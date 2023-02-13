Meet Casa Amor cast members from Love Island 2023

Love Island season 9 hit the midway mark, and it’s officially time for the female cast members to leave the main villa and spend some time in Casa Amor with some new faces. The new men were introduced in Sunday’s episode and those set to keep the men company will be introduced on Monday.

The women snuck out of the villa and the men were left wondering about their whereabouts, which led to them being bored and restless, and ultimately packing the girls’ bags and writing them love notes.

Love Island season 9 airs every day at 4 pm ET on ITV2.

Casa Amor cast members set to stir up drama in Love Island season 9

The infamous twist of the series is finally here. The show is halfway through and will introduce new cast members to the Love Island villa. Some will make their way to Casa Amor, and the others will go to the main villa.

Kain Reed

The 21-year-old energy consultant from Gateshead, Newcastle, has joined the show to get what he wants, rather who he wants. As he enters the ITV show, he doesn’t care who is coupled up with who and plans on turning heads in Casa Amor.

Ryan Weekley

The 22-year-old steel erector from Nottingham is set to enter the villa with good energy and will get straight to it. His flirting game includes playing it cool and eye contact.

Frankie Davey

The 22-year-old professional boxer already has his eyes on two Love Island cast members and plans on pursuing both of them. However, he believes that one would be more difficult to pursue.

Maxwell Samuda

The 23-year-old restaurant host and finance student isn’t afraid of going after what he wants and plans on speaking his mind while on the show. He has his eyes on Samie as he believes she likes to keep it real and isn’t afraid of speaking her mind.

Bayley Mummery

The 25-year-old operations manager from Surrey is also interested in Samie because he claims she is his exact type. While he’s looking for someone who ticks all the boxes, he’s also going to look out for himself while on Love Island season 9.

Martin Akinola

The new cast member is a senior software engineer from Dublin and is friends with former contestant Dami Hope.

Her advice to him about the show was:

"Do your thing, be yourself and everyone else will get to know you and get to see why we're friends."

Layla Al-Momani

The 28-year-old branding managing director from Kingston will not be walked over. She thinks she’ll stand out during her time on Love Island season 9 and has her eyes on Ron.

Sammy James

The 27-year-old beauty buyer from Dubai wants to pursue Casey during her time on the ITV show. The “morning girl” is adventurous and likes to go windsurfing.

Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo

The 25-year-old dental receptionist and baker from North London is a self-proclaimed "girl’s girl". She is looking for someone who knows what they want and for them to be happy together.

Sanam Harrinanan

The 24-year-old social worker from Bedford is looking to have some fun on Love Island season 9. She says that she’s a very flirtatious person who likes to indulge in banter.

Lydia Karakyriakou

The 22-year-old retail customer assistant’s friends call her a friend therapist and often come to her with their issues. As for a relationship, she’s looking for someone who will support her and care for her and is also funny.

Lynda Flix

The 22-year-old healthcare assistant from Salford is fun, energetic, and unafraid of speaking her mind. She is looking for someone funny and energetic while on Love Island season 9.

While most of the preexisting cast members are already coupled up, these new additions don’t really care whose toes they’ll be stepping on. Tune in on Monday, February 13, at 4 pm ET to see how the dynamics change on Love Island season 9.

Poll : 0 votes