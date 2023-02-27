Why are Love Island 2023 fans calling Sunday’s episode “boring”? Recap and more

Love Island 2023 aired Episode 42 on Sunday, February 27, 2023, on ITV, featuring Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins making their relationship official.

The couple becoming exclusive was the only new predictable thing that happened in the latest episode. Therefore, fans found the installment “boring” and complained about the recent string uninteresting episodes.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐞 @KINDAFENTY congratulations to love island season 9 for putting out episodes more boring than the last #loveisland congratulations to love island season 9 for putting out episodes more boring than the last #loveisland https://t.co/m7q7262jFZ

Fans also criticized the latest episode’s plot, which revolved around Casey, Rosie, and Claudia’s love triangle. To note, Rosie entered the villa last week as the new bombshell and showed interest in Casey. The latter was partnered up with Claudia at the time, but recoupled with Rosie, leaving the former partner heartbroken.

Fans slam Love Island Season 9 Episode 42 on Twitter

In the new episode of Love Island, Lana and Ron became the first exclusive couple of Season 9. It further showed a devils and angels challenge, where the islanders were dressed up as per the theme.

Casey raised eyebrows after he kissed Tanya during the challenge, instead of Rosie and Claudia. Fans found the entire episode “boring” as it revolved around the same plot that was featured in the last few episodes.

Take a look at their reactions:

pooja thapar @poojathapar #loveisland Last few episodes have been so boring Last few episodes have been so boring😴 #loveisland

Denise @deeniiize #loveisland This episode was so boring my iPad didn’t even lose 1% we could’ve skipped it This episode was so boring my iPad didn’t even lose 1% we could’ve skipped it 💀 #loveisland

dream girl @maubyting How was this episode so boring with a challenge and a couple making it official? #loveIsland How was this episode so boring with a challenge and a couple making it official? #loveIsland

Lanre Carter✍🏾 @LanreCarter I missed tonight’s episode, but did I miss much? Apart from the boring Ron and Lana? #LoveIsland I missed tonight’s episode, but did I miss much? Apart from the boring Ron and Lana? #LoveIsland

TVwhinge @TVwhinge #LoveIslandUK This episode is helluva boring with it’s focusing on Casey and Claudia 🥱 #loveisland This episode is helluva boring with it’s focusing on Casey and Claudia 🥱 #loveisland #LoveIslandUK

❤️ @Aries_702 A whole episode devoted to Casey, Claudia and Rosie. Utterly boring! #loveisland A whole episode devoted to Casey, Claudia and Rosie. Utterly boring! #loveisland

Jess 💜🌟 @jess221199 #LoveIsland That episode was so boring I managed to spare time to delete 189 pics from my camera roll That episode was so boring I managed to spare time to delete 189 pics from my camera roll 😂 #LoveIsland https://t.co/pTpTM3pfGd

After the recent recoupling, the pairs were:

Claudia and Keanan

Rosie and Casey

Lana and Ron

Jessie and Will

Olivia and Maxwell

Sanam and Kai

Samie and Tom

Tanya and Shaq

Martin, who paired up with Tanya during Casa Amor, was dumped from the villa after she picked Shaq in the recoupling round.

Love Island 2023 Episode 42 recap

In episode 42 of Love Island Season 9, Ron asked Lana to be his girlfriend.

He said:

“I’ve never had a relationship, or anything like that, so for me it’s, like, a massive thing. And we’ve said to each other about being exclusive, but that’s not enough for me. I want the title. I want you to be my girlfriend.”

Lana accepted his proposal and the couple then announced to fellow islanders that they had become exclusive.

The episode also showed Claudia talking to Rosie, mentioning that she liked Casey more than he liked her. Rosie later told Samie that she felt a strong connection between the Love Island couples, except for Casey and Claudia.

Rosie pointed out that the two didn’t have compatibility and “se*ual chemistry.” She arrived at the villa as the new bombshell and impressed Casey with her personality.

In the latest episode, he expressed his feelings over the love triangle and said:

“You’ve [Rosie] definitely come on and made an impact for sure.”

He continued:

“I’m literally… I don’t know what to think. Like…You’ve come in and it’s just changed everything for me. Just, like, just given me a lot to think about because I didn’t think my head would sort of move from Claudia and it really has.”

Only time will tell whether Casey will continue exploring his connection with Rosie or will return to Claudia.

Viewers can watch the next episode of Love Island 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023, on ITV2.

Poll : 0 votes