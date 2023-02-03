BTS’ Jung Kook’s 30+ songs surprise Weverse Live karaoke playlist: Hypeboy, Still Life, and more

On February 2, 2023, BTS’ Jung Kook made a comeback on social media after being inactive for months on all platforms. He surprised his fans on Weverse, alongside his pet dog, Bam, with a live stream that lasted over four hours. As such, ARMYs were ecstatic to finally see the Euphoria singer go live and chat with them.
Jung Kook continued to entertain his fans by making up for all the lost time by hosting his own performance throughout the live. He hopped on platforms from Weverse to Instagram to connect with more people and chat with fans online. Moreover, fellow BTS members RM and V occasionally commented on the group's maknae’s live session. The latter even suggested that they do an Instagram live together.
The golden maknae made sure to cover all the recent popular songs. He was seen singing Sam Smith's UNHOLY, made ARMYs emotional by crooning For Youth/Blue & Grey, filled the room with party vibes by singing NewJeans' Hypeboy, SEVENTEEN's Aju Nice, and many more. The entire livestream was a rollercoaster ride where the BTS member sang over 30 songs.
BTS’ Jung Kook entertains several fandoms by singing Ditto, Hot, Boyfriend, and many more
Twitter fandoms such as Swifties to MOAs appreciated Jung Kook’s vocals as he covered a variety of songs, taking suggestions from ARMYs as well as his personal karaoke list.
1) Vibe by BIGBANG’s Taeyang feat. BTS’ Jimin
2) Unholy by Sam Smith
3) Hype boy by NewJeans
4) Ditto by NewJeans
5) All I wanna do by Jay Park
6) For Youth by BTS
7) Perfect Man by Shinhwa
8) Boyfriend by Justin Bieber
9) Kick Back by Kenshi Yonezu
10) As long as you love me by Justin Beiber
11) Chandelier by Sia
12) Dreamers by Jung Kook featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi
13) Ddaeng by BTS
14) Wildflower by RM
15) More by j-hope
16) It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Bing Crosby (Covered by V)
17) Do I wanna know by Arctic Monkeys
18) Blue & Grey by BTS
19) Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
20) ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM
21) 25, 21 by JAURIM
22) Where You At by Block B
23) Despacito by Luis Fonsi
24) Autumn Leaves by BTS
25) Daechwita by Agust D
26) 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) by TXT
27) Still Life by RM
28) Event Horizon by Younha
29) Me After You by Paul Kim
30) Yanghwa BRDG by Zion T
31) VERY NICE bySEVENTEEN
32) Pretty U by SEVENTEEN
33) Hot by SEVENTEEN
34) Clap by SEVENTEEN
35) Hug Me by Crush
36) Airbag by Tablo
BTS’ Jung Kook's four-hour Weverse live was not only to showcase his vocal prowess, as he continued to show his affection for his pet dog, Bam, throughout. Moreover, with RM's fun interactions with the group's maknae, V joining him on his Instagram live, a tour of his endless playlist, and tattoo explanations, this live proved to be a breath of fresh air for all the ARMYs who were waiting to get an update on Jung Kook.