Who is Samie Elishi? Love Island fans described the new bombshell as ‘unreal’ and ‘gorgeous’

Love Island 2023 is bringing in new bombshells to the villa quite frequently. This time, the islanders welcomed Samie Elishi, a 22-year-old London native.

In Love Island season 9 episode 14, Samie entered the villa wearing an olive green dress. Prior to the entry, the guys received a text from the producers when they were all in the bedroom.

The text read:

“Boys, grab a drink and head to the sundeck to meet Samie #HappyHour #GetOnJob.”

Upon Samie’s arrival, the boys were mesmerized by her beauty. Fans, too, described the new bombshell as “unreal.”

laur🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @laurenmidgley_ Catching up on love island and samie is a top tier bombshell. Unreal #LoveIsland Catching up on love island and samie is a top tier bombshell. Unreal #LoveIsland

The ladies were also seen praising Samie’s personality. Ellie Spence said:

“Obviously Samie’s come in she’s so nice, her chat is great, there really isn’t anything about Samie that’s, like, not top-tier. I’m sure she’s gonna get along with every single boy in here too.”

The female islanders were seen spying on Samie’s first interaction with the boys in episode 14.

Meet Samie Elishi, a senior estate agent coordinator from London

Samie Elishi, 22, is a senior estate agent coordinator from London. She entered the Love Island villa, located in South Africa, in the latest episode.

The brunette beauty is an avid traveler as her Instagram posts show several holiday posts from exotic locations, including Cyprus, Ibiza, Milan, Cannes, and Rome. As per her ITV bio, Samie decided to be a part of the dating series as she didn’t want to feel left out when her friends brought their respective partners on trips.

In her bio, she said:

“All my single friends are starting to settle down, so whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with too!”

The London native described herself as “fun and fit.” She added:

“I’m a really honest person and I have no filter. I won’t take rubbish from anyone, especially when it comes to guys!”

Samie seems to be bringing a lot of drama to the villa as she has set her eyes on Tom Clare. The hunk has already created enough trouble so far. In the latest episode, he broke up with Zara Denis, tried to reconcile with Olivia Hawkins, and kissed Ellie Spence.

Only time will tell whether Samie will be part of Tom’s drama or move on to another islander.

Love Island fans can’t get over Samie’s beauty

Samie Elishi’s arrival made the ladies feel insecure as they believed that the newcomer was beautiful and intelligent. The boys were drooling over her. Ron Hall, who was recently stuck between Lana Jenkins and Ellie Spence, was seen stating that Samie was his type.

While the male islanders were happy to see the newcomer, Love Island fans were also praising Samie’s beauty.

Take a look at fans’ reactions as they described her as “gorgeous”:

S 🧚🏾 @SSadiW8 these girls should be shaking This Samie girl is BEAUTIFUL can’t liethese girls should be shaking #loveisland This Samie girl is BEAUTIFUL can’t lie 😭😭😭 these girls should be shaking #loveisland

Becky @91_beckss Samie is very pretty! These girls should be afraid! #loveisland Samie is very pretty! These girls should be afraid! #loveisland

I👾 @wbkselena #loveisland I cannot stop staring at Samie she is beautiful I cannot stop staring at Samie she is beautiful 😻 #loveisland

n 🫧 @nasrennx samie is so beautiful, let's not hope she has the same irritant personality as lana or olivia #LoveIsland samie is so beautiful, let's not hope she has the same irritant personality as lana or olivia #LoveIsland

Meanwhile, Ron Hall was seen telling the boys to fight their temptation towards Samie. He said:

“Yes the temptation is there. But we all know my situation with Lana, do I want to be back in trouble? No, it’s obviously about temptation.”

In the upcoming episodes, the new bombshell will be given a chance to pick her partner, resulting in one of the islanders' elimination.

Love Island will air a new episode on Monday, January 30, 2023, on ITV2 at 9 pm GMT (4 pm ET). Viewers can also watch the show on ITVX.

