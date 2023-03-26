Love Island 2023: Which couples are together and who have broken up?

The cast members of Love Island 2023 have returned to their homes, and while some have returned empty-handed, others have gone home with love that extended beyond the show. The show ran from January 2023 to March 2023, and featured various singles as they made their way to the villa to find love.

The winners of the show, Kai and Sanam, are among the couples that are still together and very much in love. The two often take to social media to show off one another to their fans, and they recently found themselves in the middle of engagement rumors.

However, they have since then confirmed that they are not engaged but are sure that they will be one day. Other couples that made it to the final were Tanya and Shaq, Lana and Ron, and Samie and Tom.

Six Love Island 2023 couples are still in love

The latest season of Love Island saw various singles leave everything behind and make their way to the promised land. While on the show, the singles made connections, and some even found love.

Kai and Sanam

The Love Island cast members who took home the prize also stole each other’s hearts. The winners took home the £50,000 prize and even made things exclusive while filming the show.

The two often make appearances on each other’s social media accounts and appeared on the BBC Asian Network, where the teacher apparently proposed to his girlfriend, Sanam. While fans were excited, the two took to social media to confirm that while they are still together, they’re not engaged.

In an Instagram story, Kai said:

"No, we’re not engaged. There’s no ring. Not yet, but we will be. We promise you we will be."

Ron and Lana

The two were together from the first day they entered the villa, and while Ron spent his fair share of time getting to know the other female contestants, they eventually remained together.

They were also the first official couple of season 9, and it looks like they are still together. Lana recently posted a picture of the couple with the caption “double date night,” and the other pair was Sanam and Kai.

Shaq and Tanya

The runners-up of Love Island 2023 may have had a turbulent relationship while in the villa, but in the end, they decided to stay together and are still sticking to that promise. Recently, Tanya took to social media to post a picture of the couple while referring to Shaq as her boyfriend.

The caption read:

"Life together starts now! I have a best friend in my boyfriend I can’t wait to fall deeper in love with you! If that’s even possible."

Tom and Samie

The two late arrivals did not find each other instantly while on the show, but as soon as they got together, nobody else mattered. After their time on the show, the pair were welcomed back with a surprise party by their friends and family. Samie and Tom Clare are still dating and often post about each other on social media.

Will and Jessie

The Love Island season 9 fan favorites are still together. As the show wrapped up, the two made their way to Young Farm, where Will stated that he’d be open to moving to Australia while Jessie said that she was more than happy in the UK.

Will recently took to social media to talk about his time on the show and termed it a “crazy, wonderful, and life-lasting” journey. He added:

"We made friends for life, met each other and more importantly have fallen in love."

Olivia and Maxwell

Olivia recently spoke to FUBAR Radio about her relationship with Maxwell and stated that while they’re still together, they haven’t gone on their first official dates. The two have been to fast food joints, but are yet to have a “nice dinner date out.” She added that they were absolutely fine and that even though she was on the show, she is still a very private person.

Zara and Jordon

The two bombshells who didn’t meet while on the show, briefly fell in love after their time on the show. A week after Love Island season 9 ended, they confirmed that they had since broken up. In a joint statement, they stated that they went on a few dates and knew that they enjoyed each other’s company. They added that “for now, it’s a fun friendship” and that they have a lot of respect for each other.

Casey and Rosie

While the two were quite close while on the show, after two weeks of being without cameras, the two revealed that they were no longer a couple. In a Q&A on Instagram, Casie stated that they had spoken and would remain friends moving forward.

