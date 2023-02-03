Create

BTS’ Jung Kook’s 30+ songs surprise Weverse Live karaoke playlist: Hypeboy, Still Life, and more

By Aishwarya S
Modified Feb 03, 2023 19:14 IST
BTS
BTS' Jung Kook WeVerse Live Karaoke Playlist (Image via Twitter/ @btspicstwt_)

On February 2, 2023, BTS’ Jung Kook made a comeback on social media after being inactive for months on all platforms. He surprised his fans on Weverse, alongside his pet dog, Bam, with a live stream that lasted over four hours. As such, ARMYs were ecstatic to finally see the Euphoria singer go live and chat with them.

Jung Kook continued to entertain his fans by making up for all the lost time by hosting his own performance throughout the live. He hopped on platforms from Weverse to Instagram to connect with more people and chat with fans online. Moreover, fellow BTS members RM and V occasionally commented on the group's maknae’s live session. The latter even suggested that they do an Instagram live together.

The golden maknae made sure to cover all the recent popular songs. He was seen singing Sam Smith's UNHOLY, made ARMYs emotional by crooning For Youth/Blue & Grey, filled the room with party vibes by singing NewJeans' Hypeboy, SEVENTEEN's Aju Nice, and many more. The entire livestream was a rollercoaster ride where the BTS member sang over 30 songs.

BTS’ Jung Kook entertains several fandoms by singing Ditto, Hot, Boyfriend, and many more

Twitter fandoms such as Swifties to MOAs appreciated Jung Kook’s vocals as he covered a variety of songs, taking suggestions from ARMYs as well as his personal karaoke list.

1) Vibe by BIGBANG’s Taeyang feat. BTS’ Jimin

Jungkook singing “vibe” feat jimin https://t.co/mAxx2jrRUA

2) Unholy by Sam Smith

Jungkook's mini concert, Unholy.#JK #BTS#JUNGKOOKhttps://t.co/uDBpaNZpgL

3) Hype boy by NewJeans

jungkook singing hype boy,, omg his voice sounds so good... THOSE RUNS!! https://t.co/Wer3Peg28T

4) Ditto by NewJeans

I’M CRYING!! JUNGKOOK SINGING DITTO!!!! https://t.co/EaZhqe3Hi4

5) All I wanna do by Jay Park

jk live sing all i wanna do https://t.co/lH9x6K6ZZy

6) For Youth by BTS

Jungkook singing ‘for youth’ - @BTS_twt https://t.co/QhLJsw4xeA

7) Perfect Man by Shinhwa

Jungkook singing ‘perfect man’ - SHINHWA @BTS_twt https://t.co/OSB8LUUaJn

8) Boyfriend by Justin Bieber

Jungkook singing ‘Boyfriend’ - Justin Bieber @BTS_twt https://t.co/Pva01vTvhJ

9) Kick Back by Kenshi Yonezu

Jungkook singing ‘Kick Back’ from the anime Chainsaw Man @BTS_twt https://t.co/AtfxThcPhy

10) As long as you love me by Justin Beiber

Jungkook singing ‘as long as you love me’ by Justin bieber https://t.co/yEUbtWkV4s

11) Chandelier by Sia

JUNGKOOK SINGING “CHANDELIER” https://t.co/ttGwDgQtQG

12) Dreamers by Jung Kook featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi

THE dreamers verse again 🫶 https://t.co/QdrQaIQHbp

13) Ddaeng by BTS

JUNGKOOK RAPPING DDAENG https://t.co/BHLDPjUmB0

14) Wildflower by RM

[🎥 VIDEO] #Jungkook singing "Wild Flower" by #RM https://t.co/8SARIaO0m0

15) More by j-hope

[🎥 VIDEO]#Jungkook is singing "MORE" by #Jhope @BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 https://t.co/jTYLWgKPg1

16) It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Bing Crosby (Covered by V)

jungkook copying taehyung’s “it’s beginning to look like christmas” cover 😭 https://t.co/buiRW3PJHK

17) Do I wanna know by Arctic Monkeys

jungkook singing/humming 'do i wanna know' by arctic monkeys https://t.co/2ddPRC5LEL

18) Blue & Grey by BTS

blue and gray by Jungkook 😭😭I don't have a reaction strong enough to describe my feelings right now..#JUNGKOOK #btsjungkook #jeonjungkook #JK #BTS #BTSArmy #taekook #vkook #kookv #KookTae #jungkookday #jungkookie #JungkookBTS #JungkookMadeHistory https://t.co/ba6R6grZ0s

19) Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

🎶| @BTS_twt's Jungkook singing "Anti-Hero" by @TaylorSwift13 https://t.co/H8b3FoRcMo

20) ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM

Jungkook singing ANTIFRAGILE 🔥 https://t.co/vrLYKV4cDw

21) 25, 21 by JAURIM

— Twenty Five, Twenty One by Jaurim (cover by Jungkook)https://t.co/cjOTCjGESL

22) Where You At by Block B

— Where You At by Block B (cover by Jungkook)https://t.co/06W7GytjCx

23) Despacito by Luis Fonsi

📽️ [Weverse Live] ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋJungkook singing Luis Fonsi's Despacito song https://t.co/uHM9y73qX4

24) Autumn Leaves by BTS

jungkook singing a part of autumn leaves he did it for me the biggest autumn leaves luvr fr‼️ https://t.co/hPwTKoqSz6

25) Daechwita by Agust D

🐰 suchwita, suchwita, suga hyung what are you doing right now, suchwita, suchwita https://t.co/SDqMt05KpQ

26) 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) by TXT

jungkook from bts mentioned txt on live👤there’s this txt song that i really like👤it’s this one! (‘plays 0x1=lovesong’)👤i really like this song a lot👤i don’t know the lyrics too well though👤am i singing it right? 😅👤sorry kids@TXT_membershttps://t.co/0QMtHpmR91

27) Still Life by RM

jungkook singing namjoon's 'still life' https://t.co/Q2xxKqMdPb

28) Event Horizon by Younha

사건의 지평선(Event Horizon) by JK https://t.co/BgTaz0nuQd

29) Me After You by Paul Kim

jungkook absolutely devoured paul kim's me after you https://t.co/mCEgihb3bZ

30) Yanghwa BRDG by Zion T

Jungkook singing 'Yanghwa BRDG' by Zion.T*he also sang this back then 🥹 https://t.co/Zh82dEhmTv

31) VERY NICE bySEVENTEEN

jungkook 'aju nice' https://t.co/uGgVRuVRxI

32) Pretty U by SEVENTEEN

jungkook 'pretty u' https://t.co/zj0WQjI29j

33) Hot by SEVENTEEN

JUNGKOOK SINGING HOT BY SEVENTEEN ARMYCARATS HOW WE DOING https://t.co/vfSkoTCMnz

34) Clap by SEVENTEEN

JK LIVE SINGING CLAP BY SEVENTEEN… omg 😱 #JUNGKOOK #SEVENTEEN https://t.co/pHL9ZepG7g

35) Hug Me by Crush

#정국 Hug Me https://t.co/Ih0MQyBktQ

36) Airbag by Tablo

#정국 Airbag 에어백 https://t.co/v73JwnhYIo

BTS’ Jung Kook's four-hour Weverse live was not only to showcase his vocal prowess, as he continued to show his affection for his pet dog, Bam, throughout. Moreover, with RM's fun interactions with the group's maknae, V joining him on his Instagram live, a tour of his endless playlist, and tattoo explanations, this live proved to be a breath of fresh air for all the ARMYs who were waiting to get an update on Jung Kook.

Edited by Priya Majumdar
