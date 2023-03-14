Love Island season 9 winners: Fans label Kai and Sanam “boring” as they take home £50,000

Love Island season 9 winter edition came to an end on Monday, featuring Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan taking home a cash prize of £50,000.

The couple won the show, defeating three couples — Ron and Lana, Tom and Samie, and Shaq and Tanya. While many fans were overjoyed with the results, some were disappointed. They called winners Kai and Sanam as the “boring couple” to win the season.

Jessie Baker @JessieB_4_3 WOW one of the best seasons ruined by the most boring couple to ever win #loveisland WOW one of the best seasons ruined by the most boring couple to ever win #loveisland

Kai is one of the original islanders who arrived in the villa on day 1. He was initially coupled up with Anna-May and then picked Olivia to be his partner. But things didn’t work with either of the two ladies. Kai met Sanam during the Casa Amor segment and since then, the couple has been together.

Love Island fans have found season 9 “boring” too

Viewers have complained of Love Island season 9 being boring in the past as well. After Kai and Sanam were announced as the winners, fans seemed disappointed as they felt a “boring couple” won a “boring season.”

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Steve can't die @dididope

What a glow down from last year

#loveisland The most boring season with the most annoying cast and the most uninteresting winners is finally OVER.What a glow down from last year The most boring season with the most annoying cast and the most uninteresting winners is finally OVER.What a glow down from last year#loveisland

Russell @ChelseasTopBoy How has the most boring couple in Love Island history just coasted to a win there? #loveisland How has the most boring couple in Love Island history just coasted to a win there? #loveisland

newsfan @nametaken990 So many people want Kai and sanam to win but they were the couple with the least airtime? I found them boring. Have I missed something??? #loveisland So many people want Kai and sanam to win but they were the couple with the least airtime? I found them boring. Have I missed something??? #loveisland

Tilly @TillyMcqueen I prefer the other couples to Kai and Sanam, I just find them boring to watch tbh and dry. I’d rather Shaq and Tanya won the whole ting, than them. Everyone started dissing them since the Martin sitch but in reality Tanya is a top top girl, and has a fab personality!! #loveIsland I prefer the other couples to Kai and Sanam, I just find them boring to watch tbh and dry. I’d rather Shaq and Tanya won the whole ting, than them. Everyone started dissing them since the Martin sitch but in reality Tanya is a top top girl, and has a fab personality!!#loveIsland

Kai and Sanam’s heartfelt speeches in Love Island 2023 finale

The finale of Love Island 2023 Winter consisted of a ball dance, speeches, and a winner announcement.

In the speech segment, each couple had to express their love for each other. During Kai and Sanam’s turn, the science and PE teacher’s speech melted hearts.

Kai said:

“You are the most caring and intelligent girl I've ever met. I dedicated all my time and effort to getting to know you on a deeper level. Every conversation we have you continue to amaze me and draw me closer to you, with all our dreams, goals and morals aligning.”

He continued:

“I don't think I've ever met somebody I'm so compatible with, both coming from Caribbean backgrounds, working with children because we genuinely want to make a difference, and we both value relationships and family above anything else. My time in here has literally been a dream since I met you. Sanam, you're one of a kind, my girl, and I'm just so happy to have you in my life because I adore you and I can't wait to see what the future has in store.”

Before Kai, Sanam gave a speech. She said:

“Coming into Casa I was filled with nerves. But then I caught eyes with you and all of that went away. I instantly knew you were the one for me. You charmed me with you smile and melted me with your warm brown eyes."

She added:

"And I was hooked by your intelligence, values, kindness and you always managed to make me laugh. When we shared our first kiss on the daybeds, everything fell into place and I knew I never wanted to let you go!”

The beautiful words touched fans’ hearts and then host Maya Jama announced that people voted for the couple as the winner of Love Island season 9.

While Kai and Sanam bagged first place, the second place went to Ron and Lana. Tom and Samie came third, followed by Shaq and Tanya in fourth.

With the end of the winter version, Love Island UK has announced the arrival of the summer version on ITV2.

