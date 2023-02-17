“The audacity”: Love Island fans slam Olivia for her double standards as she throws shade at Kai in Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island 2023 aired a new episode on ITV2 on Thursday, featuring the end of Casa Amor segment.
Casa Amor journey was completed with a recoupling round, where Kai Fagan picked Sanam Harrinanan in the recoupling and was nervous to see whether his original partner Olivia Hawkins entered the villa single or with someone.
Olivia arrived with Maxwell Samuda from Casa Amor. Despite choosing a new partner, she threw shade at Kai for recoupling with Sanam. Love Island fans were upset with Olivia for her double standards as she took a dig at Kai for being with someone else.
Host Maya Jama appeared on the show in the latest episode to conduct the recoupling round.
Fans admit that they don’t like Olivia
In Love Island season 9, the original islanders made a decision on whether they wanted a partner from Casa Amor. The recoupling round began after Maya Jama entered the villa.
The boys were sitting around the fire pit — some were with their chosen partners from Casa Amor cast and some were alone as they chose to be with their original partners. The girls then began entering the Love Island villa from the Casa Amor villa one by one.
Some of them entered alone as they chose to be with their original partners, while some brought in a new partner. Kai Fagan and Olivia Hawkins were the original pair who picked new partners during the latest recoupling round.
Despite holding someone else’s arm, Olivia took aim at Kai for recoupling with another girl. Her attitude didn’t sit down well with the fans and they slammed her online. Viewers admitted that they didn’t like Olivia and reminded her that she was the one who forgot Kai’s name the moment she entered Casa Amor.
Take a look at fans’ reactions:
Olivia and Kai’s bitter exchange in Love Island season 9 episode 32
In Love Island UK season 9 episode 32, the recoupling took place as Casa Amor came to an end. Kai Fagan and Olivia Hawkins, who were partnered together before Casa Amor, picked new partners.
Before knowing Olivia’s decision, Kai looked nervous but breathed a sigh of relief when he saw her with a new partner. However, Olivia didn’t let Kai relax for much longer as she threw shade at him by accusing him of lying.
When Maya Jama asked Olivia how she felt about seeing Kai with someone else, she said:
“It’s very telling, and I can’t say I’m shocked.”
She added:
“Missing me already? Clearly not enough.”
In response, Kai stated:
“After a couple of days apart I could tell what is genuine and what isn’t…and I think I’ve got a real genuine now.”
Olivia jumped right in and mentioned that Kai’s “words were lies.” She referred to an earlier moment when Kai wrote “missing you already” on one of her masks that he sent with Olivia’s luggage to Casa Amor.
Meanwhile, Kai and his new partner Sanam, and Olivia and her new partner Max will stay in the Love Island villa until the next recoupling round. Only time will tell whether Olivia will move on with Max or will be more focused on Kai’s connection with Sanam.
The next episode of Love Island season 9 will air on Friday, February 17, 2023, on ITV2.