☺︎ @cherrystrwbrry jk live sing all i wanna do jk live sing all i wanna do https://t.co/lH9x6K6ZZy

6) For Youth by BTS

7) Perfect Man by Shinhwa

8) Boyfriend by Justin Bieber

9) Kick Back by Kenshi Yonezu

10) As long as you love me by Justin Beiber

⟭⟬ ⁷ @itsbangtansoup Jungkook singing ‘as long as you love me’ by Justin bieber Jungkook singing ‘as long as you love me’ by Justin bieber https://t.co/yEUbtWkV4s

11) Chandelier by Sia

12) Dreamers by Jung Kook featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons THE dreamers verse again 🫶 THE dreamers verse again 🫶 https://t.co/QdrQaIQHbp

13) Ddaeng by BTS

14) Wildflower by RM

15) More by j-hope

16) It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Bing Crosby (Covered by V)

부민 (ia) @vminpinkie jungkook copying taehyung’s “it’s beginning to look like christmas” cover jungkook copying taehyung’s “it’s beginning to look like christmas” cover 😭 https://t.co/buiRW3PJHK

17) Do I wanna know by Arctic Monkeys

random jungkook pics @googiefolder jungkook singing/humming 'do i wanna know' by arctic monkeys jungkook singing/humming 'do i wanna know' by arctic monkeys https://t.co/2ddPRC5LEL

18) Blue & Grey by BTS

19) Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

20) ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM

joe @elsserafim Jungkook singing ANTIFRAGILE Jungkook singing ANTIFRAGILE 🔥 https://t.co/vrLYKV4cDw

21) 25, 21 by JAURIM

22) Where You At by Block B

23) Despacito by Luis Fonsi

온비온아 📽️⁷ @onlybtsonlyarm3 📽️ [Weverse Live] ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ



Jungkook singing Luis Fonsi's Despacito song 📽️ [Weverse Live] ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋJungkook singing Luis Fonsi's Despacito song https://t.co/uHM9y73qX4

24) Autumn Leaves by BTS

audrey ⁷₁₃ 🍡♡ PJM1 @bbymochijimi jungkook singing a part of autumn leaves he did it for me the biggest autumn leaves luvr fr jungkook singing a part of autumn leaves he did it for me the biggest autumn leaves luvr fr‼️ https://t.co/hPwTKoqSz6

25) Daechwita by Agust D

·ᴗ· @joonstudio suchwita, suchwita, suga hyung what are you doing right now, suchwita, suchwita suchwita, suchwita, suga hyung what are you doing right now, suchwita, suchwita 🐰 suchwita, suchwita, suga hyung what are you doing right now, suchwita, suchwita https://t.co/SDqMt05KpQ

26) 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) by TXT

TXT Translations 💬 @translatingTXT



there’s this txt song that i really like

it’s this one! (‘plays 0x1=lovesong’)

i really like this song a lot

i don’t know the lyrics too well though

am i singing it right?

sorry kids



@TXT_members

jungkook from bts mentioned txt on livethere’s this txt song that i really likeit’s this one! (‘plays 0x1=lovesong’)i really like this song a loti don’t know the lyrics too well thougham i singing it right?sorry kids jungkook from bts mentioned txt on live👤there’s this txt song that i really like👤it’s this one! (‘plays 0x1=lovesong’)👤i really like this song a lot👤i don’t know the lyrics too well though👤am i singing it right? 😅👤sorry kids@TXT_membershttps://t.co/0QMtHpmR91

27) Still Life by RM

28) Event Horizon by Younha

29) Me After You by Paul Kim

m⁷ 🍓 @bybyeong jungkook absolutely devoured paul kim's me after you jungkook absolutely devoured paul kim's me after you https://t.co/mCEgihb3bZ

30) Yanghwa BRDG by Zion T

ᴛᴇᴛᴇ⁷ 🐯 @ft_vante Jungkook singing 'Yanghwa BRDG' by Zion.T*



he also sang this back then 🥹 Jungkook singing 'Yanghwa BRDG' by Zion.T*he also sang this back then 🥹 https://t.co/Zh82dEhmTv

31) VERY NICE bySEVENTEEN

32) Pretty U by SEVENTEEN

33) Hot by SEVENTEEN

ᵕ̈ @boojeons JUNGKOOK SINGING HOT BY SEVENTEEN ARMYCARATS HOW WE DOING JUNGKOOK SINGING HOT BY SEVENTEEN ARMYCARATS HOW WE DOING https://t.co/vfSkoTCMnz

34) Clap by SEVENTEEN

35) Hug Me by Crush

36) Airbag by Tablo

BTS’ Jung Kook's four-hour Weverse live was not only to showcase his vocal prowess, as he continued to show his affection for his pet dog, Bam, throughout. Moreover, with RM's fun interactions with the group's maknae, V joining him on his Instagram live, a tour of his endless playlist, and tattoo explanations, this live proved to be a breath of fresh air for all the ARMYs who were waiting to get an update on Jung Kook.

Poll : 0 votes